XT.COM Listed QI Blockchain (QIE) Trading in Its Innovation Zone

SINGAPORE, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XT.COM has listed QI Blockchain(QIE) in the Innovation Zone and the QIE/USDT trading pair has opened to trading at 2022-9-22 13:00 (UTC).

About QIE Coin

QIE Coin is the native cryptocurrency of Qi Blockchain and is designed for Finance with low transaction fees and real-time execution. Two QIE coins are minted per block as the QI Blockchain uses the PoW consensus. PoW mining difficulty for QIE coins will increase over time until the mining reward reaches as low as 0.02 QIE per block. There is a limited amount of only 150,000,000 Qi coins and transaction fees remain almost zero, ensuring a futuristic and feasible way to transact. These coins will be minted over the next hundred years.

About QI Blockchain

The Qi Blockchain is a decentralized POW (Proof of work) blockchain. Qi is able to handle 300 times more transactions per second than Bitcoin and 10 times more than SWIFT. The blockchain is designed for financial purposes as it includes low fees and real-time execution while also developed to handle metaverse, DeFi dapps, and any other web3 applications. Qi can be used to leverage multiple functionalities to create fungible and non-fungible assets using Remote Procedure call (RPC) methods.

Qi, pronounced Chi, translated as "vital life force," but Qi goes beyond that simple translation. According to Classical Chinese Philosophy, Qi is the force that makes up and binds together all things in the universe. It is paradoxically, both everything and nothing.

Qi blockchain is scalable, hence some companies are already using it as the primary payment method of several fully developed I-store apps with real use cases. Qi also enables the deployment of smart contracts and decentralized applications (dApps) to be built and run without any downtime, fraud, control, or interference from a third party.

