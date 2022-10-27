Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Enova Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
  • Total revenue increased 12% sequentially and 42% from the third quarter of 2021 to $456 million
  • Strong profitability with diluted earnings per share of $1.57 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.74
  • Total company originations were $1.2 billion, 10% higher sequentially and 40% higher than originations for the third quarter of 2021
  • Continued solid credit performance with a sequentially stable total company net revenue margin of 64% as third quarter total consolidated portfolio net charge-offs as a percentage of average combined loan and finance receivables of 8.4% remained below pre-pandemic levels
  • The credit outlook for the consolidated portfolio remained stable at the end of the third quarter as the fair value of the consolidated portfolio as a percentage of principal rose sequentially to 108% and the ratio of total receivables past due 30 days or more of 5.6% at September 30 was flat to the end of the third quarter of 2021
  • At September 30, total liquidity was $769 million, including cash and marketable securities of $189 million and available capacity on committed facilities of $580 million

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enova International (NYSE: ENVA), a leading financial technology company powered by machine learning and artificial intelligence, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Enova International, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Enova International, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

"We are pleased with our strong results this quarter," said David Fisher, Enova's Chief Executive Officer. "The benefits of our diversified portfolio, strong balance sheet and ample liquidity are certainly becoming evident in this uncertain economic environment.  Our vast experience in online lending allows us to effectively leverage these strengths to position each of our products and our business overall to succeed both in the short and long term.  We continue to see solid demand across both our consumer and small business customers and have been able to effectively manage that demand to grow originations and receivables while maintaining stable credit metrics.  While we are cautiously optimistic that our customers will be able to weather the current economic environment, we will continue to adjust our models as necessary, to ensure that we produce sustainable and profitable growth."

Third Quarter 2022 Summary

  • Total revenue of $456 million in the third quarter of 2022 increased 42% from $320 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net revenue margin of 64% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to 77% in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc. of $52 million, or $1.57 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to $52 million, or $1.36 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Third quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, of $115 million compared to $100 million in the third quarter of 2021.
  • Adjusted earnings of $57 million, or $1.74 per diluted share, both non-GAAP measures, in the third quarter of 2022 compared to adjusted earnings of $57 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

"We are pleased to report another quarter of solid top and bottom-line financial performance that was in line with our expectations and characterized by continued growth, stable credit, operating cost discipline and balance sheet flexibility," said Steve Cunningham, CFO of Enova. "We remain confident that we are well positioned to adapt to the evolving macro environment as our experienced team continues to successfully leverage our diversified product offerings, machine‐learning‐powered credit risk management capabilities and solid balance sheet."

For information regarding the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this release, please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Conference Call

Enova will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 results at 4 p.m. Central Time / 5 p.m. Eastern Time today, October 27th. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Enova Investor Relations website at http://ir.enova.com, along with the company's earnings press release and supplemental financial information. The U.S. dial-in for the call is 1-855-560-2575 (1-412-542-4161 for non-U.S. callers). Please ask to join the Enova International call. A replay of the conference call will be available until November 3, 2022, at 10:59 p.m. Central Time / 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time, while an archived version of the webcast will be available on the Enova International Investor Relations website for 90 days. The U.S. dial-in for the conference call replay is 1-877-344-7529 (1-412-317-0088). The replay access code is 7423767.

About Enova 

Enova International (NYSE: ENVA) is a leading financial technology company providing online financial services through its artificial intelligence and machine learning powered lending platform. Enova serves the needs of non-prime consumers and small businesses, who are frequently underserved by traditional banks. Enova has provided more than 7.5 million customers with over $40 billion in loans and financing with market leading products that provide a path for them to improve their financial health. You can learn more about the company and its brands at www.enova.com.

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward Looking Statements 
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 about the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova. These forward-looking statements give current expectations or forecasts of future events and reflect the views and assumptions of Enova's senior management with respect to the business, financial condition and prospects of Enova as of the date of this release and are not guarantees of future performance. The actual results of Enova could differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various risks and uncertainties applicable to Enova's business, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties indicated in Enova's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Forms 10-Q and current reports on Forms 8-K. These risks and uncertainties are beyond the ability of Enova to control, and, in many cases, Enova cannot predict all of the risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words "believes," "estimates," "plans," "expects," "anticipates" and similar expressions or variations as they relate to Enova or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Enova cautions you not to put undue reliance on these statements. Enova disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures 
In addition to the financial information prepared in conformity with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, Enova provides historical non-GAAP financial information. Management believes that presentation of non-GAAP financial information is meaningful and useful in understanding the activities and business metrics of Enova's operations. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of Enova's business that, when viewed with its GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting its business.

Management provides non-GAAP financial information for informational purposes and to enhance understanding of Enova's GAAP consolidated financial statements. Readers should consider the information in addition to, but not instead of or superior to, Enova's financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP financial information may be determined or calculated differently by other companies, limiting the usefulness of those measures for comparative purposes.

Combined Loans and Finance Receivables 
The combined loans and finance receivables measures are non-GAAP measures that include loans and finance receivables that Enova owns or has purchased and loans that Enova guarantees. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide investors with important information needed to evaluate the magnitude of potential receivable losses and the opportunity for revenue performance of the loans and finance receivable portfolio on an aggregate basis. Management also believes that the comparison of the aggregate amounts from period to period is more meaningful than comparing only the amounts reflected on Enova's consolidated balance sheet since revenue is impacted by the aggregate amount of receivables owned by Enova and those guaranteed by Enova as reflected in its consolidated financial statements.

Adjusted Earnings Measures 
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided adjusted earnings and adjusted earnings per share, or, collectively, the Adjusted Earnings Measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Management believes that the presentation of these measures provides investors with greater transparency and facilitates comparison of operating results across a broad spectrum of companies with varying capital structures, compensation strategies, derivative instruments and amortization methods, which provides a more complete understanding of Enova's financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. Management also believes that investors regularly rely on non-GAAP financial measures, such as the Adjusted Earnings Measures, to assess operating performance and that such measures may highlight trends in Enova's business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying on financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, management believes that the adjustments shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare Enova's financial results during the periods shown without the effect of each of these expense items.

Adjusted EBITDA Measures 
In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, Enova has provided Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, or, collectively, the Adjusted EBITDA measures, which are non-GAAP measures. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as earnings excluding depreciation, amortization, interest, foreign currency transaction gains or losses, taxes and stock-based compensation. In addition, management believes that the adjustments for transaction-related costs, other nonoperating expenses and equity method investment income shown below are useful to investors in order to allow them to compare our financial results during the periods shown without the effect of the expense items. Adjusted EBITDA margin is a non-GAAP measure that Enova defines as Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA Measures are used by investors to analyze operating performance and evaluate Enova's ability to incur and service debt and Enova's capacity for making capital expenditures. Adjusted EBITDA Measures are also useful to investors to help assess Enova's estimated enterprise value.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)










September 30,



December 31,




2022



2021



2021


Assets













Cash and cash equivalents


$

87,727



$

229,088



$

165,477


Restricted cash



84,412




59,053




60,406


Loans and finance receivables at fair value



2,765,123




1,635,282




1,964,690


Income taxes receivable



40,609




4,799




51,104


Other receivables and prepaid expenses



59,470




52,975




52,274


Property and equipment, net



89,375




81,149




78,402


Operating lease right-of-use assets



20,273




36,105




23,101


Goodwill



279,275




279,275




279,275


Intangible assets, net



29,403




37,458




35,444


Other assets



53,747




52,315




51,310


Total assets


$

3,509,414



$

2,467,499



$

2,761,483


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Accounts payable and accrued expenses


$

168,978



$

124,584



$

156,102


Operating lease liabilities



35,320




61,985




40,987


Deferred tax liabilities, net



99,312




71,297




86,943


Long-term debt



2,059,577




1,075,380




1,384,399


Total liabilities



2,363,187




1,333,246




1,668,431


Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:













Common stock, $0.00001 par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 44,200,180, 43,224,666 and 43,423,572 shares issued and 31,628,122, 36,427,705 and 34,144,012 outstanding as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively










Preferred stock, $0.00001 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding










Additional paid in capital



245,092




217,051




225,689


Retained earnings



1,262,313




1,057,111




1,105,761


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(7,255)




(8,185)




(8,540)


Treasury stock, at cost (12,572,058, 6,796,961 and 9,279,560 shares as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 and December 31, 2021, respectively)



(353,923)




(133,041)




(229,858)


Total Enova International, Inc. stockholders' equity



1,146,227




1,132,936




1,093,052


Noncontrolling interest






1,317





Total stockholders' equity



1,146,227




1,134,253




1,093,052


Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

3,509,414



$

2,467,499



$

2,761,483


ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30,



September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Revenue


$

456,200



$

320,160



$

1,249,921



$

844,324


Change in Fair Value



(162,005)




(73,778)




(422,465)




(100,443)


Net Revenue



294,195




246,382




827,456




743,881


Operating Expenses

















Marketing



101,278




79,726




286,000




163,548


Operations and technology



45,953




37,966




128,945




108,628


General and administrative



37,182




33,557




105,400




116,321


Depreciation and amortization



11,270




8,914




28,368




23,001


Total Operating Expenses



195,683




160,163




548,713




411,498


Income from Operations



98,512




86,219




278,743




332,383


Interest expense, net



(30,924)




(18,163)




(78,357)




(57,493)


Foreign currency transaction gain (loss)



363




(109)




70




(383)


Equity method investment (loss) income



(129)




529




6,522




2,558


Other nonoperating expenses



(230)







(1,321)




(1,128)


Income before Income Taxes



67,592




68,476




205,657




275,937


Provision for income taxes



15,884




16,667




49,105




67,607


Net income before noncontrolling interest



51,708




51,809




156,552




208,330


Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest






261







685


Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.


$

51,708



$

51,548



$

156,552



$

207,645


Earnings Per Share attributable to Enova International, Inc.:

















Earnings per common share:

















Basic


$

1.62



$

1.40



$

4.80



$

5.68


Diluted


$

1.57



$

1.36



$

4.64



$

5.48


Weighted average common shares outstanding:

















Basic



31,912




36,744




32,589




36,554


Diluted



32,966




37,984




33,772




37,874


ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW

(dollars in thousands)

(Unaudited)







Nine Months Ended September 30,




2022



2021


Total cash flows provided by operating activities


$

624,860



$

325,157


Cash flows from investing activities









Loans and finance receivables



(1,200,390)




(470,416)


Acquisitions






(29,153)


Capitalization of software development costs and purchases of fixed assets



(33,290)




(22,031)


Sale of a subsidiary



8,713





Other investing activities






25


Total cash flows used in investing activities



(1,224,967)




(521,575)


Cash flows provided by financing activities



545,846




115,433


Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



517




(74)


Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash



(53,744)




(81,059)


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year



225,883




369,200


Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period


$

172,139



$

288,141


ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
LOANS AND FINANCE RECEIVABLES FINANCIAL AND OPERATING DATA
(dollars in thousands)

The following table includes financial information for loans and finance receivables, which is based on loan and finance receivable balances for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021.

Three Months Ended September 30,


2022



2021



Change


Ending combined loan and finance receivable principal balance:













Company owned


$

2,552,609



$

1,586,449



$

966,160


Guaranteed by the Company(a)



11,843




11,354




489


Total combined loan and finance receivable principal balance(b)


$

2,564,452



$

1,597,803



$

966,649


Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance:













Company owned


$

2,765,123



$

1,635,282



$

1,129,841


Guaranteed by the Company(a)



16,144




16,921




(777)


Ending combined loan and finance receivable fair value balance(b)


$

2,781,267



$

1,652,203



$

1,129,064


Fair value as a % of principal(c)



108.5

%



103.4

%



5.1

%

Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:













Company owned


$

2,630,537



$

1,650,771



$

979,766


Guaranteed by the Company(a)



14,330




13,239




1,091


Ending combined loan and finance receivable balance(b)


$

2,644,867



$

1,664,010



$

980,857


Average combined loan and finance receivable balance, including principal and accrued fees/interest outstanding:













Company owned(d)


$

2,515,129



$

1,540,424



$

974,705


Guaranteed by the Company(a)(d)



14,421




11,366




3,055


Average combined loan and finance receivable balance(a)(d)


$

2,529,550



$

1,551,790



$

977,760















Revenue


$

449,817



$

316,042



$

133,775


Change in fair value



(160,308)




(72,546)




(87,762)


Net revenue



289,509




243,496




46,013


Net revenue margin



64.4

%



77.0

%



(12.6)

%














Delinquencies:













>30 days delinquent


$

147,688



$

90,782



$

56,906


>30 days delinquent as a % of loan and finance receivable balance(c)



5.6

%



5.5

%



0.1

%














Charge-offs:













Charge-offs (net of recoveries)


$

211,540



$

64,896



$

146,644


Charge-offs (net of recoveries) as a % of average loan and finance receivable balance(d)



8.4

%



4.2

%



4.2

%








(a) 

Represents loans originated by third-party lenders through the CSO programs, which are not included in our consolidated balance sheets.

(b)   

Non-GAAP measure.

(c)   

Determined using period-end balances.

(d) 

The average combined loan and finance receivable balance is the average of the month-end balances during the period.

ENOVA INTERNATIONAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)



Adjusted Earnings Measures









Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30,



September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.


$

51,708



$

51,548



$

156,552



$

207,645


Adjustments:

















Transaction-related costs(a)












1,424


Lease termination and cease-use gain(b)






(113)







(113)


Equity method investment loss (income)(c)



129







(6,194)





Other nonoperating expenses(d)



230







1,321




1,128


Intangible asset amortization



2,014




2,013




6,041




4,848


Stock-based compensation expense



5,457




5,018




15,957




16,072


Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss



(363)




102




(70)




373


Cumulative tax effect of adjustments



(1,871)




(1,581)




(3,174)




(5,843)



















Adjusted earnings


$

57,304



$

56,987



$

170,433



$

225,534



















Diluted earnings per share


$

1.57



$

1.36



$

4.64



$

5.48



















Adjusted earnings per share


$

1.74



$

1.50



$

5.05



$

5.95





















Adjusted EBITDA
















Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




September 30,



September 30,




2022



2021



2022



2021


Net income attributable to Enova International, Inc.


$

51,708



$

51,548



$

156,552



$

207,645


Depreciation and amortization expenses(e)



11,270




8,912




28,368




22,990


Interest expense, net(e)



30,924




17,966




78,357




57,013


Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss(e)



(363)




102




(70)




373


Provision for income taxes



15,884




16,667




49,105




67,607


Stock-based compensation expense



5,457




5,018




15,957




16,072


Adjustments:

















Transaction-related costs(a)












1,424


Lease termination and cease-use gain(b)






(113)







(113)


Equity method investment loss (income)(c)



129




(529)




(6,522)




(2,558)


Other nonoperating expenses(d)



230







1,321




1,128



















Adjusted EBITDA


$

115,239



$

99,571



$

323,068



$

371,581



















Adjusted EBITDA margin calculated as follows:

















Total Revenue


$

456,200



$

320,160



$

1,249,921



$

844,324


Adjusted EBITDA



115,239




99,571




323,068




371,581


Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue



25.3

%



31.1

%



25.8

%



44.0

%








(a)

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company incurred expenses totaling $1.4 million ($1.1 million net of tax) related to acquisitions and a divestiture of a subsidiary.

(b) 

In the third quarter of 2021, the Company recorded a gain of $0.1 million ($0.1 million net of tax) upon the exit of leased office space.

(c)   

In the second quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a gain of $10.9 million ($8.3 million net of tax) on an equity method investment, partially offset by a $4.4 million ($3.3 million net of tax) loss on the sale of another equity method investment.

(d)   

In the first quarter of 2021, the Company recorded other nonoperating expense of $0.4 million ($0.3 million net of tax) related to the repurchase of securitization notes. In the second quarter of 2021 and the second and third quarters of 2022, the Company recorded other nonoperating expenses of $0.8 million ($0.6 million net of tax), $1.1 million ($0.8 million net of tax) and $0.2 million ($0.2 million net of tax), respectively, related to incomplete transactions.

(e)  

Excludes amounts attributable to noncontrolling interests.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enova-reports-third-quarter-2022-results-301661605.html

SOURCE Enova International, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.