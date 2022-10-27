DECKERS BRANDS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Reported Revenue was $876 million , Increasing 21% Compared to the Same Period Last Year and 25% in Constant Currency

Fiscal Year 2023 Revenue Growth Guide of 10-11% Reiterated on a Reported Basis

Fiscal Year 2023 Diluted EPS Guide of $17.50 - $18.35 Reiterated on a Reported Basis

GOLETA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2022. The Company also provided an update to its financial outlook for the full fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, which included a reiterated revenue and diluted earnings per share outlook.

"Deckers' strong performance in the first half of fiscal year 2023 is a testament to our team's execution, despite a challenging macroeconomic backdrop," said Dave Powers, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we head into the UGG brand's peak selling season and continue to fuel expanding demand for HOKA performance footwear, we are confident in our ability to deliver our maintained full year guidance."

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Review (Compared to the Same Period Last Year)

Net sales increased 21.3% to $875.6 million compared to $721.9 million . On a constant currency basis, net sales increased 24.8%. Wholesale net sales increased 16.7% to $636.5 million compared to $545.2 million . Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) net sales increased 35.3% to $239.1 million compared to $176.7 million . Comparable DTC net sales increased 38.2%.

Domestic net sales increased 20.0% to $617.7 million compared to $514.6 million .



International net sales increased 24.4% to $257.9 million compared to $207.3 million .

Gross margin was 48.2% compared to 50.9%.

Selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $294.1 million compared to $238.9 million .

Operating income was $127.8 million compared to $128.2 million .

Diluted earnings per share was $3.80 compared to $3.66 .

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Brand Summary (Compared to the Same Period Last Year)

UGG® brand net sales increased 6.3% to $476.5 million compared to $448.4 million .

HOKA® brand net sales increased 58.3% to $333.0 million compared to $210.4 million .

Teva® brand net sales increased 4.3% to $30.1 million compared to $28.8 million .

Sanuk® brand net sales decreased 25.2% to $7.5 million compared to $10.1 million .

Other brands, primarily composed of Koolaburra®, net sales increased 17.9% to $28.5 million compared to $24.2 million .

Balance Sheet (September 30, 2022 as compared to September 30, 2021)

Cash and cash equivalents is $419.3 million compared to $746.2 million .

Inventories, which include amounts in-transit, is $925.0 million compared to $636.3 million .

The Company has no outstanding borrowings.

Stock Repurchase Program

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 173 thousand shares of its common stock for a total of $50.2 million at a weighted average price paid per share of $290.01. As of September 30, 2022, the Company had approximately $1.5 billion remaining under its stock repurchase authorization.

Full Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook for the Twelve Month Period Ending March 31, 2023

The Company's full fiscal year 2023 outlook is forward-looking in nature, reflecting our expectations as of October 27, 2022, and is subject to significant risks and uncertainties that limit our ability to accurately forecast results. This outlook assumes no meaningful changes to the Company's business prospects or risks and uncertainties identified by management that could impact future results, which include but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations, including supply chain disruptions, constraints and related expenses; labor shortages; changes in economic conditions including foreign currency fluctuation, inflationary pressures, consumer confidence and discretionary spending; and geopolitical tensions.

Net sales are still expected to be in the range of $3.45 billion to $3.50 billion .

Gross margin is now expected to be approximately 50.5%.

SG&A expenses as a percentage of sales are now projected to be approximately 33%.

Operating margin is still expected to be in the range of 17.5% to 18.0%.

Effective tax rate is now expected to be approximately 22%.

Diluted earnings per share is still expected to be in the range of $17.50 to $18.35 .

The earnings per share guidance does not assume any impact from additional share repurchases.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In certain instances the Company may present financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (non-GAAP financial measures), including constant currency, to provide information that may assist investors in understanding its financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important indicators of its operating performance because they exclude items that are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, its core operating results.

The non-GAAP financial measures presented by the Company may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to Deckers. For example, in order to calculate constant currency information, the Company calculates the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period, excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate hedges and remeasurements in the condensed consolidated financial statements. Further, the Company reports comparable DTC sales on a constant currency basis for DTC operations that were open throughout the current and prior reporting periods, and may adjust prior reporting periods to conform to current year accounting policies. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. To the extent the Company utilizes such non-GAAP financial measures in the future, it expects to calculate them using a consistent method from period to period.

Conference Call Information

The Company's conference call to review the results for the second quarter fiscal year 2023 will be broadcast live today, Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time and hosted at ir.deckers.com . You can access the broadcast by clicking on the link within the "Webcast" box at the top of the page. A replay of the broadcast will be available for at least 30 days following the conference call and can be accessed under the "Quarterly Earnings" section of the "Financials" tab at the aforementioned website.

About Deckers Brands

Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing, and distributing innovative footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, HOKA®, Teva®, Sanuk®, and Koolaburra®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are subject to considerable risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including statements regarding our projected financial results, including net sales, gross margin, SG&A expenses, operating margin, inventories, effective tax rate, and diluted earnings per share; the disruptions and impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and operations; the strength of our brands and demand for our products; our ability to drive future growth and profitability; and our potential repurchase of shares. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by using words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expected," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "should," "will," or "would," and similar expressions or the negative of these expressions.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's current expectations and predictions about trends affecting our business and industry and are based on information available as of the time such statements are made. Although we do not make forward-looking statements unless we believe we have a reasonable basis for doing so, we cannot guarantee their accuracy or completeness. Forward-looking statements involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements predicted, assumed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Some of the risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to materially differ from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, as well as in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law or the listing rules of the New York Stock Exchange, we expressly disclaim any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, whether to conform such statements to actual results or changes in our expectations, or as a result of the availability of new information. In addition, readers are cautioned that we may make future changes to our business and operations in response to the challenges and impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, or in response to other business developments, which changes may be inconsistent with our prior forward-looking statements, and which may not be disclosed in future public announcements.

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UNAUDITED) (dollar and share data amounts in thousands, except per share data)



Three Months Ended September 30,

Six Months Ended September 30,

2022

2021

2022

2021 Net sales $ 875,614

$ 721,902

$ 1,490,075

$ 1,226,580 Cost of sales 453,693

354,814

773,402

598,989 Gross profit 421,921

367,088

716,673

627,591 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 294,090

238,907

532,501

437,578 Income from operations 127,831

128,181

184,172

190,013 Other (income) expense, net (1,087)

501

(1,748)

682 Income before income taxes 128,918

127,680

185,920

189,331 Income tax expense 27,394

25,617

39,547

39,144 Net income 101,524

102,063

146,373

150,187 Other comprehensive (loss) income













Unrealized gain on cash flow hedges, net of

tax 1,088

1,033

1,846

2,491 Foreign currency translation loss (13,529)

(2,537)

(29,253)

(644) Total other comprehensive (loss) income (12,441)

(1,504)

(27,407)

1,847 Comprehensive income $ 89,083

$ 100,559

$ 118,966

$ 152,034 Net income per share













Basic $ 3.83

$ 3.69

$ 5.49

$ 5.42 Diluted $ 3.80

$ 3.66

$ 5.46

$ 5.37 Weighted-average common shares

outstanding













Basic 26,517

27,651

26,646

27,731 Diluted 26,682

27,896

26,815

27,978

DECKERS OUTDOOR CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) (dollar amounts in thousands)



September 30, 2022

March 31, 2022 ASSETS



(AUDITED) Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 419,259

$ 843,527 Trade accounts receivable, net 434,674

302,688 Inventories 925,043

506,796 Other current assets 134,309

99,117 Total current assets 1,913,285

1,752,128 Property and equipment, net 221,308

222,449 Operating lease assets 164,794

182,459 Other noncurrent assets 166,962

175,214 Total assets $ 2,466,349

$ 2,332,250







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Trade accounts payable $ 482,928

$ 327,487 Operating lease liabilities 46,886

50,098 Other current liabilities 198,810

164,099 Total current liabilities 728,624

541,684 Long-term operating lease liabilities 150,259

171,972 Other long-term liabilities 71,627

79,769 Total long-term liabilities 221,886

251,741 Total stockholders' equity 1,515,839

1,538,825 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,466,349

$ 2,332,250

Deckers Brands Logo (PRNewsfoto/Deckers Brands) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Deckers Brands