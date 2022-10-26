DIGITAL REALTY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today financial results for the third quarter of 2022. All per share results are presented on a fully diluted basis.

Highlights

Reported net income available to common stockholders of $0.75 per share in 3Q22, compared to $0.44 in 3Q21

Reported FFO per share of $1.55 in 3Q22, compared to $1.54 in 3Q21

Reported Core FFO per share of $1.67 in 3Q22, compared to $1.65 in 3Q21

Reported Constant-Currency Core FFO per share of $1.75 in 3Q22 and $5.24 per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2022

Signed total bookings during 3Q22 expected to generate $176 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $13 million contribution from interconnection, excluding Teraco

Updated 2022 Core FFO per share outlook to $6.70 - $6.75 ; Updated Constant-Currency Core FFO per share outlook of $6.95 - $7.00

Financial Results

Digital Realty reported revenues for the third quarter of 2022 of $1.2 billion, a 5% increase from the previous quarter and a 5% increase from the same quarter last year.

The company delivered third quarter of 2022 net income of $239 million, and net income available to common stockholders of $227 million, or $0.75 per diluted share, compared to $0.19 per diluted share in the previous quarter and $0.44 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Digital Realty generated third quarter of 2022 Adjusted EBITDA of $620 million, a 1% increase from the previous quarter and a 2% increase over the same quarter last year.

The company reported third quarter of 2022 funds from operations of $462 million, or $1.55 per share, compared to $1.55 per share in the previous quarter and $1.54 per share in the same quarter last year.

Excluding certain items that do not represent core expenses or revenue streams, Digital Realty delivered third quarter of 2022 Core FFO per share of $1.67, compared to $1.72 per share in the previous quarter, and $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year. Digital Realty delivered Constant-Currency Core FFO per share of $1.75 for the third quarter of 2022 and $5.24 per share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022.

Leasing Activity

In the third quarter, Digital Realty signed total bookings expected to generate $176 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue, including a $13 million contribution from interconnection, but excluding any contribution from Teraco.

"Digital Realty again delivered record quarterly bookings in the third quarter, our third record in the past four quarters, reflecting the strong global demand for data center solutions," said Digital Realty Chief Executive Officer Bill Stein. "With a rapidly changing global environment, we are making the necessary adjustments in order to maximize the significant market opportunity that lies ahead."

The weighted-average lag between new leases signed during the third quarter of 2022 and the contractual commencement date was seventeen months.

In addition to new leases signed, Digital Realty also signed renewal leases representing $156 million of annualized GAAP rental revenue during the quarter, excluding any contribution from Teraco. Rental rates on renewal leases signed during the third quarter of 2022 rolled down 0.5% on a cash basis and up 2.3% on a GAAP basis.

New leases signed during the third quarter of 2022 are summarized by region as follows:

































Annualized GAAP























Base Rent





GAAP Base Rent





GAAP Base Rent The Americas

(in thousands)

Square Feet

per Square Foot

Megawatts

per Kilowatt 0-1 MW



$14,693

56,340



$261

5.2



$236 > 1 MW



99,046

834,530



119

73.6



112 Other (1)



15,652

291,993



54

—



— Total



$129,392

1,182,863



$109

78.8



$120



























EMEA (2)

























0-1 MW



$12,318

42,762



$288

4.0



$255 > 1 MW



16,826

126,407



133

15.4



91 Other (1)



204

—



—

—



— Total



$29,348

169,169



$173

19.4



$125



























Asia Pacific (2)

























0-1 MW



$2,212

10,302



$215

0.7



$256 > 1 MW



2,161

14,968



144

1.8



103 Other (1)



84

948



88

—



— Total



$4,457

26,217



$170

2.5



$147



























All Regions (2)

























0-1 MW



$29,223

109,404



$267

9.9



$245 > 1 MW



118,032

975,905



121

90.7



108 Other (1)



15,940

292,941



54

—



— Total



$163,196

1,378,249



$118

100.7



$122



























Interconnection



$12,981

N/A



N/A

N/A



N/A



























Grand Total



$176,177

1,378,249



$118

100.7



$122



Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding differences. This table excludes any contribution from Teraco during the quarter. (1) Other includes Powered Base Building® shell capacity as well as storage and office space within fully improved data center facilities. (2) Based on quarterly average exchange rates during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Investment Activity

During the third quarter, Digital Realty completed its previously announced acquisition of a majority interest in Teraco, a leading carrier-neutral data center and interconnection services provider in South Africa, for approximately $1.7 billion.

Digital Realty acquired three assets for data center development during the third quarter. Digital Realty acquired a 38-acre parcel, which can support approximately 80 megawatts of IT load, in Paris for $10 million. Digital Realty also acquired an income producing mixed-used building on a nine-acre parcel, which can support up to 10 megawatts of IT load in Stockholm $39 million. Lastly, Digital Realty acquired a one-acre parcel, which can support up to 6.5 megawatts of IT load in Crete, Greece for $2 million.

During the third quarter, Digital Realty disposed of a non-core, mixed-use data center property in Dallas for $207 million.

During the third quarter, Digital Realty signed a definitive agreement with Digital Core REIT Management Pte. Ltd., Manager of Digital Core REIT (SGX: DCRU), and related parties (collectively, "Core REIT"), to sell a 25% indirect interest in an institutional quality freehold data center property in Frankfurt valued at approximately $547 million (at 100% share). The transaction is dependent upon the occurrence of certain closing conditions, including a unitholder vote that is expected to take place mid-November, and is expected to generate approximately $137 million of proceeds for Digital Realty. In addition, the agreement provides Core REIT with the option to acquire additional indirect interests in the Frankfurt data center property up to a total interest of 89.9% as well as a 90% indirect interest in an institutional quality freehold data center property in Dallas valued at $199 million (at 100% share). If Core REIT exercises its options to purchase all property interests under the Contribution Agreement, the transaction would generate approximately $671 million of proceeds for Digital Realty.

Subsequent to the close of the third quarter, Digital Realty acquired a four-acre parcel, which could support 24 megawatts of IT load, immediately adjacent to its campus in Dallas for $24 million.

Balance Sheet

Digital Realty had approximately $15.8 billion of total debt outstanding as of September 30, 2022, comprised of $15.3 billion of unsecured debt and approximately $0.5 billion of secured debt and other. At the end of the third quarter of 2022, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA was 6.7x, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value was 36.2% and fixed charge coverage was 5.5x. Pro forma for the physical settlement of $0.5 billion of forward equity outstanding and reflecting the full quarter's run-rate adjusted EBITDA contribution from Teraco, net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA was 6.4x and fixed charge coverage was 5.7x.

During the third quarter of 2022, Digital Realty completed the following financing transactions.

In mid-August, closed a €750 million term loan due 2025, with €375 million subject to two maturity extension options of one year each.

In mid-September, executed a $1 billion U.S. Dollar to Euro fixed-rate cross currency swap at 2.485%, which matures coterminously with our 3.70% notes due 2027 in the principal amount of $1 billion .

In late September, closed an offering of $550 million of 5.550% notes due 2028.

Subsequent to quarter end, Digital Realty received over $650 million in commitments for a new two-year US dollar term loan with a one-year extension option.

2022 Outlook

Digital Realty updated its 2022 Core FFO per share outlook of $6.70-$6.75 and updated its 2022 constant-currency Core FFO per share outlook of $6.95 - $7.00. The assumptions underlying the outlook are summarized in the following table.























As of

As of

As of

As of Top-Line and Cost Structure

February 17, 2022

April 28, 2022

July 28, 2022

October 26, 2022 Total revenue

$4.700 - $4.800 billion

$4.700 - $4.800 billion

$4.650 - $4.750 billion

$4.650 - $4.700 billion Net non-cash rent adjustments (1)

($35 - $40 million)

($45 - $50 million)

($50 - $55 million)

($55 - $60 million) Adjusted EBITDA

$2.475 - $2.525 billion

$2.475 - $2.525 billion

$2.450 - $2.500 billion

$2.450 - $2.475 billion G&A

$410 - $420 million

$410 - $420 million

$405 - $415 million

$395 - $400 million

















Internal Growth















Rental rates on renewal leases















Cash basis

Flat

Slightly Positive

Slightly Positive

Slightly Positive GAAP basis

Slightly positive

Up low-single-digits

Up low-single-digits

Up low-single-digits Year-end portfolio occupancy

83.0% - 84.0%

83.0% - 84.0%

83.0% - 84.0%

83.5% - 84.0% "Same-capital" cash NOI growth (2)

(2.5% - 3.5%)

(2.5% - 3.5%)

(3.5% - 4.5%)

(4.5% - 5.5%)

















Foreign Exchange Rates















U.S. Dollar / Pound Sterling

$1.30 - $1.38

$1.25 - $1.35

$1.15 - $1.25

$1.10 - $1.15 U.S. Dollar / Euro

$1.10 - $1.15

$1.05 - $1.10

$1.00 - $1.05

$0.95 - $1.00

















External Growth















Dispositions















Dollar volume

$0.5 - $1.0 billion

$0.5 - $1.0 billion

$0.5 - $1.0 billion

$0.5 - $1.0 billion Cap rate

0.0% - 10.0%

0.0% - 10.0%

0.0% - 10.0%

0.0% - 10.0% Development















CapEx (3)

$2.3 - $2.5 billion

$2.3 - $2.5 billion

$2.2 - $2.4 billion

$2.1 - $2.3 billion Average stabilized yields

9.0% - 15.0%

9.0% - 15.0%

9.0% - 15.0%

9.0% - 15.0% Enhancements and other non-recurring CapEx (4)

$5 - $10 million

$5 - $10 million

$5 - $10 million

$5 - $10 million Recurring CapEx + capitalized leasing costs (5)

$210 - $220 million

$200 - $210 million

$200 - $210 million

$200 - $210 million

















Balance Sheet















Long-term debt issuance















Dollar amount

$1.8 - $2.0 billion

$1.8 - $2.0 billion

$1.8 - $2.0 billion

$2.3 - $2.8 billion Pricing

1.5% - 2.0%

1.5% - 2.0%

2.0% - 2.5%

2.0% - 3.0% Timing

Early & Late 2022

Early & Late 2022

Early & Late 2022

Early & Late 2022

















Net income per diluted share

$1.05 - $1.10

$1.05 - $1.10

$1.00 - $1.05

$1.45 - $1.50 Real estate depreciation and (gain) / loss on sale

$5.35 - $5.35

$5.35 - $5.35

$5.35 - $5.35

$4.85 - $4.85 Funds From Operations / share (NAREIT-Defined)

$6.40 - $6.45

$6.40 - $6.45

$6.35 - $6.40

$6.30 - $6.35 Non-core expenses and revenue streams

$0.40 - $0.45

$0.40 - $0.45

$0.40 - $0.45

$0.40 - $0.40 Core Funds From Operations / share

$6.80 - $6.90

$6.80 - $6.90

$6.75 - $6.85

$6.70 - $6.75 Foreign currency translation adjustments

$0.10 - $0.10

$0.15 - $0.15

$0.20 - $0.20

$0.25 - $0.25 Constant-Currency Core Funds From Operations / share

$6.90 - $7.00

$6.95 - $7.05

$6.95 - $7.05

$6.95 - $7.00





(1) Net non-cash rent adjustments represent the sum of straight-line rental revenue and straight-line rent expense, as well as the amortization of above- and below-market leases (i.e., ASC 805 adjustments). (2) The "same-capital" pool includes properties owned as of December 31, 2020 with less than 5% of total rentable square feet under development. It excludes properties that were undergoing, or were expected to undergo, development activities in 2021-2022, properties classified as held for sale, and properties sold or contributed to joint ventures for all periods presented. (3) Includes land acquisitions. (4) Other non-recurring CapEx represents costs incurred to enhance the capacity or marketability of operating properties, such as network fiber initiatives and software development costs. (5) Recurring CapEx represents non-incremental improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and leasing commissions.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains non-GAAP financial measures, including FFO, Core FFO and Adjusted EBITDA. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to FFO, a reconciliation from FFO to Core FFO, and definitions of FFO and Core FFO are included as an attachment to this document. A reconciliation from U.S. GAAP net income available to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA, a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and definitions of net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA, debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value, cash NOI, and fixed charge coverage ratio are included as an attachment to this document.

Investor Conference Call

Prior to Digital Realty's investor conference call at 5:00 p.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. PT on October 26th, 2022, a presentation will be posted to the Investors section of the company's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com/. The presentation is designed to accompany the discussion of the company's third quarter 2022 financial results and operating performance. The conference call will feature Chief Executive Officer A. William Stein and President & Chief Financial Officer Andrew P. Power.

To participate in the live call, investors are invited to dial +1 (888) 317-6003 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-6061 (for international callers) and reference the conference ID# 0366978 at least five minutes prior to start time. A live webcast of the call will be available via the Investors section of Digital Realty's website at https://investor.digitalrealty.com/.

Telephone and webcast replays will be available after the call until November 25, 2022. The telephone replay can be accessed by dialing +1 (877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (for international callers) and providing the conference ID# 6591767. The webcast replay can be accessed on Digital Realty's website.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives its customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with a global data center footprint of 300+ facilities in 50+ metros across 26 countries on six continents. To learn more about Digital Realty, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Consolidated Quarterly Statements of Operations Financial Supplement Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands, Except Per Share Data Third Quarter 2022



















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





30-Sep-22



30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21





30-Sep-22



30-Sep-21 Rental revenues



$787,839



$767,313



$751,962



$763,117



$773,195





$2,307,114



$2,296,565 Tenant reimbursements - Utilities



251,420



218,198



224,547



195,340



189,060





694,166



543,776 Tenant reimbursements - Other



49,419



52,688



51,511



58,528



57,666





153,618



177,255 Interconnection & other



95,486



93,338



93,530



89,850



90,983





282,354



270,609 Fee income



6,169



5,072



5,757



4,133



3,255





16,998



9,309 Other



1,749



2,713



15



200



18,977





4,477



19,201 Total Operating Revenues



$1,192,082



$1,139,321



$1,127,323



$1,111,167



$1,133,135





$3,458,726



$3,316,715













































Utilities



$271,844



$223,426



$241,239



$213,933



$209,585





$736,509



$570,642 Rental property operating



205,886



198,076



194,354



205,250



196,743





598,317



580,682 Property taxes



39,860



47,213



46,526



42,673



55,915





133,598



147,715 Insurance



4,002



3,836



3,698



3,507



4,718





11,536



13,918 Depreciation & amortization



388,704



376,967



382,132



378,883



369,035





1,147,803



1,107,749 General & administration



95,792



101,991



96,435



103,705



97,082





294,217



289,606 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses



1,655



3,786



2,077



1,003



1,377





7,519



6,340 Transaction and integration expenses



25,862



13,586



11,968



12,427



13,804





51,416



34,999 Impairment of investments in real estate



—



—



—



18,291



—





—



— Other expenses



1,096



70



7,657



(1)



510





8,823



2,551 Total Operating Expenses



$1,034,701



$968,950



$986,087



$979,669



$948,770





$2,989,738



$2,754,203













































Operating Income



$157,381



$170,371



$141,236



$131,498



$184,365





$468,988



$562,512













































Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated joint ventures



(12,254)



(34,088)



60,958



(7,714)



40,884





14,616



69,996 Gain / (loss) on sale of investments



173,990



—



2,770



1,047,011



(635)





176,760



333,785 Interest and other income (expense), net



15,752



13,008



3,051



(4,349)



(2,947)





31,811



(9) Interest (expense)



(76,502)



(69,023)



(66,725)



(71,762)



(71,417)





(212,250)



(222,084) Income tax (expense)



(19,576)



(16,406)



(13,244)



(3,961)



(13,709)





(49,227)



(68,838) Loss from early extinguishment of debt



—



—



(51,135)



(325)



—





(51,135)



(18,347) Net Income



$238,791



$63,862



$76,911



$1,090,397



$136,541





$379,564



$657,015













































Net (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests



(1,716)



(436)



(3,629)



(22,587)



(2,266)





(5,781)



(15,566) Net Income Attributable to Digital Realty Trust, Inc.



$237,075



$63,426



$73,282



$1,067,811



$134,275





$373,783



$641,449













































Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends



(10,181)



(10,181)



(10,181)



(10,181)



(10,181)





(30,544)



(35,580) Gain on / (Issuance costs associated with) redeemed preferred stock



—



—



—



—



—





—



18,000 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders



$226,894



$53,245



$63,101



$1,057,630



$124,094





$343,240



$623,869













































Weighted-average shares outstanding - basic



286,693,071



284,694,064



284,525,992



283,869,662



283,105,966





285,312,314



281,445,252 Weighted-average shares outstanding - diluted



296,414,726



285,109,903



285,025,099



284,868,184



283,799,538





294,257,222



282,075,611 Weighted-average fully diluted shares and units



302,257,518



290,944,163



290,662,421



290,893,110



290,228,785





300,028,470



289,218,609













































Net income per share - basic



$0.79



$0.19



$0.22



$3.73



$0.44





$1.20



$2.22 Net income per share - diluted



$0.75



$0.19



$0.22



$3.71



$0.44





$1.15



$2.21



















































Funds From Operations and Core Funds From Operations Financial Supplement Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data Third Quarter 2022

















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds From Operations (FFO)



30-Sep-22



30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21





30-Sep-22



30-Sep-21













































Net Income Available to Common Stockholders



$226,894



$53,245



$63,101



$1,057,630



$124,094





$343,240



$623,869 Adjustments:











































Non-controlling interest in operating partnership



5,400



1,500



1,600



23,100



3,000





8,500



16,000 Real estate related depreciation & amortization (1)



381,425



369,327



374,162



372,447



362,728





1,124,914



1,091,065 Depreciation related to non-controlling interests



(8,254)



-



-



-



-





(8,254)



- Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization



30,831



29,022



29,320



24,146



21,293





89,172



61,654 (Gain) on real estate transactions (2)



(173,990)



(1,144)



(2,770)



(1,047,010)



(63,798)





(177,904)



(398,219) Impairment of investments in real estate



-



-



-



18,291



-





-



- Funds From Operations - diluted



$462,306



$451,949



$465,412



$448,602



$447,317





$1,379,667



$1,394,369













































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic



292,536



290,528



290,163



289,895



289,542





291,084



288,880 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)(4)



302,258



290,944



290,662



290,893



290,228





300,028



289,531













































Funds From Operations per share - basic



$1.58



$1.56



$1.60



$1.55



$1.54





$4.74



$4.83













































Funds From Operations per share - diluted (3)(4)



$1.55



$1.55



$1.60



$1.54



$1.54





$4.61



$4.82

















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of FFO to Core FFO



30-Sep-22



30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21





30-Sep-22



30-Sep-21













































Funds From Operations - diluted



$462,306



$451,949



$465,412



$448,602



$447,317





$1,379,667



$1,394,369 Other non-core revenue adjustments (5)



(1,818)



456



13,916



9,859



(18,066)





12,554



(29,247) Transaction and integration expenses



25,862



13,586



11,968



12,427



13,804





51,416



34,999 Loss from early extinguishment of debt



-



-



51,135



325



-





51,135



18,347 (Gain on) / Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock



-



-



-



-



-





-



(18,000) Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses (6)



1,655



3,786



2,077



1,003



1,377





7,519



6,340 (Gain) / Loss on FX revaluation



(1,120)



29,539



(67,676)



14,308



33,773





(39,258)



16,196 Other non-core expense adjustments



1,046



70



7,657



(1)



1,004





8,773



(15,938) Core Funds From Operations - diluted



$487,931



$499,386



$484,490



$486,525



$479,209





$1,471,806



$1,407,067













































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)(4)



292,830



290,944



290,662



290,893



290,228





291,461



289,531













































Core Funds From Operations per share - diluted (3)



$1.67



$1.72



$1.67



$1.67



$1.65





$5.05



$4.86













































(1) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





30-Sep-22



30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21





30-Sep-22



30-Sep-21













































Depreciation & amortization per income statement



$388,704



$376,967



$382,132



$378,883



$369,035





1,147,803



1,107,749 Non-real estate depreciation



(7,279)



(7,640)



(7,970)



(6,436)



(6,307)





(22,889)



(16,684) Real Estate Related Depreciation & Amortization



$381,425



$369,327



$374,162



$372,447



$362,728





$1,124,914



1,091,065



















































(2) For the fourth quarter 2021, the gain pertains to the contribution of 10 operating data center properties to Digital Core REIT in connection with the listing of Digital Core REIT as a standalone public company traded on the Singapore Exchange in December 2021. For the third quarter 2021, the gain of $64 million represents Digital Realty's share of a gain recognized by an unconsolidated joint venture from the sale of a portfolio of assets owned by the entity and is included in equity in earnings of unconsolidated joint ventures in our consolidated income statement. (3) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable, and the effect of the physical settlement of our September 2021 forward sales agreements. See above for calculations of diluted FFO and the share count detail section that follows the reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. For definitions and discussion of FFO and Core FFO, see the definitions section. (4) Certain of Teraco's minority indirect shareholders have the right to put their shares in an upstream parent company of Teraco to Digital Realty in exchange for cash or the equivalent value of shares of Digital Realty common stock, or a combination thereof. US GAAP requires Digital Realty to assume the put right is settled in shares for purposes of calculating diluted EPS. This same approach was utilized to calculate FFO/share. The potential future dilutive impact associated with this put right will be excluded from Core FFO until settlement occurs – causing diluted share count to be higher for FFO than for Core FFO. (5) Includes lease termination fees and certain other adjustments that are not core to our business. For the third quarter 2021, includes a $19 million promote received related to a sale of portfolio of assets within an unconsolidated joint venture. The promote is included in Other revenue in our consolidated income statement. (6) Relates to severance and other charges related to the departure of company executives and integration-related severance.

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) Financial Supplement Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Per Share Data Third Quarter 2022

















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended Reconciliation of Core FFO to AFFO



30-Sep-22



30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21





30-Sep-22



30-Sep-21













































Core FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders



$487,931



$499,386



$484,490



$486,525



$479,209





$1,471,806



$1,407,067 Adjustments:











































Non-real estate depreciation



7,279



7,640



7,970



6,436



6,307





22,889



16,684 Amortization of deferred financing costs



3,270



3,330



3,634



3,515



3,625





10,234



10,881 Amortization of debt discount/premium



1,146



1,193



1,214



1,107



1,138





3,553



3,438 Non-cash stock-based compensation expense



15,948



15,799



14,453



15,097



15,082





46,201



46,758 Straight-line rental revenue



(18,123)



(17,278)



(18,810)



(16,497)



(11,969)





(54,212)



(46,600) Straight-line rental expense



2,679



(2,237)



4,168



5,753



7,862





4,609



21,746 Above- and below-market rent amortization



(465)



196



335



910



1,165





65



5,160 Deferred tax expense / (benefit)



(5,233)



(769)



(1,604)



(13,731)



2,112





(7,605)



33,125 Leasing compensation & internal lease commissions



9,866



9,411



13,261



9,564



11,142





32,538



33,262 Recurring capital expenditures (1)



(66,200)



(43,497)



(46,770)



(87,550)



(50,800)





(156,467)



(129,553)













































AFFO available to common stockholders and unitholders (2)



$438,097



$473,173



$462,341



$411,130



$464,872





$1,373,611



$1,401,968













































Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - basic



292,536



290,528



290,163



289,895



289,542





291,084



288,880 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted (3)(4)



292,830



290,944



290,662



290,893



290,228





291,461



289,531













































AFFO per share - diluted (3)



$1.50



$1.63



$1.59



$1.41



$1.60





$4.71



$4.84













































Dividends per share and common unit



$1.22



$1.22



$1.22



$1.16



$1.16





$3.66



$3.48













































Diluted AFFO Payout Ratio



81.5 %



75.0 %



76.7 %



82.1 %



72.4 %





77.7 %



71.9 %

















































Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended Share Count Detail



30-Sep-22



30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21





30-Sep-22



30-Sep-21













































Weighted Average Common Stock and Units Outstanding



292,536



290,528



290,163



289,895



289,542





291,084



288,880 Add: Effect of dilutive securities



294



416



499



998



686





377



651 Weighted Avg. Common Stock and Units Outstanding - diluted



292,830



290,944



290,662



290,893



290,228





291,461



289,531



















































(1) Recurring capital expenditures represent non-incremental building improvements required to maintain current revenues, including second-generation tenant improvements and external leasing commissions. Recurring capital expenditures do not include acquisition costs contemplated when underwriting the purchase of a building, costs which are incurred to bring a building up to Digital Realty's operating standards, or internal leasing commissions. (2) For a definition and discussion of AFFO, see the definitions section. For a reconciliation of net income available to common stockholders to FFO and Core FFO, see above. (3) For all periods presented, we have excluded the effect of dilutive series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, that may be converted into common stock upon the occurrence of specified change in control transactions as described in the articles supplementary governing the series C, series J, series K and series L preferred stock, as applicable, which we consider highly improbable, and the effect of the physical settlement of our September 2021 forward sales agreements. See above for calculations of diluted FFO available to common stockholders and unitholders and for calculations of weighted average common stock and units outstanding. (4) Certain of Teraco's minority indirect shareholders have the right to put their shares in an upstream parent company of Teraco to Digital Realty in exchange for cash or the equivalent value of shares of Digital Realty common stock, or a combination thereof. US GAAP requires Digital Realty to assume the put right is settled in shares for purposes of calculating diluted EPS. This same approach was utilized to calculate FFO/share. The potential future dilutive impact associated with this put right will be excluded from Core FFO until settlement occurs – causing diluted share count to be higher for FFO than for Core FFO.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Financial Supplement Unaudited and in Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data Third Quarter 2022













30-Sep-22

30-Jun-22

31-Mar-22

31-Dec-21

30-Sep-21 Assets







































Investments in real estate:





























Real estate



$24,876,600



$24,065,933



$23,769,712



$23,625,451



$23,384,809 Construction in progress



4,222,142



3,362,114



3,523,484



3,213,387



3,238,388 Land held for future development



34,713



37,460



107,003



133,683



118,091 Investments in real estate



$29,133,455



$27,465,507



$27,400,199



$26,972,522



$26,741,289 Accumulated depreciation and amortization



(6,826,918)



(6,665,118)



(6,467,233)



(6,210,281)



(6,159,294) Net Investments in Properties



$22,306,537



$20,800,389



$20,932,966



$20,762,241



$20,581,995 Investment in unconsolidated joint ventures



1,912,958



1,942,549



2,044,074



1,807,689



1,292,325 Net Investments in Real Estate



$24,219,495



$22,742,937



$22,977,040



$22,569,930



$21,874,320































Cash and cash equivalents



$176,969



$99,226



$157,964



$142,698



$116,002 Accounts and other receivables (1)



861,117



797,208



774,579



671,721



610,416 Deferred rent



556,198



554,016



545,666



547,385



552,850 Customer relationship value, deferred leasing costs & other intangibles, net



3,035,861



2,521,390



2,640,795



2,735,486



2,871,622 Goodwill



8,728,105



7,545,107



7,802,440



7,937,440



8,062,914 Operating lease right-of-use assets



1,253,393



1,310,970



1,361,942



1,405,441



1,442,661 Other assets



384,079



385,202



420,119



359,459



316,863 Total Assets



$39,215,217



$35,956,057



$36,680,546



$36,369,560



$35,847,648































Liabilities and Equity





























Global unsecured revolving credit facilities



$2,255,139



$1,440,040



$943,325



$398,172



$832,322 Unsecured term loans



729,976



—



—



—



— Unsecured senior notes, net of discount



12,281,410



12,695,568



13,284,650



12,903,370



13,012,790 Secured debt and other, net of premiums



491,984



158,699



160,240



146,668



242,427 Operating lease liabilities



1,363,712



1,418,540



1,472,510



1,512,187



1,543,231 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities



1,621,406



1,619,222



1,572,359



1,543,623



1,341,866 Deferred tax liabilities, net



1,145,097



611,582



649,112



666,451



725,955 Accrued dividends and distributions



—



—



—



338,729



— Security deposits and prepaid rent



341,552



341,140



346,911



336,578



341,778 Total Liabilities



$20,230,276



$18,284,791



$18,429,107



$17,845,778



$18,040,369































Redeemable non-controlling interests - operating partnership



1,429,920



41,047



42,734



46,995



40,920































Equity





























Preferred Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 110,000,000 shares authorized:





























Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (2)



$193,540



$193,540



$193,540



$193,540



$193,540 Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (3)



203,264



203,264



203,264



203,264



203,264 Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (4)



334,886



334,886



334,886



334,886



334,886 Common Stock: $0.01 par value per share, 392,000,000 shares authorized (5)



2,851



2,824



2,824



2,824



2,818 Additional paid-in capital



21,528,384



21,091,364



21,069,391



21,075,863



21,010,202 Dividends in excess of earnings



(4,336,201)



(4,211,685)



(3,916,854)



(3,631,929)



(4,359,033) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net



(862,804)



(475,561)



(188,844)



(173,880)



(111,560) Total Stockholders' Equity



$17,063,920



$17,138,632



$17,698,207



$18,004,568



$17,274,117































Noncontrolling Interests





























Noncontrolling interest in operating partnership



$421,484



$432,213



$444,029



$425,337



$459,918 Noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures



69,617



59,374



66,470



46,882



32,324































Total Noncontrolling Interests



$491,101



$491,587



$510,499



$472,219



$492,242































Total Equity



$17,555,021



$17,630,219



$18,208,706



$18,476,787



$17,766,359































Total Liabilities and Equity



$39,215,217



$35,956,057



$36,680,546



$36,369,560



$35,847,648















































(1) Net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $36,278 and $28,574 as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (2) Series J Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.250%, $200,000 and $200,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,000,000 and 8,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (3) Series K Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.850%, $210,000 and $210,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 8,400,000 and 8,400,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (4) Series L Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, 5.200%, $345,000 and $345,000 liquidation preference, respectively ($25.00 per share), 13,800,000 and 13,800,000 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (5) Common Stock: 287,509,059 and 284,415,013 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization and Financial Ratios Financial Supplement Unaudited and Dollars in Thousands Third Quarter 2022



































Three Months Ended Reconciliation of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) (1)



30-Sep-22



30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21































Net Income Available to Common Stockholders



$226,894



$53,245



$63,101



$1,057,630



$124,094 Interest



76,502



69,023



66,725



71,762



71,417 Loss from early extinguishment of debt



—



—



51,135



325



— Income tax expense (benefit)



19,576



16,406



13,244



3,961



13,709 Depreciation & amortization



388,704



376,967



382,132



378,883



369,035 EBITDA



$711,676



$515,642



$576,337



$1,512,561



$578,255 Unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization



30,831



29,023



29,319



24,146



21,293 Unconsolidated JV interest expense and tax expense



11,948



6,708



21,111



15,222



11,008 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses



1,655



3,786



2,077



1,003



1,377 Transaction and integration expenses



25,862



13,586



11,968



12,427



13,804 (Gain) / loss on sale of investments



(173,990)



—



(2,770)



(1,047,011)



635 Impairment of investments in real estate



—



—



—



18,291



— Other non-core adjustments, net



(94)



31,633



(48,858)



14,307



(28,745) Non-controlling interests



1,716



436



3,629



22,587



2,266 Preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends



10,181



10,181



10,181



10,181



10,181 (Gain on) / Issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock



—



—



—



—



— Adjusted EBITDA



$619,786



$610,994



$602,994



$583,713



$610,074





































(1) For definitions and discussion of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, see the definitions section.





































Three Months Ended Financial Ratios



30-Sep-22



30-Jun-22



31-Mar-22



31-Dec-21



30-Sep-21































Total GAAP interest expense



$76,502



$69,023



$66,725



$71,762



$71,417 Capitalized interest



17,304



14,131



14,751



15,328



15,142 Change in accrued interest and other non-cash amounts



31,860



(43,952)



52,324



(37,974)



17,820 Cash Interest Expense (2)



$125,666



$39,202



$133,800



$49,116



$104,379































Preferred dividends



10,181



10,181



10,181



10,181



10,181 Total Fixed Charges (3)



$103,987



$93,335



$91,657



$97,271



$96,740































































Coverage





























Interest coverage ratio (4)



6.1x



6.6x



6.1x



6.0x



6.5x Cash interest coverage ratio (5)



4.6x



12.6x



4.0x



9.8x



5.4x Fixed charge coverage ratio (6)



5.5x



6.0x



5.5x



5.4x



5.8x Cash fixed charge coverage ratio (7)



4.3x



10.4x



3.7x



8.3x



5.0x































Leverage





























Debt to total enterprise value (8) (9)



34.5 %



27.1 %



25.5 %



20.5 %



24.8 % Debt plus preferred stock to total enterprise value (10)



36.2 %



28.5 %



26.8 %



21.7 %



26.1 % Pre-tax income to interest expense (11)



4.1x



1.9x



2.2x



16.2x



2.9x Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (12)



6.7x



6.2x



6.3x



6.1x



6.0x





(2) Cash interest expense is interest expense less amortization of debt discount and deferred financing fees and includes interest that we capitalized. We consider cash interest expense to be a useful measure of interest as it excludes non-cash based interest expense. (3) Fixed charges consist of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, and preferred dividends. (4) Adjusted EBITDA divided by GAAP interest expense plus capitalized interest (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense). (5) Adjusted EBITDA divided by cash interest expense (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture interest expense). (6) Adjusted EBITDA divided by fixed charges (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture fixed charges). (7) Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of cash interest expense, and preferred dividends (including our pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash fixed charges). (8) Mortgage debt and other loans divided by market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock. (9) Total enterprise value defined as market value of common equity plus debt plus preferred stock. (10) Same as (8), except numerator includes preferred stock. (11) Calculated as net income plus interest expense divided by GAAP interest expense. (12) Calculated as total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated of joint venture debt, less cash and cash equivalents (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (including Digital Realty's pro rata share of unconsolidated joint venture EBITDA), multiplied by four.

Definitions

Funds From Operations (FFO) :

We calculate funds from operations, or FFO, in accordance with the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or Nareit, in the Nareit Funds From Operations White Paper - 2018 Restatement. FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from real estate transactions, impairment of investment in real estate, real estate related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs), unconsolidated JV real estate related depreciation & amortization, non-controlling interests in operating partnership and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Management uses FFO as a supplemental performance measure because, in excluding real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains and losses from property dispositions and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in occupancy rates, rental rates and operating costs. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the performance of REITs, FFO will be used by investors as a basis to compare our operating performance with that of other REITs. However, because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization and captures neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may not calculate FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition and, accordingly, our FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' FFO. FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Core Funds from Operations (Core FFO) :

We present core funds from operations, or Core FFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, in excluding certain items that do not reflect core revenue or expense streams, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, captures trends in our core business operating performance. We calculate Core FFO by adding to or subtracting from FFO (i) other non-core revenue adjustments, (ii) transaction and integration expenses, (iii) loss from early extinguishment of debt, (iv) gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock, (v) severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, (vi) gain/loss on FX revaluation, and (vii) other non-core expense adjustments. Because certain of these adjustments have a real economic impact on our financial condition and results from operations, the utility of Core FFO as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate Core FFO differently than we do and accordingly, our Core FFO may not be comparable to other REITs' Core FFO. Core FFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) :

We present adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, as a supplemental operating measure because, when compared year over year, it assesses our ability to fund dividend and distribution requirements from our operating activities. We also believe that, as a widely recognized measure of the operations of REITs, AFFO will be used by investors as a basis to assess our ability to fund dividend payments in comparison to other REITs, including on a per share and unit basis. We calculate AFFO by adding to or subtracting from Core FFO (i) non-real estate depreciation, (ii) amortization of deferred financing costs, (iii) amortization of debt discount/premium, (iv) non-cash stock-based compensation expense, (v) straight-line rental revenue, (vi) straight-line rental expense, (vii) above- and below-market rent amortization, (viii) deferred tax expense / (benefit), (ix) leasing compensation and internal lease commissions, and (x) recurring capital expenditures. Other REITs may calculate AFFO differently than we do and, accordingly, our AFFO may not be comparable to other REITs' AFFO. AFFO should be considered only as a supplement to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our performance.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA :

We believe that earnings before interest, loss from early extinguishment of debt, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, and Adjusted EBITDA (as defined below), are useful supplemental performance measures because they allow investors to view our performance without the impact of non-cash depreciation and amortization or the cost of debt and, with respect to Adjusted EBITDA, unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, gain on sale / deconsolidation, impairment of investments in real estate, other non-core adjustments, net, non-controlling interests, preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends, and issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. Adjusted EBITDA is EBITDA excluding unconsolidated joint venture real estate related depreciation & amortization, unconsolidated joint venture interest expense and tax, severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses, transaction and integration expenses, gain on sale / deconsolidation, impairment of investments in real estate, other non-core adjustments, net, non-controlling interests, preferred stock dividends, including undeclared dividends, and gain on / issuance costs associated with redeemed preferred stock. In addition, we believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs. Because EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are calculated before recurring cash charges including interest expense and income taxes, exclude capitalized costs, such as leasing commissions, and are not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of our business, their utility as a measure of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do and, accordingly, our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other REITs' EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as a measure of our financial performance.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI :

Net operating income, or NOI, represents rental revenue, tenant reimbursement revenue and interconnection revenue less utilities expense, rental property operating expenses, property taxes and insurance expenses (as reflected in the statement of operations). NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measurement of operating performance of the company's rental portfolio. Cash NOI is NOI less straight-line rents and above- and below-market rent amortization. Cash NOI is commonly used by stockholders, company management and industry analysts as a measure of property operating performance on a cash basis. However, because NOI and cash NOI exclude depreciation and amortization and capture neither the changes in the value of our data centers that result from use or market conditions, nor the level of capital expenditures and capitalized leasing commissions necessary to maintain the operating performance of our data centers, all of which have real economic effect and could materially impact our results from operations, the utility of NOI and cash NOI as measures of our performance is limited. Other REITs may calculate NOI and cash NOI differently than we do and, accordingly, our NOI and cash NOI may not be comparable to other REITs' NOI and cash NOI. NOI and cash NOI should be considered only as supplements to net income computed in accordance with GAAP as measures of our performance.

Additional Definitions

Net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio is calculated using total debt at balance sheet carrying value, plus capital lease obligations, plus our share of unconsolidated JV debt, less unrestricted cash and cash equivalents (including our share of unconsolidated JV cash) divided by the product of Adjusted EBITDA (inclusive of our share of unconsolidated JV EBITDA) multiplied by four.

Debt-plus-preferred-to-total enterprise value is mortgage debt and other loans plus preferred stock divided by mortgage debt and other loans plus the liquidation value of preferred stock and the market value of outstanding Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock and Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units, assuming the redemption of Digital Realty Trust, L.P. units for shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. common stock.

Fixed charge coverage ratio is Adjusted EBITDA divided by the sum of GAAP interest expense, capitalized interest, scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, GAAP interest expense was $77 million, capitalized interest was $17 million and scheduled debt principal payments and preferred dividends was $10 million.



































Reconciliation of Net Operating Income (NOI)

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (in thousands)

30-Sep-22

30-Jun-22

30-Sep-21



30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

































Operating income



$157,381



$170,371



$184,365





$468,988



$562,512

































Fee income



(6,169)



(5,072)



(3,255)





(16,998)



(9,309) Other income



(1,749)



(2,713)



(18,977)





(4,477)



(19,201) Depreciation and amortization



388,704



376,967



369,035





1,147,803



1,107,749 General and administrative



95,792



101,991



97,082





294,217



289,606 Severance, equity acceleration, and legal expenses



1,655



3,786



1,377





7,519



6,340 Transaction expenses



25,862



13,586



13,804





51,416



34,999 Other expenses



1,096



70



510





8,823



2,551

































Net Operating Income



$662,572



$658,986



$643,942





$1,957,291



$1,975,247



































































Cash Net Operating Income (Cash NOI)

































































Net Operating Income



$662,572



$658,986



$643,942





$1,957,291



$1,975,247

































Straight-line rental revenue



(17,505)



(14,134)



(12,029)





(38,168)



(47,762) Straight-line rental expense



2,499



(2,609)



7,779





3,536



21,598 Above- and below-market rent amortization



(465)



196



1,165





65



5,159

































Cash Net Operating Income



$647,101



$642,439



$640,857





$1,922,725



$1,954,241





































































































Constant Currency CFFO Reconciliation

Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended (in thousands)

30-Sep-22

30-Jun-22

30-Sep-21



30-Sep-22

30-Sep-21

































Core FFO (1)



$487,931









$479,209





$1,471,806



$1,407,067 Core FFO impact of holding '21 Exchange Rates Constant (2)



25,975









—





55,899



— Constant Currency Core FFO



$513,906









$479,209





$1,527,705



$1,407,067 Weighted-average shares and units outstanding - diluted



292,830









290,228





291,461



289,531 Constant Currency CFFO Per Share



$1.75









$1.65





$5.24



$4.86





1) As reconciled to net income on page 14. 2) Adjustment calculated by holding currency translation rates for 2022 constant with average currency translation rates that were applicable to the same periods in 2021.

This document contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. Such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: our economic outlook, our expected investment and expansion activity, our expected physical settlement of the forward sale agreements and use of proceeds from any such settlement, our liquidity, our joint ventures, supply and demand for data center and colocation space, our acquisition and disposition activity, pricing and net effective leasing economics, market dynamics and data center fundamentals, our strategic priorities, our product offerings, available inventory rent from leases that have been signed but have not yet commenced and other contracted rent to be received in future periods, rental rates on future leases, lag between signing and commencement, cap rates and yields, investment activity, the company's FFO, Core FFO and net income, 2022 outlook and underlying assumptions, information related to trends, our strategy and plans, leasing expectations, weighted average lease terms, the exercise of lease extensions, lease expirations, debt maturities, annualized rent at expiration of leases, the effect new leases and increases in rental rates will have on our rental revenue, our credit ratings, construction and development activity and plans, projected construction costs, estimated yields on investment, expected occupancy, expected square footage and IT load capacity upon completion of development projects, 2022 backlog NOI, NAV components, and other forward-looking financial data. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance and may be affected by known and unknown risks, trends, uncertainties and factors that are beyond our control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those anticipated, estimated or projected. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, among others, the following:

reduced demand for data centers or decreases in information technology spending;

increased competition or available supply of data center space;

decreased rental rates, increased operating costs or increased vacancy rates;

the suitability of our data centers and data center infrastructure, delays or disruptions in connectivity or availability of power, or failures or breaches of our physical and information security infrastructure or services;

our dependence upon significant customers, bankruptcy or insolvency of a major customer or a significant number of smaller customers, or defaults on or non-renewal of leases by customers;

our ability to attract and retain customers;

breaches of our obligations or restrictions under our contracts with our customers;

our inability to successfully develop and lease new properties and development space, and delays or unexpected costs in development of properties;

the impact of current global and local economic, credit and market conditions;

our inability to retain data center space that we lease or sublease from third parties;

global supply chain or procurement disruptions, or increased supply chain costs;

information security and data privacy breaches;

difficulty managing an international business and acquiring or operating properties in foreign jurisdictions and unfamiliar metropolitan areas;

our failure to realize the intended benefits from, or disruptions to our plans and operations or unknown or contingent liabilities related to, our recent acquisitions;

our failure to successfully integrate and operate acquired or developed properties or businesses;

difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions;

risks related to joint venture investments, including as a result of our lack of control of such investments;

risks associated with using debt to fund our business activities, including re-financing and interest rate risks, our failure to repay debt when due, adverse changes in our credit ratings or our breach of covenants or other terms contained in our loan facilities and agreements;

our failure to obtain necessary debt and equity financing, and our dependence on external sources of capital;

financial market fluctuations and changes in foreign currency exchange rates;

adverse economic or real estate developments in our industry or the industry sectors that we sell to, including risks relating to decreasing real estate valuations and impairment charges and goodwill and other intangible asset impairment charges;

our inability to manage our growth effectively;

losses in excess of our insurance coverage;

our inability to attract and retain talent;

impact on our operations and on the operations of our customers, suppliers and business partners during a pandemic, such as COVID-19;

environmental liabilities, risks related to natural disasters and our inability to achieve our sustainability goals;

our inability to comply with rules and regulations applicable to our company;

Digital Realty Trust, Inc.'s failure to maintain its status as a REIT for federal income tax purposes;

Digital Realty Trust, L.P.'s failure to qualify as a partnership for federal income tax purposes;

restrictions on our ability to engage in certain business activities;

changes in local, state, federal and international laws and regulations, including related to taxation, real estate and zoning laws, and increases in real property tax rates; and

the impact of any financial, accounting, legal or regulatory issues or litigation that may affect us.

The risks included here are not exhaustive, and additional factors could adversely affect our business and financial performance. Several additional material risks are discussed in our annual report on Form 10‑K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Those risks continue to be relevant to our performance and financial condition. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risk factors emerge from time to time and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can it assess the impact of all such risk factors on the business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any responsibility to update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Digital Realty, Digital Realty Trust, the Digital Realty logo, Interxion, Turn-Key Flex, Powered Base Building, and PlatformDIGITAL, Data Gravity Index and Data Gravity Index DGx are registered trademarks and service marks of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. All other names, trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

