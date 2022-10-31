InventHelp Inventors Develop Low Impact Rehab and Fitness Machine (CLM-570)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a piece of fitness and rehab equipment to tone and strengthen muscles in the upper-body, lower-body, and abdominal region," said one of two inventors, from Columbus, Ohio, "so we invented the Low Impact Rehab and Fitness Machine. Our design would provide a complete and safe workout with a main unit and a variety of attachments for both fitness and rehab applications."

The patent-pending invention allows the user to engage in a full-body strength-training workout. In doing so, it can be used to perform a wide range of exercises such as pushes, pulls, curls, presses, etc. It also provides varying degrees of resistance and it enhances safety. The invention features a compact, versatile and portable design that is easy to use both indoors and outdoors so it is ideal for fitness enthusiasts, individuals who are obese, sedentary or engaging in rehabilitation after injury or surgery, children in youth athletics, the elderly, etc. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLM-570, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

