World Science Scholars Announces 2022 Cohort

Published: Oct. 17, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago

Exceptional Students From Around the World Gear Up for New Challenges and Opportunities

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Science Scholars (WSS) program, an initiative of the World Science Festival, announces its newest and largest class, with 55 young Scholars from 13 countries. These exceptionally talented mathematical minds will have an unparalleled opportunity to apply their abilities to unexplored disciplines. Led by world-renowned experts, Scholars examine the ways that advanced mathematics skills can be applied to solve complex challenges in a wide range of multidisciplinary fields.

"We bring together some of the most talented math students in the world and show them where their skills can take them beyond pure mathematics," said World Science Festival Co-Founder and CEO Tracy Day. "WSS is designed to ignite curiosity, expand perspectives, and create an enduring community of young scholars that is mutually supportive and has expertise to tackle the world's most significant challenges."

The Scholars will begin a year-long journey of learning and discovery with WSS faculty, including Nobel and Breakthrough Prize winners, best-selling authors, and experts working at the cutting edge of their fields. Faculty members include Brian Greene, a renowned physicist and author; Andrea Alu, a leader in the photonics and metamaterials fields; Conny Aerts, 2022 Kavli Prize winner; Barbara Naterson-Horowitz, a pioneering cardiologist and evolutionary biologist; Stephen Wolfram, a trailblazing computer scientist; Cumrun Vafa, a Breakthrough Prize winner; and many more.

Scholars take advanced, self-paced courses with interactive demonstrations, exercises, discussions, and video lectures. They collaborate on projects, attend virtual lab tours, and have the unique opportunity to interact directly with these unmatched experts and teaching fellows through riveting lectures and live virtual discussions. Scholars also join a vibrant and supportive online community that encourages discussion, debate, and collaboration among the students, enabling them to forge lifelong connections with their peers.

Ranging in age from 11-18, the Scholars bring a variety of interests and accomplishments, in addition to their exceptional academic abilities. The new cohort includes top math and science competition winners, numerous International Math Olympiad qualifiers from more than five different countries, a Spirit of Ramanujan Fellowship Winner, Nominees for Nick and Time Kid of the Year, as well as Forbes 30 under 30, and a US National youth Poet Laureate Finalist who performed at the 2021 UN Climate Change Conference as the Youngest Global Winner of the 2021 Poems to Solve the Climate Crisis.

The World Science Scholars program is made possible by a grant from the John Templeton Foundation. Students are nominated for WSS by the World Science Festival's network of organizations and educational institutions or can apply directly to the program. The program's broad, multifaceted approach identifies students from diverse communities regardless of their race, gender, ethnicity, socioeconomic class, and location. For students with innate, exceptional abilities who may lack the means to access resources that will help them reach their potential, WSS' free high-quality digital, interactive programming can be a life-changing experience.

With the program now in its fifth year, the 2022 cohort brings the total number of Scholars to 205 students from 31 countries. Upon completion of the program, Scholars become members of a growing alumni network who maintain bonds, help support future cohorts by serving as mentors, and provide informal college advice to new Scholars. Through the growing alumni network and mentorship opportunities, students are able to create an educational and social community of talented individuals that will extend well into the future.

The chart below presents the 2022 cohort of World Science Scholars.

NAME

AGE

LOCATION

SCHOOL

Jeffrey Chang

17

North Point, Hong Kong

St. Paul's College

Nehal Singh

15

Irving, Texas

Coppell High School

Manu Paramesh

13

Bengaluru, India

Homeschooled, RAM Foundation

George Cheng

16

Cary, North Carolina

Green Level High School

Mara Dumitru

16

Tenerife, Canary Islands

Homeschooled

Max Girón

15

Tegucigalpa, Honduras

Macris School

Guillermo Castellanos Alonso

15

Granada, Spain

IES Julio Rodríguez

Alberto Lobo-Guerrero B.

14

Bogotá, Colombia

Colegio San Carlos

Malak Mohamed

14

New Cairo, Egypt

The British International School, GEMS

Catherine Li

16

San Jose, California

The Harker School

Rachel Lee

17

Brooklyn, New York

Hunter College High School

Matthew Kuznicki

14

King of Prussia, Pennsylvania

Homeschooled

Laura Helling

14

Johannesburg, South Africa

Parktown High School for Girls

Tejo Madhavarapu

12

Cupertino, California

Homeschooled, L. Euler Academy

Victor Robila

15

New York, New York

Hunter College High School

Susie Lu

14

Sammamish, Washington

Sammamish School

Jessica Kim

17

La Canada, California

La Canada High School

Junayed Rafi

17

Dhaka, Bangladesh

Adamjee Public School

Chinmayi Goyal

14

Yorktown Heights, New York

Yorktown High School

April Ren

17

New York, New York

Hunter College High School

Ayushi Mohanty

16

Houston, Texas

Carnegie Vanguard High School

Ahitagni Das

17

Siliguri, India

Delhi Public School, Siliguri

Luke Andrews

17

Centurion, South Africa

Cornwall Hill College

Ananya Arunachalam

14

Tamil Nadu, India

D.A.V. Girls Senior Secondary School

Luis Neira Visiers

16

Madrid, Spain

Colegio de Fomento El Prado

Sabrina Guo

16

Oyster Bay, New York

Syosset High School

Avi Shah

15

Mumbai, India

Oberoi International School, OGC

Emmanuel Rassou

18

Cape Town, South Africa

SA College High School (SACS)

Meet Baani Kaur

17

Uttarakhand, India

Welham Boys' School

Shivika Gupta

15

Maharashtra, India

Oberoi International School

Natashya-Millie Becks

16

Bedfordshire, United Kingdom

Beaumont School

Aurora Wang

16

Shoreview, Minnesota

Mounds View High School

Shoshana Elgart

16

Blacksburg, Virginia

Blacksburg High School

Sanchali Banerjee

15

Herndon, Virginia

Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology

Victor Long

15

Gilbert, Arizona

Hamilton High School

Pratham Yogish Maliya

14

Bangalore, India

National Public School, Koramangala

William Huang

17

Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Palos Verdes Peninsula High School

Ria Garg

16

Frisco, Texas

Centennial High School

Anant Asthana

16

Sugar Land, Texas

Dulles High School

Jo Leo Presaldo

15

Sipalay City, Philippines

Philippine Science High School - Main Campus

Shobhit Agarwal

15

Frisco, Texas

Rick Reedy High School

Maggie Peng

16

San Jose, California

BASIS Independent Silicon Valley

Nasya Choy

15

Conway, Arkansas

Arkansas School for Mathematics, Science, and the Arts

Ryan Santosh

15

Mumbai, India

Oberoi International School (OGC)

Jaanak Prashar

16

Fulshear, Texas

Jordan High School

Angela Narkin

15

San Francisco, California

San Francisco University High School

Uwakmfon Jacob

14

Port-Harcourt, Nigeria

Graceland International School, Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Nathan Elias

16

Austin, Texas

Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA)

Luke Ting

16

Dallas, Texas

Highland Park High School

Alexandra Kim

15

Pasadena, California

Polytechnic School

Uday Shankar

11

Cupertino, California

Khan Lab School

Keshav Narang

16

Ulmeca Place, California

Stanford Online High School

Tyler McHugh

16

Chicago, Illinois

Northside College Prep

Alexander Bell

16

Easton, Pennsylvania

Moravian Academy

Reiyah Jacobs

16

Cary, North Carolina

Thales Academy-Apex

About

The World Science Festival (WSF) brings science to life through original theatrical works, in-depth conversations, gripping debates, educational programs, interactive experiments, and major outdoor experiences. Over 3.3 million people have attended World Science Festival programs around the globe, and the Festival's online content has garnered more than 190 million views with over a billion minutes of total watch time.

World Science Scholars is part of World Science U, which is the online education arm of WSF, where students and lifelong learners dive more deeply into cutting edge science through artfully produced digital education content presented by world-renowned scientists.

World Science Scholars Logo
World Science Scholars Logo(PRNewswire)

