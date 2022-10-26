BENCHMARK PHYSICAL THERAPY OPENS THIRD OUTPATIENT CLINIC IN WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.

At 1262 S. Stratford Road

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BenchMark Physical Therapy opened an outpatient clinic today at 1262 S. Stratford Road, its third in the Twin City.

BenchMark Physical Therapy (PRNewsfoto/BenchMark Physical Therapy,Upstream Rehabilitation) (PRNewswire)

The Winston-Stratford clinic, as it is known, is open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. To make an appointment, call 336-369-1151 or visit benchmarkpt.com.

BenchMark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy. Services include manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation.

Clinic director Emily Robinson earned undergraduate degrees in kinesiology and dance performance from Penn State University and a doctor of physical therapy degree from the University of Pittsburgh.

Robinson is certified in trigger point dry needling and as a functional capacity evaluator. Her clinical interests include foot and ankle, general orthopedics, sports rehabilitation, and performing arts and dance therapy.

BenchMark's other area clinics comprise Winston-Salem-Robinhood, Winston-Salem-Oliver's Crossing, Kernersville, Mocksville, Thomasville and High Point, among more than 50 in North Carolina.

BenchMark, part of the Upstream Rehabilitation family of clinical care, offers access to care within 24 hours and works with all insurance types.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Upstream Rehabilitation