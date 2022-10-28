GigaMedia Announces Third-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

TAIPEI, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ: GIGM) today announced its third-quarter 2022 unaudited financial results.

Comments from Management

In the third quarter of 2022, GigaMedia reported revenues of $1.58 million, with a gross profit of $0.95 million, an operating loss of $0.67 million and a net loss of $0.87 million. Total revenues increased by 15.6% if compared to last quarter, and gross profit margin improved to 60.3% from 56.8% last quarter.

The increase in revenues and improvement in the gross margin was challenging in such a difficult time when people in Taiwan, Hong Kong and elsewhere in the world are cutting entertainment spending as the possible global recession looms.

"In light of the economic downturn starting earlier this year, we have being carrying out a series of organization changes to preserve resources and streamline our operations," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang. "And we have managed to mitigate the impact and better prepared to deliver sustainable financial performance."

Third Quarter Overview

Revenues increased by 15.6% quarter-on-quarter to approximately $1.58 million from $1.36 million last quarter. The increase was mainly due to our efforts in promoting during the summer vacation, Tales Runner, a licensed game we operate in Hong Kong .

Consolidated loss from operations for the third quarter of 2022 amounted to $0.67 million , representing a reduction of loss from $0.84 million last quarter.

The net asset value was around $4.42 per share.

Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results

GigaMedia Limited is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business FunTown develops and operates a suite of digital entertainments in Taiwan and Hong Kong, with focus on mobile games and casual games.

Unaudited consolidated results of GigaMedia are summarized in the table below.

For the Third Quarter

GIGAMEDIA 3Q22 UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(unaudited, all figures in US$ thousands, except per share amounts)

3Q22



2Q22



Change

(%)



3Q22

3Q21



Change

(%)

Revenues



1,575





1,363





15.55 %



1,575



1,564





0.70 % Gross Profit



949





774





22.61 %



949



877





8.21 % Loss from Operations



(674 )



(844 )

NM





(674 )

(842 )

NM

Net Loss Attributable to GigaMedia



(869 )



(1,131 )

NM





(869 )

(728 )

NM

Loss Per Share Attributable to GigaMedia, Diluted



(0.08 )



(0.10 )

NM





(0.08 )

(0.07 )

NM

EBITDA (A)



(1,106 )



(1,190 )

NM





(1,106 )

(791 )

NM

Cash, Cash Equivalent and Restricted Cash



39,556





39,631





-0.19 %



39,556



43,152





-8.33 %

NM= Not Meaningful (A) EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is provided as a supplement to results provided in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). (See, "Use of Non-GAAP Measures," for more details.)

Consolidated revenues for the third quarter of 2022 were $1.58 million , representing an increase of 15.6% compared to $1.36 million in the prior quarter, also increased by 0.7% year-over-year from $1.56 million the same quarter last year.

Consolidated gross profit increased by 22.6% quarter-on-quarter to $0.95 million from $0.77 million last quarter, or increased by 8.2% year-over-year from $0.88 million in the third quarter last year.

Consolidated loss from operation of the third quarter of 2022 was $0.67 million , representing a decrease in loss by approximately $0.17 million from last quarter.

Consolidated net loss of the third quarter of 2022 was $0.87 million compared to $1.13 million in last quarter.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at the end of the third quarter of 2022 was $39.6 million .

Financial Position

GigaMedia maintained its solid financial position, with cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash amounting to $39.6 million as of September 30, 2022, or $3.58 per share.

Business Outlook

The following forward-looking statements reflect GigaMedia's expectations as of October 28, 2022. Given potential changes in economic conditions and consumer spending, the evolving nature of online games, and various other risk factors, including those discussed in the Company's 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as referenced below, actual results may differ materially.

"The inflation and worsening consumer sentiment is indeed posing a challenge to our digital entertainment business," said GigaMedia CEO James Huang, "and we will focus on cultivating long-term customer loyalty and improving our productivity. While the economic outlook may look bleak for the coming quarters, I am confident we can weather the storm and emerge stronger."

In the meantime, the global economic woes may on the other hand exhibit good M&A chances for us, as potential targets may be available at bargain prices. Therefore, we will continue, very cautiously, seeking suitable strategic investment and acquisition targets for increasing corporate growth and maximizing shareholder value.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement GigaMedia's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with US GAAP, the Company uses the following measure defined as non-GAAP by the SEC: EBITDA. Management believes that EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) is a useful supplemental measure of performance because it excludes certain non-cash items such as depreciation and amortization and that EBITDA is a measure of performance used by some investors, equity analysts and others to make informed investment decisions. EBITDA is not a recognized earnings measure under GAAP and does not have a standardized meaning. Non-GAAP measures such as EBITDA should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A limitation of using EBITDA is that it does not include all items that impact the company's net income for the period. Reconciliations to the GAAP equivalents of the non-GAAP financial measures are provided on the attached unaudited financial statements.

About the Numbers in This Release

Quarterly results

All quarterly results referred to in the text, tables and attachments to this release are unaudited. The financial statements from which the financial results reported in this press release are derived have been prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP, unless otherwise noted as "non-GAAP," and are presented in U.S. dollars.

Q&A

For Q&A regarding the third quarter 2022 performance upon the release, investors may send the questions via email to IR@gigamedia.com.tw, and the responses will be replied individually.

About GigaMedia

Headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, GigaMedia Limited (Singapore registration number: 199905474H) is a diversified provider of digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. GigaMedia's digital entertainment service business is an innovative leader in Asia with growing capabilities of development, distribution and operation of digital entertainments, as well as platform services for games with a focus on mobile games and casual games. More information on GigaMedia can be obtained from www.gigamedia.com.tw.

The statements included above and elsewhere in this press release that are not historical in nature are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected financial performance (as described without limitation in the "Business Outlook" section and in quotations from management in this press release) and GigaMedia's strategic and operational plans. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties and changes in circumstances. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements, including but not limited to, our ability to license, develop or acquire additional online games that are appealing to users, our ability to retain existing online game players and attract new players, and our ability to launch online games in a timely manner and pursuant to our anticipated schedule. Further information on risks or other factors that could cause results to differ is detailed in GigaMedia's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed in April 2022 and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Tables to follow)

GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



Nine months ended





9/30/2022



6/30/2022



9/30/2021



9/30/2022



9/30/2021





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

Operating revenues





























Digital entertainment service revenues



1,574,971





1,363,287





1,564,208





4,483,833





4,235,233

Other revenues



—





—





—





—





—







1,574,971





1,363,287





1,564,208





4,483,833





4,235,233

Operating costs





























Cost of Digital entertainment service revenues



625,992





588,907





687,198





1,859,268





1,934,642

Cost of other revenues



—





—





—





—





—







625,992





588,907





687,198





1,859,268





1,934,642

Gross profit



948,979





774,380





877,010





2,624,565





2,300,591

Operating expenses





























Product development and engineering expenses



303,838





320,965





365,732





947,241





1,084,686

Selling and marketing expenses



425,498





376,899





459,519





1,237,602





1,233,467

General and administrative expenses



892,368





920,189





893,651





2,783,658





2,800,317

Other



820





712





33





1,758





4,735







1,622,524





1,618,765





1,718,935





4,970,259





5,123,205

Loss from operations



(673,545 )



(844,385 )



(841,925 )



(2,345,694 )



(2,822,614 ) Non-operating income (expense)





























Interest income



245,113





66,575





68,084





374,523





226,863

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - net



(635,103 )



(380,540 )



(32,305 )



(1,354,774 )



81,477

Gain on disposal of investments



—





—





79,411





—





79,411

Changes in the fair value of an instrument recognized at fair value



170,010





11,138





—





181,148





—

Other - net



24,785





16,349





(1,292 )



46,056





(3,925 )





(195,195 )



(286,478 )



113,898





(753,047 )



383,826

(Loss) Income from continuing operations before income taxes



(868,740 )



(1,130,863 )



(728,027 )



(3,098,741 )



(2,438,788 ) Income tax benefit (expense)



—





—





—





—





—

(Loss) Income from continuing operations



(868,740 )



(1,130,863 )



(728,027 )



(3,098,741 )



(2,438,788 ) Net (loss) income



(868,740 )



(1,130,863 )



(728,027 )



(3,098,741 )



(2,438,788 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



—





—





—





—





—

Net (loss) income attributable to shareholders of GigaMedia



(868,740 )



(1,130,863 )



(728,027 )



(3,098,741 )



(2,438,788 ) (Loss) Earnings per share attributable to GigaMedia





























Basic:





























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations



(0.08 )



(0.10 )



(0.07 )



(0.28 )



(0.22 ) Loss from discontinued operations



0.00





0.00





0.00





0.00





0.00







(0.08 )



(0.10 )



(0.07 )



(0.28 )



(0.22 ) Diluted:





























Earnings (loss) from continuing operations



(0.08 )



(0.10 )



(0.07 )



(0.28 )



(0.22 ) Loss from discontinued operations



0.00





0.00





0.00





0.00





0.00







(0.08 )



(0.10 )



(0.07 )



(0.28 )



(0.22 ) Weighted average shares outstanding:





























Basic



11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235

Diluted



11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235





11,052,235



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





9/30/2022



6/30/2022



9/30/2021





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD

Assets

















Current assets

















Cash and cash equivalents



39,243,562





39,317,946





42,851,769

Marketable securities - current



8,132,000





—





—

Accounts receivable - net



193,988





192,716





300,895

Prepaid expenses



479,308





574,021





436,201

Restricted cash



312,737





312,746





300,000

Other receivables



397,454





42,222





15,463

Other current assets



142,483





144,983





158,342

Total current assets



48,901,532





40,584,634





44,062,670





















Marketable securities - noncurrent



2,190,000





10,322,000





10,000,000

Property, plant & equipment - net



69,648





70,913





45,427

Intangible assets - net



4,313





6,718





7,376

Prepaid licensing and royalty fees



214,820





249,965





57,030

Other assets



1,638,755





2,155,254





2,518,871

Total assets



53,019,068





53,389,484





56,691,374





















Liabilities and equity

















Accounts payable



39,304





31,757





40,154

Accrued compensation



327,625





268,124





395,323

Accrued expenses



1,269,049





1,104,625





1,396,646

Unearned revenue



864,491





824,361





912,399

Other current liabilities



785,621





819,888





842,110

Total current liabilities



3,286,090





3,048,755





3,586,632

Other liabilities



857,277





1,064,777





1,518,425

Total liabilities



4,143,367





4,113,532





5,105,057

GigaMedia's shareholders' equity



48,875,701





49,275,952





51,586,317

Noncontrolling interest



—





—





—

Total equity



48,875,701





49,275,952





51,586,317

Total liabilities and equity



53,019,068





53,389,484





56,691,374



GIGAMEDIA LIMITED

RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS





Three months ended



Nine months ended





9/30/2022



6/30/2022



9/30/2021



9/30/2022



9/30/2021





unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited



unaudited





USD



USD



USD



USD



USD

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA





























Net income (loss) attributable to GigaMedia



(868,740 )



(1,130,863 )



(728,027 )



(3,098,741 )



(2,438,788 ) Depreciation



5,681





5,472





2,936





16,917





7,759

Amortization



2,055





2,125





2,252





6,419





6,503

Interest income



(245,113 )



(66,574 )



(68,084 )



(374,522 )



(226,863 ) Interest expense



—





—





—





—





—

Income tax (benefit) expense



—





—





—





—





—

EBITDA



(1,106,117 )



(1,189,840 )



(790,923 )



(3,449,927 )



(2,651,389 )

