Yurtchuk Named Chair of the National Trust for the Humanities Board

AMHERST, N.Y., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- John Yurtchuk, chair of the Daemen College Board of Trustees, has been appointed chair of the board of directors for the National Trust for the Humanities, a charitable organization that supports the prestigious National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH).

Daemen Board Chair John Yurtchuk (PRNewswire)

The trust serves as an advocate for the humanities and supports the work of the NEH, which promotes research, education, preservation, and public programs in the humanities. Yurtchuk has served as a board member since his appointment in January 2020.

Chairman and an owner of Calspan, Yurtchuk is a highly-regarded leader and active supporter of various organizations in the Buffalo Niagara region. He has served as Daemen's board chair since 2019, having served as a trustee for the college since 2014.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Chairman Yurtchuk for being appointed chair of this renowned national board," said Daemen President Gary Olson. "This distinguished appointment exemplifies John's exceptional leadership and speaks to his vision and dedication to the humanities, both regionally and nationally."

Mr. Yurtchuk is the former Chairman and Chairman-Elect (2021) of the Board of Trustees of the Western New York Chapter of the American Red Cross and is a founding member of the ARC's National Loyalty Circle Leadership Society. He serves as Chairman of the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra Board of Trustees, is a founding board member of Eyes Across America, and is Chairman of the Switheart Animal Alliance which he co-founded with actress Loretta Swit.

The trust's 14-member board, which is comprised of notable leaders from across the U.S., focuses on increasing awareness of the work done by the NEH, generates new sources of financial support for the NEH and the humanities, and serves as the vehicle for donations to the NEH from foundations, corporations, and individual supporters.

The NEH supports projects that preserve America's cultural legacy and provides access to historically significant materials and artifacts in museums, libraries, and historical organizations. It also strengthens cultural and educational institutions through grants, engages the public in learning programs, supports the professional development of teachers, and uses technology to enhance research and provide free public access to the humanities.

Founded in 1947, Daemen University is a premier private institution of higher learning, offering over 65 majors in professional health sciences and the liberal arts. In today's rapidly changing world, a Daemen education offers lasting value and provides students and alumni a strong foundation for lifelong learning. Connect online at Daemen.edu .

Media contacts: Greg Nayor, gnayor@daemen.edu, 716-839-8520

Daemen University Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Daemen University