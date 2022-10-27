In Anticipation of a Tough Flu Season, L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Centers Host Free Flu and COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics in L.A. County

The plans aim to enhance local access and boost protection for all Angelenos

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- While the U.S. saw low levels of flu activity the past two years, many health experts are now projecting that a potentially severe flu season is due, in part, to relaxed pandemic safety measures – such as lifted mask mandates – and winter infection trends in Southern Hemisphere countries. To address those concerns, L.A. Care and Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plans' Community Resource Centers will offer members and the public free flu and COVID-19 vaccines at several upcoming clinics throughout Los Angeles County.

The clinics – which are free and open to all – will take place from October 28 to November 15 at four of the health plans' 10 jointly operated centers in Lynwood, El Monte, Koreatown, and Inglewood. Individuals who receive a flu or COVID-19 vaccine at these clinics will receive gifts such as vouchers for turkeys or grocery gift cards, while supplies last.

"More than two years of face masking and social distancing helped keep the flu away, and with these safety measures now modified, we need to continue to do all that we can to reduce the risk of infection," said Richard Seidman, M.D., M.P.H., L.A. Care chief medical officer. "With highly effective flu and COVID-19 vaccines widely available, we must do our part to protect ourselves, our loved ones, and our neighbors who may be more vulnerable to these two viruses."

This flu season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends adults 65 years and older get either the high-dose or adjuvanted flu vaccine to offer greater protection, given they are considered a more vulnerable group. Three of the four Resource Center-hosted vaccine clinics will have the high-dose formulation available for this age group.

"Blue Shield Promise Health Plan is encouraged that so many people have taken the necessary steps to stay safe against COVID-19 and the flu. However, we cannot let our guard down now. We must vigilantly continue to help protect our communities by offering protection against the flu and COVID-19 viruses as we approach the winter months," said James Cruz, M.D., Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan chief medical officer. "We are proud to bring free COVID-19 and flu vaccines to the L.A. County communities we serve and encourage everyone to get their vaccines to stay healthy."

The vaccine clinics will also give visitors a chance to see the variety of services offered at the L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise Community Resource Centers. The Resource Centers offer a range of free classes, programs, and services that aim to improve the health and well-being of members and local residents in their surrounding communities, which includes addressing social needs. To learn more about the Community Resource Centers, visit activehealthyinformed.org.

The following is a list of the flu and COVID-19 clinics hosted by L.A. Care and Blue Shield Promise. Registration in advance is not required, but encouraged to save time on-site during a visit.

Friday, October 28 | 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Lynwood

3200 East Imperial Hwy., Lynwood, CA 90262

Registration link for flu and COVID vaccine: https://myturn.ca.gov/

Age eligibility: 6 months and older

High-dose flu vaccine for people ages 65+ NOT available

Vaccinated individuals will receive reusable water bottle canteens and beach totes while supplies last.

Wednesday, November 9 | 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center in El Monte

3570 Santa Anita Ave., El Monte, CA 91731

Registration for flu vaccine: https://redcap.link/USCPharmacyLACBSPFlu22

Age eligibility: 3 years and older

High-dose flu vaccine available for people ages 65+

Registration for COVID vaccine/booster: Registration for COVID vaccine/booster: https://redcap.link/USCPharmCOVID

Age eligibility: 12 years and older

Vaccinated individuals will receive turkey vouchers while supplies last.

Friday, November 11 | 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Metro L.A. (Koreatown)

1233 S Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90006

Registration for flu vaccine: https://redcap.link/USCPharmacyLACBSPFlu22

Age eligibility: 3 years and older

High-dose flu vaccine available for people ages 65+

Registration for COVID vaccine/booster: Registration for COVID vaccine/booster: https://redcap.link/USCPharmCOVID

Age eligibility: 12 years and older

Vaccinated individuals will receive park chairs or yoga mats while supplies last.

Tuesday, November 15 | 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Community Resource Center in Inglewood

2864 W. Imperial Hwy., Inglewood, CA 90303

Registration for flu vaccine: https://redcap.link/USCPharmacyLACBSPFlu22

Age eligibility: 3 years and older

High-dose flu vaccine available for people ages 65+

Registration for COVID vaccine/booster: Registration for COVID vaccine/booster: https://redcap.link/USCPharmCOVID

Age eligibility: 12 years and older

Vaccinated individuals will receive $25 grocery gift cards while supplies last.

About L.A. Care Health Plan

L.A. Care Health Plan serves more than 2.7 million members in Los Angeles County, making it the largest publicly operated health plan in the country. L.A. Care offers four health coverage plans including Medi-Cal, L.A. Care Covered™, L.A. Care Cal MediConnect Plan and the PASC-SEIU Homecare Workers Health Care Plan, all dedicated to being accountable and responsive to members. As a public entity, L.A. Care's mission is to provide access to quality health care for L.A. County's low-income communities, and to support the safety net required to achieve that purpose. L.A. Care prioritizes quality, access and inclusion, elevating health care for all of L.A. County. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan

Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan is a managed care organization, wholly owned by Blue Shield of California, offering Medi-Cal and Cal MediConnect. It is led by healthcare professionals with a "members-first" philosophy and committed to building a quality network of providers and partnering with community organizations for more than 450,000 members. For more information about Blue Shield of California Promise Health Plan, please visit www.blueshieldca.com/promise. For more news about Blue Shield of California, please visit www.news.blueshieldca.com. Or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

