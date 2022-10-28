Cigna Introduces Comprehensive, Cost-Effective Marketplace Plans in Indiana

Residents in eight Indiana counties will have Cigna health plan options on the individual marketplace for the 2023 Open Enrollment Period

Plan features include virtual primary care through MDLIVE, $0 benefit options, and cost-effective prescription drugs

Cigna's Health Improvement Tour will visit the Indianapolis Zoo on Saturday, Nov. 12 , to provide community members free biometric screenings and health coaching services as the Open Enrollment Period begins

BLOOMFIELD, Conn., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna (NYSE: CI) health plans will be available on the individual marketplace for Indiana residents in eight counties, giving more people and communities access to affordable, predictable, and simple health care coverage in 2023. During the Open Enrollment Period, which begins Nov. 1, residents in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Henry, Johnson, Marion, and Shelby counties can purchase Cigna health insurance.

"Cigna's health care coverage is designed to support whole-person health and meet the unique needs of our customers throughout their health care journeys, including options for virtual care and $0 deductibles and $0 copays," said Lisa Lough , president of Cigna's individual and family plans business. "We're focused on bringing high-quality, cost-effective, and stable health care coverage to the people of Indiana through the individual marketplace this year and beyond."

Key Features for Cigna Customers in Indiana

24/7 access to virtual primary care: Members will have access to MDLIVE's primary care physician network for routine visits via video at any time. Additionally, MDLIVE's network includes access to virtual dermatology and virtual behavioral health. Members also benefit from access to $0 virtual urgent-acute care and $0 virtual wellness screenings through MDLIVE.*

$0 benefits: Select plans offer a $0 deductible or $0 copays on various benefits. All plans offer $0 preventive care.

First-dollar coverage for outpatient lab exams: Members on select plans will have a predictable copay for outpatient labs exams, regardless of whether they have met their deductible.

Cost-effective prescription drugs: Plans feature copays ranging from $3 - $25 for preferred generics and access to Cigna's Patient Assurance Program,** which caps insulin costs at $25 for a 30-day supply.

Walgreens Advantage pharmacy network: Members can receive 30-day and 90-day retail prescriptions through the Walgreens Advantage Network, a network of 43,000 independent pharmacies anchored by Walgreens.

Incentives for healthy behaviors: Customers 18 and older can earn up to $325 in points that can be redeemed for a debit card or merchandise through the Cigna Take Control Rewards® program.***

Cigna's 2023 plans will also include digital tools, including the myCigna® website and mobile app, which provide comprehensive and personalized support to help members save money, identify high-quality care providers and facilities, and access their ID card digitally.

Cigna Health Improvement Tour To Provide Free Health Screenings

Another way that Cigna will support the health and well-being of residents of Indiana is through a collaboration with the Indianapolis Zoo. On Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Cigna's Health Improvement Tour will visit the Indianapolis Zoo to provide free biometric screenings that measure blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and body mass index. Health coaches will be onsite to help people understand their core numbers and explain how to take additional steps to improve their overall wellness. Screenings are free, and insurance is not required.

Cigna also is proud to be the exclusive supporting sponsor of the Indianapolis Zoo's GO! Greater Opportunity membership program, which assists families unable to purchase a Zoo membership on their own with financial support.

The Open Enrollment Period Begins Nov. 1

Individuals and families interested in enrolling in a health plan on the individual marketplace may do so during the 2023 Open Enrollment Period, which runs Nov. 1, 2022, through Jan. 15, 2023. Health plans purchased during the enrollment period and by Dec. 15, 2022, are effective Jan. 1, 2023. Health plans purchased on or after Dec. 16, 2022 through Jan. 15, 2023, are effective Feb. 1, 2023.

*Cigna plans in Indiana provide access to dedicated virtual care through a national telehealth provider, MDLIVE, located on myCigna. Providers are solely responsible for any treatment provided to their patients. Video chat may not be available in all areas or with all providers. This service is separate from a health plan's network and may not be available in all areas. $0 virtual care benefit for minor acute medical care not available for all plans. Health Savings Accounts and non-minor acute medical care may require a copay, coinsurance or deductible. Virtual care does not guarantee that a prescription will be written. Refer to plan documents for complete description of virtual care services and costs, including other telehealth/telemedicine benefits.

** Discounts available with the Cigna Patient Assurance Program. $25 is the maximum out-of-pocket cost for a 30-day supply of covered, eligible insulin.

*** The Cigna Take Control Rewards® Program is available in all states to all primary subscribers that are active Cigna medical Individual and Family Plan policy holders and who are 18 years of age or older. All rewards may be considered taxable income. Contact your personal tax advisor for details. Program participation along with redeeming rewards is dependent on qualifying premiums being current and fully paid.

