Former Google Leader Becomes Emerging Black-Founded Tech Start-Up's Lead Angel Investor

Corinne Drummond, former Legal Program Manager for the world's leading technology company, and former leader at Pinterest, invests in the emerging startup in support of its efforts to diversify the tech industry.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Google and Pinterest senior leader Corinne Drummond becomes emerging start-up company Us In Technology 's lead investor.

Us in Technology (PRNewswire)

Drummond is a former Legal Program Manager for Google, responsible for negotiating strategic deals for various Google products, and served as a senior leader in Pinterest's Legal organization. At both companies, in addition to working within their legal departments, Drummond was an early contributor to their DEI efforts, assisting the corporate giants in developing their diversity strategy and outreach efforts.

As such she contributed a considerable investment as part of Us In Technology's (UIT) recent funding rounds. Drummond, these days an entrepreneur herself, indicated she's both proud and pleased to lend her support to UIT's mission, which is to help diversify the industry by connecting historically underrepresented talent with each other, and with hiring technology companies.

Why UIT instead of other companies that pledge a similar mission?

"There are many staffing companies with a specific focus on diverse candidates," adds Drummond," but they are often founded and run by people who have never been in the candidates' position and don't innately understand the totality of the problem they aim to solve. Us in Technology originated from Kendrick [Trotter, Founder & CEO] who has, himself, experienced the exact problem he is trying to solve," she says. "It gives the company a unique ability to accurately assess the barriers of entry and progression into tech for underrepresented candidates and fuels them to always push forward."

"We've spent the last two years collecting data on some of the most common obstacles underrepresented people face when breaking into the industry, and, accordingly, built a platform and community that bridges the gap between them ," explains Trotter.

"To me, an investment in UIT is really an investment in the equity of underrepresented groups," confirms Drummond. "Simply put, Us in Technology will change the future."

For more information on UIT, email info@usintechnology.com or visit the Us in Technology website, linked here .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Us In Technology