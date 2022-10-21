Good Morning America Show Featuring Jackson State University Culminates with Surprise $100K Donation from Mars, Incorporated and SNICKERS®

JACKSON, Miss., Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Good Morning America Co-Anchor Michael Strahan traveled to Jackson State University to celebrate Homecoming with the Tigers during a live broadcast of the show. During the broadcast, the University was surprised with the announcement that Mars is donating $100,000 in support of the JSU Emergency Gap Fund.

"America's Historically Black Colleges and Universities like JSU are vital resources in educating an increasingly diverse workforce and the business community can step up to support diversity in higher education," said Anton Vincent, President of Mars Wrigley, North America. "I am extremely proud to call Jackson home where my parents Dr. George and Pearl Vincent taught as JSU professors for 25 years. It is a privilege and an honor to give back to the legacy of JSU through the iconic Mars Snickers brand."

The Jackson State University Gap Emergency Fund was created to help students who face a financial gap after all their financial aid and scholarships have been applied toward tuition. The program also provides financial support to students for emergency expenses, such as unexpected illness and accidents and economic hardships.

Director of Public Relations Rachel James-Terry and Chief Communications Officer Alonda Thomas accepted the check on behalf of the University.

"There are a lot of students that have financial need when it comes to paying for college. Just a little bit of money can help ensure that they can stay in school, and that's what this money is going to go towards. Thank you to Mars and Snickers for this generous gift," said Thomas.

Coach Deion Sanders, appearing with student athletes Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders, discussed his mission to not only train student athletes, but to guide boys into becoming men.

"Oftentimes these young men come in with all types of histories and a lot of them are un-fathered, and we've got to build them and mold them and shape them so they're men," said Sanders. "So you may send me a boy, but through the trials and tribulations and the teachings, we're going to send you back a man."

During the show the Sonic Boom of the South, the Prancing J-Settes, the JSU Cheerleaders and students helped Strahan kick-off the morning on a spirited note. Senior student Marvin Meda was prepared to talk about his experiences serving as the first Latino head drum major for the marching band when the subject flipped to him specifically.

"Marvin is an outstanding student. He has been met with a lot of challenges, but he has definitely met those challenges head on in stride and the future is very bright for that young man," said JSU Director of Bands Roderick Little, Ph.D.

Good Morning America surprised Meda by bringing his mother, Blanca Nieves Meda; brother Kevin Garcia Meda, and former high school band director Carlton Williams to town all the way from Dallas, Texas for the occasion.

"Seeing how Marvin was passionate about the band – not just his own section, but the whole band, that's what put our eyes on him as being leadership material," said Williams. "We're just so proud of him."

