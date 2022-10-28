Cigna Introduces Medicare Advantage Plans in Western Pennsylvania

$0 premium plans available in 11 counties, including Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cigna is expanding its Medicare Advantage (MA) presence to western Pennsylvania for the first time, offering $0 premium plans with attractive extra benefits in 11 counties. These plans will be available to Medicare-eligible customers during Medicare's Annual Election Period (AEP), which begins Oct. 15 and continues through Dec. 7. They will be effective Jan. 1, 2023.

Cigna Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cigna) (PRNewswire)

"We have been providing Medicare beneficiaries in other areas of Pennsylvania with access to quality, affordable Medicare Advantage plans for some time," said Jamie Benedict, president for Cigna Medicare in Pennsylvania. "We are thrilled to expand into western Pennsylvania to give residents more choices to find the plan that fits their health needs, lifestyle and budget."

The plans are available in Lawrence, Butler, Clarion, Armstrong, Beaver, Allegheny, Washington and Westmoreland counties in western Pennsylvania, including the Greater Pittsburgh area, and Crawford, Mercer and Venango counties in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Medicare Advantage plans are popular with people who qualify for Medicare because they include benefits that original Medicare does not.

A number of plans are offered in western Pennsylvania to appeal to every lifestyle, budget and health status. Plans include: Cigna Preferred Medicare (HMO) and Cigna True Choice Medicare (PPO), both with a $0 premium; the Cigna Preferred Plus Medicare (HMO) and Cigna True Choice Plus Medicare (PPO), with more robust benefits for a premium; Cigna True Choice Savings Medicare (PPO), with a $0 premium and featuring a $25 monthly rebate on the customer's Part B premium, and Cigna TotalCare Plus (HMO D-SNP), which is a plan for people who qualify for both Medicare and Medicaid that includes a $45 monthly allowance for the purchase of healthy foods.

All plans also include the following:

Hearing, vision and dental benefits

A fitness benefit, including a fitness tracker

Meal delivery following a hospital discharge

An allowance for certain over-the-counter (OTC) health-related purchases

The Healthy Today flex card, which can be used at participating retailers to redeem benefits and incentives, such as wellness incentives and OTC dollars

PPO plans provide coverage at out-of-network providers, giving customers more freedom and flexibility. Higher cost shares may apply.

Cigna also offers MA plans in southeastern Pennsylvania, including the Philadelphia area. Medicare Supplement plans and stand-alone prescription drug plans are offered across all of Pennsylvania.

For more details about Cigna's Medicare plans, please visit www.CignaMedicare.com.

