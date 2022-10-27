Arch Resources Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Generates $454.1 million in cash provided by operating activities
Declares a quarterly cash dividend of $206.4 million, or $10.75 per share
Deploys $76.8 million to repurchase 428,864 shares along with incremental convertible debt
ST. LOUIS, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) today reported net income of $181.0 million, or $8.68 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $89.1 million, or $4.92 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Arch had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations (ARO), and non-operating expenses ("adjusted EBITDA") 1 of $223.0 million in the third quarter of 2022, which included a $12.3 million non-cash mark-to-market gain associated with its coal-hedging activities. This compares to $131.6 million of adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2021, which included a $19.6 million non-cash mark-to-market loss associated with its coal-hedging activities. Revenues totaled $863.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, versus $594.4 million in the prior-year quarter.
In the third quarter of 2022, Arch made significant progress on numerous strategic priorities and objectives, as the company:
- Generated $454.1 million in cash provided by operating activities, increasing the total year to date to more than $1.0 billion
- Generated $412.7 million in discretionary cash flow, defined as cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures
- Declared a fourth quarter cash dividend of $206.4 million, or $10.75 per share
- Deployed a total of $76.8 million to repurchase 428,864 shares of common stock as well as to extinguish incremental convertible debt and thus avoid future dilution
- Increased the aggregate amount deployed in the capital return program since its February relaunch to $677.8 million, inclusive of the just announced December dividend
- Increased by $9.4 million the amount of debt reduction the company has achieved in 2022, bringing the total to $426.9 million, or 71 percent, since the beginning of the year
- Increased its net cash position by $228.5 million, ending the quarter with a balance of $323.4 million
"During the third quarter, the Arch team delivered solid results and generated discretionary cash flow of $412.7 million in support of our capital return program relaunched in February, while successfully progressing through isolated geologic issues in our core metallurgical segment and navigating ongoing rail service challenges in our legacy thermal franchise," said Paul A. Lang, Arch's chief executive officer and president. "Since the beginning of the year, we have generated more than $1.0 billion in operating cash flows; deployed a total of $677.8 million under our capital return program inclusive of the December 2022 dividend; fortified the balance sheet via the reduction of $426.9 million of indebtedness; contributed $110 million to our industry-first thermal mine reclamation fund, increasing the balance to the target level of $130 million; and grown our net cash position to $323.4 million. In short, we are continuing to deliver on our clear, consistent and actionable plan to maximize shareholder value, while laying the foundation for ongoing robust cash generation and strong capital returns in the future."
Based on the continuing strength in Arch's operating performance and in keeping with its capital return formula, the board has declared a total quarterly dividend of $206.4 million, or $10.75 per share, which is equivalent to 50 percent of Arch's third quarter discretionary cash flow. In addition, the board intends to continuously evaluate – and drive forward with – the most value-creating uses for the "other 50 percent" of the company's discretionary cash flow, including additional share buybacks.
"Today's dividend declaration – in conjunction with the significant capital we have already returned to stockholders since relaunching the capital return program in February – underscores the board's confidence in the company's future outlook, and stands as compelling evidence of Arch's significant and ongoing cash-generating capabilities," Lang said.
Financial and Liquidity Update
Arch ended the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $501.0 million and total liquidity of $593.4 million. The company reduced its outstanding indebtedness by an additional $9.4 million during the third quarter, ending the period with total indebtedness of just $177.6 million. The company had a net positive cash position of $323.4 million at September 30, 2022.
As indicated, Arch invested $57.5 million to repurchase 428,864 shares during the quarter, or 2.3 percent of shares outstanding at June 30, 2022, at an average price of $134.07 per share. In addition, the company deployed $19.3 million to repurchase convertible debt securities with an aggregate principal amount of $4.7 million, thus avoiding future stock dilution of more than 101,000 shares. In total, Arch has now extinguished approximately 84 percent of its convertible debt securities.
"We are pleased with our ongoing progress on both major tenets of our capital return program – the robust quarterly dividend program as well as the deployment of the remaining 50 percent of discretionary cash flow towards share repurchases and other value-creating uses," said Matthew C. Giljum, Arch's chief financial officer.
Capital Allocation Model
In February 2022, Arch announced a new capital allocation model that includes the return to stockholders of 50 percent of the prior quarter's discretionary cash flow – defined as cash flow from operating activities after contributions to the thermal mine reclamation fund and less capital expenditures – via a variable quarterly cash dividend in conjunction with a fixed quarterly cash dividend. The company plans to deploy the remaining discretionary cash flow for use in share buybacks, the repurchase of potentially dilutive securities, special dividends, and/or capital preservation.
Arch generated $454.1 million in cash provided by operating activities in the third quarter, reflecting solid operating results, a still-strong market environment, a significant reduction in working capital, and a $30 million contribution to its thermal mine reclamation fund. The company deployed $41.4 million for capital expenditures, resulting in total discretionary cash flow for the quarter of $412.7 million. The third quarter dividend payment of $10.75 per share – which includes a fixed component of $0.25 per share and a variable component of $10.50 per share – is payable on December 15, 2022 to stockholders of record on November 30, 2022.
While the board continuously evaluates the optimal use of the discretionary cash flow remaining after the announced cash dividend payment, it views share buybacks as an effective means of returning capital to stockholders and views Arch stock as an attractive investment option.
As of September 30, 2022, Arch had $442.5 million of remaining authorization under its existing $500.0 million share repurchase program.
Operational Update
"The Arch team generated strong operating cash flow in both our core metallurgical and legacy thermal segments during the third quarter, even as it navigated through persistent rail service challenges at the western mines, continuing inflationary pressures, and isolated geologic issues in our coking coal portfolio," said John T. Drexler, Arch's chief operating officer. "Importantly, and as anticipated, the Leer South mine progressed into better geology in September – and has continued to execute at an improved productivity level in October – after managing through localized, difficult cutting conditions in July and August. We are now intensifying our focus on increasing efficiency and driving down unit costs in our premier coking coal portfolio."
Metallurgical
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Tons sold (in millions)
1.9
2.1
2.0
Coking
1.8
2.1
1.8
Thermal
0.1
0.1
0.2
Coal sales per ton sold
$181.34
$286.40
$128.77
Coking
$189.50
$294.28
$137.99
Thermal
$23.87
$16.16
$30.07
Cash cost per ton sold
$100.27
$98.95
$68.84
Cash margin per ton
$81.07
$187.45
$59.93
Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures."
Mining complexes included in this segment are Leer, Leer South, Beckley and Mountain Laurel.
Despite a significant step-down in coking coal prices, higher-than-anticipated unit costs related to the previously mentioned geologic issues, and inflationary pressures on labor and materials, the metallurgical segment again generated robust cash margins during the third quarter. Arch expects coking coal shipments to increase modestly in the fourth quarter when compared to third quarter levels, but has adjusted down full-year volume guidance to reflect ongoing logistical disruptions.
Thermal
3Q22
2Q22
3Q21
Tons sold (in millions)
18.4
17.8
19.0
Coal sales per ton sold
$19.94
$19.62
$13.38
Cash cost per ton sold
$14.76
$14.48
$10.70
Cash margin per ton
$5.18
$5.14
$2.68
Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures."
Mining complexes included in this segment are Black Thunder, Coal Creek and West Elk.
Even with continued poor western rail performance in the Powder River Basin during the third quarter, Arch's legacy thermal segment again generated robust amounts of cash – capitalizing on its strong book of domestic business, highly advantageous export markets and solid cost control.
Strategic Plan for Legacy Thermal Assets
During the third quarter, Arch continued to deliver on its dual objectives of driving forward with an accelerated reclamation plan at its legacy thermal operations, while simultaneously harvesting cash from these assets. During the quarter, the legacy thermal segment delivered $96.8 million in segment-level adjusted EBITDA, while expending $4.6 million in capital. Over the past 24 quarters, Arch's thermal operations have contributed just under $1.2 billion in segment-level adjusted EBITDA, while expending $123.2 million in capital.
As previously discussed, Arch has also created a thermal mine reclamation fund that it is using to pre-fund and defease the long-term mine closure and reclamation obligations of its Powder River Basin operations. Inclusive of a $30 million contribution to this fund in the third quarter, the company has now reached its initial target funding level of $130 million, matching the asset retirement obligation at the Black Thunder mine.
ESG Update
During the third quarter, Arch maintained its exemplary environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. Through the first nine months of 2022, Arch's subsidiary operations have achieved an aggregate total incident rate approximately 3.5 times better than the industry average. In addition, the company recorded no environmental violations during the third quarter while extending its string of zero water quality exceedances to 31 months.
Significantly, the Coal Creek mine – where the Arch team has completed roughly 75 percent of final reclamation work over the course of the past 21 months – was honored by the state of Wyoming with the 2022 Excellence in Mining Reclamation Award.
Market Update
Coking coal prices remain at strong levels even after a step-down from the historic levels achieved in the first half of 2022. The principal driver behind this recent erosion, Arch believes, is slowing economic growth across most of the world, which is having the predictable knock-on effect on global steel markets. For the first nine months of 2022, global hot metal production declined approximately 4 percent, according to the World Steel Association, and those pressures appear likely to persist throughout the balance of the year.
While contracting steel output represents a drag on coking coal markets, other dynamics are acting to counterbalance that impact somewhat. The first of these is still-weak coking coal production and shipping levels globally. Coking coal exports out of Australia – traditionally the source of more than 50 percent of seaborne coking coal supply – continue to undershoot already depressed 2021 levels. Additionally, the war in Ukraine threatens to trim Russian coking coal exports in coming quarters, and U.S. and Canadian export levels are up only modestly year-to-date despite the strong price environment.
In addition, strong international thermal markets are acting to buttress coking coal prices, while simultaneously creating attractive seaborne opportunities for Arch's legacy thermal products. Arch has sold a total of more than 200,000 tons of coking coal to thermal customers for delivery in the fourth quarter, and is actively exploring opportunities for 2023.
Looking Ahead
"With our top-tier metallurgical portfolio, Arch is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on constructive coking coal market dynamics, while continuing to harvest robust amounts of cash from our highly competitive and significantly de-risked legacy thermal segment," said Lang. "Given the tremendous progress we have made in reducing our risk profile and enhancing our financial flexibility, we believe the stage is set heading into 2023 to continue to generate significant amounts of discretionary cash flow and to reward stockholders via the return of this cash according to the clearly articulated tenets of our capital return formula."
2022
Tons
$ per ton
Sales Volume (in millions of tons)
Coking
7.2
-
7.6
Thermal
72.0
-
74.0
Total
79.2
81.6
Metallurgical (in millions of tons)
Committed, Priced Coking North American
1.0
$207.06
Committed, Unpriced Coking North American
0.1
Committed, Priced Coking Seaborne
5.1
$251.69
Committed, Unpriced Coking Seaborne
1.1
Total Committed Coking
7.3
Committed, Priced Thermal Byproduct
0.4
$44.97
Committed, Unpriced Thermal Byproduct
-
Total Committed Thermal Byproduct
0.4
Average Metallurgical Cash Cost
$93.00 - $96.00
Thermal (in millions of tons)
Committed, Priced
72.8
$19.67
Committed, Unpriced
0.4
Total Committed Thermal
73.3
Average Thermal Cash Cost
$14.00 - $14.50
Corporate (in $ millions)
D,D&A
$130.0
-
$135.0
ARO Accretion
$18.0
-
$21.0
S,G&A - cash
$75.0
-
$79.0
S,G&A - non-cash
$25.0
-
$28.0
Net Interest Expense
$16.0
-
$18.0
Capital Expenditures
$150.0
-
$160.0
Tax Provision (%)
Approximately 0%
Note: The company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include transportation costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts transportation costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. In addition, the impact of hedging activity related to commodity purchases that do not receive hedge accounting and idle and administrative costs that are not included in a reportable segment are additional reconciling items for Segment cash cost per ton sold. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts the impact of hedging activity related to commodity purchases that do not receive hedge accounting due to fluctuations in commodity prices, which are difficult to forecast due to their inherent volatility. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. Idle and administrative costs that are not included in a reportable segment are expected to be between $10 million and $20 million in 2022.
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Revenues
$863,835
$594,412
$2,865,129
$1,402,345
Costs, expenses and other operating
Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below)
610,027
423,826
1,758,012
1,089,061
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
33,958
30,760
98,948
84,441
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
4,430
5,437
13,290
16,311
Change in fair value of coal derivatives and coal trading activities, net
(12,252)
19,641
5,144
28,931
Selling, general and administrative expenses
26,107
21,081
79,271
66,679
Other operating expense (income), net
16,997
(1,731)
18,796
(11,344)
679,267
499,014
1,973,461
1,274,079
Income from operations
184,568
95,398
891,668
128,266
Interest expense, net
Interest expense
(4,060)
(6,151)
(16,245)
(13,220)
Interest and investment income
2,224
-
2,776
474
(1,836)
(6,151)
(13,469)
(12,746)
Income before nonoperating expenses
182,732
89,247
878,199
115,520
Nonoperating expenses
Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs
(857)
(1,186)
(2,189)
(3,252)
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt
(394)
-
(14,143)
-
(1,251)
(1,186)
(16,332)
(3,252)
Income before income taxes
181,481
88,061
861,867
112,268
Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes
474
(1,082)
1,424
1,301
Net income
$181,007
$ 89,143
$ 860,443
$ 110,967
Net income per common share
Basic earnings per share
$ 9.84
$ 5.83
$ 50.97
$ 7.26
Diluted earnings per share
$ 8.68
$ 4.92
$ 41.00
$ 6.49
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
18,396
15,302
16,881
15,293
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
20,908
18,105
21,210
17,101
Dividends declared per common share
$ 6.00
$ -
$ 14.36
$ -
Adjusted EBITDA (A)
$222,956
$131,595
$1,003,906
$ 229,018
(A) Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this release.
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 490,321
$ 325,194
Short-term investments
10,671
14,463
Restricted cash
1,100
1,101
Trade accounts receivable
210,349
324,304
Other receivables
13,592
8,271
Inventories
215,172
156,734
Other current assets
49,869
52,804
Total current assets
991,074
882,871
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,116,550
1,120,043
Other assets
Equity investments
17,044
15,403
Fund for asset retirement obligations
130,000
20,000
Other noncurrent assets
65,194
78,843
Total other assets
212,238
114,246
Total assets
$ 2,319,862
$ 2,117,160
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 186,322
$ 131,986
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
160,247
167,304
Current maturities of debt
52,179
223,050
Total current liabilities
398,748
522,340
Long-term debt
121,914
337,623
Asset retirement obligations
195,655
192,672
Accrued pension benefits
493
1,300
Accrued postretirement benefits other than pension
72,890
73,565
Accrued workers' compensation
222,648
224,105
Other noncurrent liabilities
121,453
81,689
Total liabilities
1,133,801
1,433,294
Stockholders' equity
Common Stock
286
255
Paid-in capital
766,427
784,356
Retained earnings
1,299,024
712,478
Treasury stock, at cost
(884,879)
(827,381)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
5,203
14,158
Total stockholders' equity
1,186,061
683,866
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,319,862
$ 2,117,160
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Operating activities
Net income
$ 860,443
$110,967
Adjustments to reconcile to cash from operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
98,948
84,441
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
13,290
16,311
Deferred income taxes
-
11
Employee stock-based compensation expense
20,837
12,841
Amortization relating to financing activities
1,958
4,801
Gain on disposals and divestitures, net
(1,012)
(857)
Reclamation work completed
(11,229)
(36,200)
Contribution to fund asset retirement obligations
(110,000)
-
Changes in:
Receivables
108,635
(115,858)
Inventories
(58,438)
(29,862)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
58,791
12,827
Income taxes, net
826
1,247
Coal derivative assets and liabilities, including margin account
5,144
29,170
Other
27,038
1,743
Cash provided by operating activities
1,015,231
91,582
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(94,517)
(212,046)
Minimum royalty payments
(1,069)
(1,186)
Proceeds from disposals and divestitures
1,963
1,135
Purchases of short-term investments
(10,675)
-
Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
14,450
81,986
Investments in and advances to affiliates, net
(6,692)
(2,723)
Cash used in investing activities
(96,540)
(132,834)
Financing activities
Payments on term loan due 2024
(273,038)
(2,250)
Proceeds from equipment financing
-
19,438
Proceeds from tax exempt bonds
-
44,985
Payments on convertible debt
(149,273)
-
Net payments on other debt
(23,942)
(20,208)
Debt financing costs
(690)
(2,057)
Purchase of treasury stock
(56,498)
-
Dividends paid
(264,638)
-
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(4,908)
(1,293)
Proceeds from warrants exercised
19,422
-
Cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(753,565)
38,615
Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash
165,126
(2,637)
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, beginning of period
326,295
193,445
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period
$ 491,421
$190,808
Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 490,321
$189,707
Restricted cash
1,100
1,101
$ 491,421
$190,808
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Schedule of Consolidated Debt
(In thousands)
September 30,
December 31,
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
Term loan due 2024 ($7.3 million face value)
$ 7,252
$ 280,353
Tax exempt bonds ($98.1 million face value)
98,075
98,075
Convertible Debt ($25.4 million face value)
25,356
121,617
Other
46,947
70,836
Debt issuance costs
(3,537)
(10,208)
174,093
560,673
Less: current maturities of debt
52,179
223,050
Long-term debt
$ 121,914
$ 337,623
Calculation of net (cash) debt
Total debt (excluding debt issuance costs)
$ 177,630
$ 570,881
Less liquid assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
490,321
325,194
Short term investments
10,671
14,463
500,992
339,657
Net (cash) debt
$ (323,362)
$ 231,224
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Operational Performance
(In millions, except per ton data)
Three Months
Three Months
Three Months
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Metallurgical
Tons Sold
1.9
2.1
2.0
Segment Sales
$346.0
$181.34
$605.3
$286.40
$254.9
$128.77
Segment Cash Cost of Sales
191.3
100.27
209.1
98.95
136.3
68.84
Segment Cash Margin
154.7
81.07
396.2
187.45
118.6
59.93
Thermal
Tons Sold
18.4
17.8
19.0
Segment Sales
$366.2
$ 19.94
$349.1
$ 19.62
$254.5
$ 13.38
Segment Cash Cost of Sales
271.0
14.76
257.7
14.48
203.6
10.70
Segment Cash Margin
95.2
5.18
91.4
5.14
50.9
2.68
Total Segment Cash Margin
$249.9
$487.6
$169.6
Selling, general and administrative expenses
(26.1)
(26.5)
(21.1)
Other
(0.8)
(1.2)
(16.9)
Adjusted EBITDA
$223.0
$460.0
$131.6
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per ton data)
Included in the accompanying release, we have disclosed certain non-GAAP measures as defined by Regulation G.
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold is calculated as segment coal sales revenues divided by segment tons sold. Segment coal sales revenues are adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated Income Statements, but relate to price protection on the sale of coal. Segment coal sales per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment coal sales per ton sold provides useful information to investors as it better reflects our revenue for the quality of coal sold and our operating results by including all income from coal sales. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment coal sales revenues should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to coal sales revenues under generally accepted accounting principles.
Quarter ended September 30, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 444,306
$419,529
$ -
$ 863,835
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
-
14,701
-
14,701
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass
-
-
-
-
Transportation costs
98,292
38,595
-
136,887
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
$ 346,014
$366,233
$ -
$ 712,247
Tons sold
1,908
18,365
Coal sales per ton sold
$ 181.34
$ 19.94
Quarter ended June 30, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 724,492
$408,866
$ -
$ 1,133,358
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
-
17,385
-
17,385
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass
-
-
-
-
Transportation costs
119,157
42,349
-
161,506
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
$ 605,335
$349,132
$ -
$ 954,467
Tons sold
2,114
17,792
Coal sales per ton sold
$ 286.40
$ 19.62
Quarter ended September 30, 2021
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 295,291
$299,096
$ 25
$ 594,412
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue
Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
(502)
6,997
-
6,495
Coal sales revenues from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass
-
-
26
26
Transportation costs
40,845
37,565
(1)
78,409
Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues
$ 254,948
$254,534
$ -
$ 509,482
Tons sold
1,980
19,025
Coal sales per ton sold
$ 128.77
$ 13.38
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures
(In thousands, except per ton data)
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold is calculated as segment cash cost of coal sales divided by segment tons sold. Segment cash cost of coal sales is adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated Income Statements, but relate directly to the costs incurred to produce coal. Segment cash cost per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment cash cost per ton sold better reflects our controllable costs and our operating results by including all costs incurred to produce coal. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment cash cost of coal sales should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to cost of sales under generally accepted accounting principles.
Quarter ended September 30, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 289,610
$313,430
$ 6,987
$ 610,027
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
-
3,825
-
3,825
Transportation costs
98,292
38,595
-
136,887
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass
-
-
4,277
4,277
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
-
-
2,710
2,710
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
$ 191,318
$271,010
$ -
$ 462,328
Tons sold
1,908
18,365
Cash cost per ton sold
$ 100.27
$ 14.76
Quarter ended June 30, 2022
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 328,302
$303,970
$ 7,488
$ 639,760
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income"
-
3,939
-
3,939
Transportation costs
119,157
42,349
-
161,506
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass
-
-
4,331
4,331
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
-
-
3,157
3,157
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
$ 209,145
$257,682
$ -
$ 466,827
Tons sold
2,114
17,792
Cash cost per ton sold
$ 98.95
$ 14.48
Quarter ended September 30, 2021
Metallurgical
Thermal
All Other
Consolidated
(In thousands)
GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements
$ 177,146
$241,158
$ 5,522
$ 423,826
Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
Transportation costs
40,845
37,565
(1)
78,409
Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations and pass
-
-
4,012
4,012
Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.)
-
-
1,511
1,511
Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales
$ 136,301
$203,593
$ -
$ 339,894
Tons sold
1,980
19,025
Cash cost per ton sold
$ 68.84
$ 10.70
Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures
(In thousands)
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to the Company before the effect of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations and nonoperating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA may also be adjusted for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance.
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity or performance under generally accepted accounting principles. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts and investors to evaluate our operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The table below shows how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA.
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Net income
$ 181,007
$ 89,143
$ 860,443
$110,967
Provision for (benefit from) for income taxes
474
(1,082)
1,424
1,301
Interest expense, net
1,836
6,151
13,469
12,746
Depreciation, depletion and amortization
33,958
30,760
98,948
84,441
Accretion on asset retirement obligations
4,430
5,437
13,290
16,311
Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit costs
857
1,186
2,189
3,252
Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt
394
-
14,143
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 222,956
$131,595
$ 1,003,906
$229,018
EBITDA from idled or otherwise disposed operations
3,624
3,074
9,972
10,637
Selling, general and administrative expenses
26,107
21,081
79,271
66,679
Other
(690)
15,535
8,114
22,646
Segment Adjusted EBITDA from coal operations
$ 251,997
$171,285
$ 1,101,263
$328,980
Segment Adjusted EBITDA
Metallurgical
155,185
118,548
810,615
221,391
Thermal
96,812
52,737
290,648
107,589
Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA
$ 251,997
$171,285
$ 1,101,263
$328,980
Discretionary cash flow
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
2022
2022
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities
$ 454,064
$ 1,015,231
Less: Capital expenditures
(41,360)
(94,517)
Discretionary cash flow
$ 412,704
$ 920,714
