i-80 Gold to Announce Third Quarter Financial Results on November 9, 2022

RENO, Nev., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80", or the "Company") will announce its unaudited financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 before market open Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The Company will host a live conference call and webcast on that same day, commencing at 10:00 am ET, providing the opportunity for analysts and investors to ask questions of i-80 Gold's executive team.

About i-80 Gold Corp.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a well-financed, Nevada-focused, mining company with a goal of achieving mid-tier gold producer status through the development of multiple deposits within the Company's advanced-stage property portfolio anticipated to be processed at the centrally located Lone Tree processing facility and autoclave.

