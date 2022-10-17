SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BC Labs, a company specializing in developing a cryptocurrency social trading platform service (PlayV), announced that it had achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification for information security management system on October 11, 2022.

ISO/IEC 27001:2013 is the international standard that helps organizations to understand the various requirements of an information security management system. It specifies the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an ISMS. It also includes requirements for assessment and treatment of information security risks.

BC Labs Awarded ISO/IEC 27001:2013 Certification (PRNewswire)

About BC Labs

BC Labs is a company aimed to lower the barriers to entry into the cryptocurrency investment market by developing PlayV.

PlayV is a cryptocurrency trading strategy marketplace where investors can follow pro traders and manage their assets with them. An investor can invest as little as $50 to be managed by professional traders within minutes.

"As we aim to provide users with a safe and secure cryptocurrency social trading platform, we are committed to protecting our customer information and ensuring compliance with information security-related laws by achieving ISO 27001 certification. Furthermore, we will prioritize ensuring that BC Labs meets global standards for our customers who are seeking assurance of our information security practices," says BC Labs Chief Executive Office, Steve Hong.

