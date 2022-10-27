EIS Holdings, LLC Announces Acquisition of Eagle Environmental Consulting, Inc.

EIS Holdings, LLC, continues strategic expansion of environmental consulting services in the West.

A transformative growth plan, Eagle Environmental Consulting marks EIS' 2nd acquisition in 2022.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EIS Holdings, LLC (EIS), one of the largest providers of mission-critical environmental and infrastructure services, announced today the acquisition of privately owned Eagle Environmental Consulting, Inc. (Eagle Environmental), located in Wheat Ridge, Colorado. This expansion provides EIS the opportunity to geographically expand environmental consulting services to customers throughout the northwest and marks the company's second strategic acquisition in 2022.

"Eagle's experienced team has delivered turnkey environmental services focused on soil and groundwater for over 17 years and we are thrilled to welcome them to EIS." -- Kory Mitchell , EIS CEO

Headquartered in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, Eagle Environmental Consulting provides environmental services to the petroleum, industrial, commercial real estate, legal, and oil and gas sectors, as well as local, state and federal government with focused service areas in Colorado and New Mexico. Eagle Environmental's turnkey service offerings are sharply focused on soil and groundwater assessments, remedial action plans, remediation, compliance and permitting, and continued monitoring and reporting.

Kory Mitchell, EIS CEO states, "The addition of Eagle Environmental to the EIS family of companies continues our mission, building a full-service environmental remediation platform with the ability to support customers from assessment through project completion and continued audits and monitoring. Eagle's experienced team has delivered turnkey environmental services focused on soil and groundwater for over 17 years and we are thrilled to welcome them to EIS."

In June 2022, EIS acquired Advanced Environmental Technologies, LLC, headquartered in Albany, Georgia. The addition of Eagle Environmental further demonstrates the Company's commitment to creating a well-rounded, industry recognized, environmental and remediation solutions company with footprint in new regions of the U.S. to also support organic growth.

EIS provides a full suite of environmental and remediation service solutions to a wide range of industries across the United States. Together, the EIS family of companies creates one of the nation's largest providers of environmental and infrastructure services in the United States. EIS' excellent safety record, ability to bond and insure any size project ensures clients receive the highest qualified environmental service provider.

About EIS Holdings, LLC

EIS Holdings, LLC (EIS) provides mission-critical environmental, remediation, and infrastructure services across the United States, serving a wide variety of public and private end markets. Headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, EIS has 27 offices across the country operating in 34 states. As a leading remediation and specialty infrastructure services firm, our team is dedicated to exceptional growth that is bolstered by geographic expansion, service line extensions, and exceptional safety records.

