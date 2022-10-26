Target and Apple Deepen Collaboration with More Shop-in-Shops and the Best Offer Available Through a Retailer on Apple Fitness+ and More, Just in Time for the Holidays

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced an expanded collaboration with Apple, more than tripling its Apple at Target locations, giving even more guests a one-stop-shop for Apple products and accessories just in time for the holidays. Members of Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, now have access to a four-month free trial of Apple Fitness+ with no purchase required, the best Fitness+ offer available through a retailer. Target also will have special holiday offers on select Apple Services such as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+, with some including up to five months free, available through Target Circle.

"For years, Target has been a destination for Apple products. Now we are excited to deepen our collaboration with Apple so even more guests can access the exceptional Apple at Target shop-in-shop experience. Through Target Circle, our popular free-to-join loyalty program, we're also giving our guests the opportunity to try services like Apple Fitness+ for free, and with no purchase required," says Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, Target. "Guests love the branded and immersive retail experiences we're creating with Apple and other partners including Disney, Ulta Beauty and Levi's. With this Apple expansion, we're giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for all their shopping and tech service needs."

More Apple at Target shop-in-shops

In February 2021, Target unveiled the first Apple at Target shop-in-shops, elevating Target's status as a destination for electronics and accessories and adding to Target's legacy of creating inspiring, branded experiences in stores and online with strategic partners like Apple, Ulta Beauty, Disney and Levi's. Now, Target has more than tripled its Apple at Target footprint to more than 150 locations nationwide, just in time for holiday shopping. Each location features Apple-trained Target Tech Consultants and twice the space dedicated to Apple products, including the newly launched Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro (2nd generation), iPad, iPad Pro, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14. A full list of Apple at Target locations is available by visiting Target.com/store-locator and filtering for Apple at Target.

Guests also can shop the entire Apple at Target assortment on Target.com and via the Target app, where they will find product videos and comparisons. As always, guests can enjoy 5% off all Apple purchases and free shipping on orders of $35 or more when using their Target RedCard — and take advantage of fast and free Order Pickup and Drive Up orders in as soon as two hours with no minimum purchase. For extra convenience, guests can use Same-Day Delivery with Shipt to receive orders at their doorstep in as soon as one hour, with no membership fee required.

Free trials of all Apple Services, including Apple Fitness+, no purchase required

Target is offering members of Target Circle, the retailer's free-to-join loyalty program, four free months of Apple Fitness+, the award-winning fitness and wellness service. This is the best Fitness+ offer guests will find from any retailer, and it is available year-round through Target Circle. Fitness+ is now available for iPhone users to subscribe to and enjoy, even if they do not have an Apple Watch. This makes Target the best place for existing and new iPhone users to try Fitness+ with no purchase necessary.

"Apple Fitness+ is designed to be welcoming to all, no matter where you are on your fitness journey. Whether you're just getting started, trying something new or switching up your fitness routine, there are over 3,000 workouts and meditations to choose from, with new ones added each week, ranging from five to 45 minutes across 11 workout types and all led by our amazing team of motivating trainers," says Jay Blahnik, vice president of Fitness Technologies, Apple. "We look forward to bringing Fitness+ to even more people, and helping them lead a healthier day by being more active, through this collaboration with Target."

In addition to the Apple Fitness+ offer, Target Circle members can enjoy special offers on select Apple Services such as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, and iCloud+, with some including up to five months free, beginning in November. The holiday offer is available through January 5, 2023. Guests can access the offers and full details in the Target app by going to "My Target" and clicking on the "New Offers: free Apple trials" link within the Target Circle section.

For more on Target's Apple expansion, visit A Bullseye View, and for even more of the season's hottest electronics, see Bullseye's Top Tech list.

About Target

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

