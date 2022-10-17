InventHelp Inventor Develops Historical & Eye-Catching Display of the Black Experience (CSK-248)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a distinct display to stir emotions while also allowing individuals to better understand parts of black history," said an inventor, from Columbia, S.C., "so I invented BROKEN CHAINS. My design may incite a discussion about the past and present with regard to the black lives matter movement."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides historical understanding of the black experience in America. In doing so, it could stir emotions. It also could spark conversation. The invention features a decorative and eye-catching design that can be displayed in a home or office. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CSK-248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp