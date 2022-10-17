Lennox Industries Installs 210 HVAC Units for Deserving Homeowners in U.S and Canada for 2022 Feel The Love Program

Lennox partnered with its dealer network to provide essential heating and cooling equipment and installations to local heroes at no cost

RICHARDSON, Texas, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its 13th annual Feel The Love program, Lennox Industries proudly partnered with 180 HVAC dealers across 37 U.S. states and Canadian provinces to award deserving community heroes with new heating or cooling equipment and installation at no charge. The 210 equipment installations took place October 8 – 15, 2022 during the Lennox Installation Week event.

Feel The Love was born from people doing great things for the right reasons with a passion to serve others. Selected Feel The Love recipients were nominated by family members, friends, neighbors, co-workers and local organizations for their transformative impact on their community and those around them, coupled with their need for a new HVAC unit to breathe cleaner, safer air and feel ultimate comfort in their home. The new high-efficiency heating and cooling equipment donated through Feel The Love reduces recipients' energy usage by approximately 30% to 40%.

"Feel The Love is about thanking and giving hope to people who give to their community and, as homeowners' continue to prioritize indoor air quality, Lennox is proud to provide deserving homeowners with consistently clean, perfect air throughout their home," said Quan Nguyen, VP & General Manager at Lennox Industries. "The Feel The Love program is a collaborative labor of love, and one that is made possible through ongoing partnership with and the generosity of our dealer partners across North America."

Through Feel The Love, Lennox continues to advocate for the importance of indoor air quality and the accessibility of clean, comfortable air for all. Since the inaugural Feel The Love program in 2009, Lennox and its dealers have completed over 1,800 installations at no charge, with 210 installations occurring in 2022 alone. To ensure recipients' peace of mind, all donated units come complete with an extended warranty of their choice: either a five-year parts only extension or a three-year labor and two-year parts extension via the industry-leading labor coverage, Warranty Your Way ™, which is exclusive to Lennox.

"Now in my second year as a Lennox Feel The Love dealer partner, I feel grateful to be part of a great organization that gives back to families in need," said Beryl Rawlings, managing partner of Tokay Heating & Air in Lodi, California. "Our Feel The Love recipient is overwhelmed with gratitude for being selected and for the amount of equipment Lennox is donating nationally. His emotion and joy are infectious – I cannot thank Lennox enough for establishing the Feel The Love program."

For more information about the Feel The Love program and its impact on communities across the U.S. and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com. Stay up to date on Feel The Love 2023 by following along with @LennoxFeelTheLove on Facebook. To learn more about the legacy of Feel The Love, look out for Lennox' new podcast, On Air, coming soon to all streaming platforms.

About Feel The Love™

Since 2009, Feel The Love (formally known as Heat U.P.) has been a key program for Lennox Industries to give back to its communities. Culminating in Feel The Love Week, Lennox partners with HVAC installers and local community members in the United States and portions of Canada to deliver units at no cost to people who consistently put others before themselves and need a helping hand. For more information about how Lennox is bringing perfect air to deserving households across the United States and Canada, visit FeelTheLove.com.

About Lennox Industries

Lennox Industries, a division of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), is in constant pursuit of perfect air because we believe everyone deserves it. Whatever your version of perfect is, we can help make it happen. Offering some of the quietest and most efficient units on the market, the first ultra-low emissions furnace, and hospital-grade air filtration, Lennox has a history of designing innovative heating, cooling and indoor air quality products. Lennox' approach to product design has earned it more Dealer Design awards than its competitors combined and multiple ENERGY STAR Most Efficient certifications. Lennox is a proud contributor to its communities, investing in the future of the HVAC industry and giving back through its corporate social responsibility program, Feel The Love. For more information about how Lennox is redefining air, visit Lennox.com/Residential.

