Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ("MVW") Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: VAC) (the "Company") reported third quarter 2022 financial results.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Marriott Vacations Worldwide)
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Marriott Vacations Worldwide)(PRNewswire)

In the third quarter of 2022, in connection with the unification of the Company's Marriott-, Westin-, and Sheraton-branded vacation ownership products under the Abound by Marriott Vacations program, the Company aligned its contract terms for the sale of vacation ownership products, resulting in the prospective acceleration of revenue from the sale of Marriott-branded vacation ownership interests. In addition, the Company aligned its reserve methodology on vacation ownership notes receivable for these brands, resulting in a decrease in the reserve for the acquired notes offset by an increase in the reserve for the originated notes. Together, these changes are hereinafter referred to as the "Alignment." As a result of the Alignment, the Company reported an additional $33 million of Net income attributable to common shareholders and an additional $44 million of Adjusted EBITDA during the quarter. The tables and financial schedules below illustrate the impact of the Alignment on the Company's reported results.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights:

  • Consolidated Vacation Ownership contract sales were $483 million, a 27% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021, and VPG increased 1% to $4,353.

  • Net income attributable to common shareholders was $109 million, or $2.53 fully diluted earnings per share; excluding the impact of the Alignment, net income attributable to common shareholders was $76 million, or $1.79 fully diluted earnings per share.

  • Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $131 million, or $3.02 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share; excluding the impact of the Alignment, adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders was $98 million, or $2.28 adjusted fully diluted earnings per share.

  • Adjusted EBITDA was $284 million; excluding the impact of the Alignment, Adjusted EBITDA was $240 million, an increase of 17% compared to the prior year.

  • The Company repurchased nearly 1.7 million shares of its common stock for $216 million during the quarter at an average price per share of $129.

"Despite the challenging macroeconomic backdrop, we had a very strong third quarter, growing contract sales by 27% compared to the prior year driven by strong tour growth," said Stephen P. Weisz, chief executive officer. "With continued growth in our business, we've returned more than $600 million in cash to shareholders this year through a combination of share repurchases and dividends."

Third Quarter 2022 Results

The tables below illustrate the impact of the Alignment on the Company's reported results. In the tables below "*" denotes non-GAAP financial measures and "NM" is not meaningful. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

Consolidated




Three Months Ended September 30, 2022


Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2021


Change




As

Reported


Impact of Alignment


As

Adjusted*



As

Reported


As

Adjusted*

($ in millions)




Revenue


Reserve


Combined




$


%


$


%

Net income attributable to common shareholders



$        109


$      (29)


$         (4)


$         (33)


$           76


$           10


$ 99


NM


$ 66


NM

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*



$        131


$      (29)


$         (4)


$         (33)


$           98


$           70


$ 61


87 %


$ 28


41 %

Adjusted EBITDA*



$        284


$      (39)


$        (5)


$         (44)


$         240


$         205


$ 79


38 %


$ 35


17 %

Vacation Ownership



Three Months Ended September 30, 2022


Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2021


Change



As

Reported


Impact of Alignment


As

Adjusted*



As

Reported


As

Adjusted*

($ in millions)



Revenue


Reserve


Combined




$


%


$


%

Sale of vacation ownership products


$         444


$      (46)


$        19


$         (27)


$         417


$         330


$  114


34 %


$   87


26 %

Development profit


$         161


$      (39)


$        14


$         (25)


$         136


$           93


$    68


73 %


$   43


47 %

Financing profit


$           69


$       —


$       (19)


$         (19)


$           50


$           47


$    22


47 %


$     3


6 %

Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders


$         270


$      (29)


$         (4)


$         (33)


$         237


$         185


$    85


46 %


$   52


29 %

Segment margin


33.5 %








30.6 %


28.6 %


4.9 pts


2.0 pts

Segment Adjusted EBITDA*


$         299


$      (39)


$         (5)


$         (44)


$         255


$         215


$    84


39 %


$   40


19 %

Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin*


37.1 %








32.7 %


33.2 %


3.9 pts


(0.5 pts)

Exchange & Third-Party Management

Revenues excluding cost reimbursements decreased 3% in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year and increased 11% excluding the sale of VRI Americas in April of 2022. Interval International active members increased 21% to 1.6 million and Average revenue per member decreased 9% compared to the prior year as the new accounts Interval International added earlier this year continue to ramp up.

Segment financial results attributable to common shareholders were $29 million in the third quarter of 2022 and Segment margin was 44%. Segment Adjusted EBITDA increased $4 million to $39 million compared to the prior year, with Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin increasing 500 basis points compared to the third quarter of 2021 to 58%.

Corporate and Other

General and administrative costs increased $8 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year primarily as a result of higher compensation and transformational initiative spending, including procurement and artificial intelligence capabilities.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company ended the quarter with approximately $1.0 billion in liquidity, including $294 million of cash and cash equivalents, $142 million of gross notes receivable that were eligible for securitization, and $519 million of available capacity under its revolving corporate credit facility.

At the end of the third quarter of 2022, the Company had $2.7 billion of corporate debt and $1.8 billion of non-recourse debt related to its securitized notes receivable.

Full Year 2022 Outlook (in millions, except per share amounts)

The Financial Schedules that follow reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures set forth below to the following full year 2022 expected GAAP results for the Company.

The Company is providing updated guidance, which includes the impact of the Alignment as reflected in the chart below, for the full year 2022. In the table below "*" denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

(in millions, except per share amounts)


2022 Guidance


Impact of
Alignment

Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders


$564

to

$579


$50

Net income attributable to common shareholders


$390

to

$400


$37

Earnings per share - diluted


$8.76

to

$8.98


$0.82

Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided







by operating activities 


$575

to

$590


$—

Contract sales


$1,820

to

$1,860


$—

Adjusted EBITDA*


$950

to

$975


$50

Adjusted pretax net income*


$660

to

$685


$50

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*


$455

to

$475


$37

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted*


$10.20

to

$10.64


$0.82

Adjusted free cash flow*


$670

to

$730


$—

Non-GAAP Financial Information

Non-GAAP financial measures are reconciled and adjustments are shown and described in further detail in the Financial Schedules that follow. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present certain key metrics as performance measures which are further described in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call on November 1, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these financial results and provide an update on business conditions. Participants may access the call by dialing (877) 407-8289 or (201) 689-8341 for international callers. A live webcast of the call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.mvwc.com. An audio replay of the conference call will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a leading global vacation company that offers vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. The Company has over 120 vacation ownership resorts and approximately 700,000 owner families in a diverse portfolio that includes some of the most iconic vacation ownership brands. The Company also operates exchange networks and membership programs comprised of nearly 3,200 affiliated resorts in over 90 countries and territories, and provides management services to other resorts and lodging properties. As a leader and innovator in the vacation industry, the Company upholds the highest standards of excellence in serving its customers, investors and associates while maintaining exclusive, long-term relationships with Marriott International, Inc. and Hyatt Hotels Corporation for the development, sales and marketing of vacation ownership products and services. For more information, please visit www.marriottvacationsworldwide.com.

Note on forward-looking statements

This press release and accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements about expectations for future growth and projections for full year 2022. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as the words "believe," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "may," "might," "should," "could" or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. The Company cautions you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous and evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to predict or assess, such as: the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises, including quarantines or other government-imposed travel or health-related restrictions; the length and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises, including short and longer-term impacts on consumer confidence and demand for travel, and the pace of recovery following the COVID-19 pandemic or future health crises or as effective treatments or vaccines against variants of the COVID-19 virus or future health crises become widely available; variations in demand for vacation ownership and exchange products and services; worker absenteeism; price inflation; global supply chain disruptions; volatility in the international and national economy and credit markets, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions and other measures; our ability to attract and retain our global workforce; competitive conditions; the availability of capital to finance growth; the effects of steps we have taken and may continue to take to reduce operating costs and/or enhance health and cleanliness protocols at our resorts due to the COVID-19 pandemic; political or social strife; and other matters referred to under the heading "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be updated in our periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict at this time or that we currently do not expect will have a material adverse effect on our financial position, results of operations or cash flows. Any such risks could cause our results to differ materially from those we express in forward-looking statements.

Financial Schedules Follow

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


FINANCIAL SCHEDULES


QUARTER 3, 2022




TABLE OF CONTENTS 




Summary Financial Information


A-1


Adjusted EBITDA by Segment


A-2


Consolidated Statements of Income


A-3


Revenues and Profit by Segment


A-5


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders and Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted


A-9


Adjusted EBITDA


A-10


Consolidated Contract Sales to Adjusted Development Profit


A-11


Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management Segment Adjusted EBITDA


A-13


Consolidated Balance Sheets


A-14


Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows


A-15


2022 Outlook




Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Common Shareholders, Adjusted Earnings Per Share - Diluted




and Adjusted EBITDA


A-17


Adjusted Free Cash Flow


A-18


Quarterly Operating Metrics


A-19


Non-GAAP Financial Measures


A-20


A-1


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


SUMMARY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(In millions, except VPG, tours, total active members, average revenue per member and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Change %


Nine Months Ended


Change %



September 30,

2022


September 30,

2021



September 30,

2022


September 30,

2021


Key Measures













Total consolidated contract sales


$         483


$         380


27 %


$      1,383


$          968


43 %

VPG


$      4,353


$      4,300


1 %


$      4,544


$       4,377


4 %

Tours


104,000


84,098


24 %


285,362


209,869


36 %

Total active members (000's)(1)


1,591


1,313


21 %


1,591


1,313


21 %

Average revenue per member(1)


$      38.91


$      42.95


(9 %)


$    122.30


$     136.57


(10 %)














GAAP Measures













Revenues


$      1,252


$      1,052


19 %


$      3,468


$      2,790


24 %

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests


$         169


$           58


NM


$         437


$           57


NM

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders


$         109


$           10


NM


$         303


$          (12)


NM

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted


$        2.53


$        0.23


NM


$        6.68


$       (0.28)


NM














Non-GAAP Measures*













Adjusted EBITDA


$         284


$         205


38 %


$         727


$         438


66 %

Adjusted pretax income


$         207


$         118


74 %


$         508


$         165


NM

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders


$         131


$           70


87 %


$         343


$           87


NM

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted


$        3.02


$        1.60


89 %


$        7.53


$        2.01


NM














Financial Measures, Excluding the Impact of Alignment*









Revenues


$      1,225


$      1,052


16 %


$      3,441


$      2,790


23 %

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests


$         125


$           58


NM


$         393


$           57


NM

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders


$           76


$           10


NM


$         270


$          (12)


NM

Earnings (loss) per share - diluted


$        1.79


$        0.23


NM


$        5.99


$       (0.28)


NM

Adjusted EBITDA


$         240


$         205


17 %


$         683


$         438


56 %

Adjusted pretax income


$         163


$         118


38 %


$         464


$         165


NM

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders


$           98


$           70


41 %


$         310


$           87


NM

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted


$        2.28


$        1.60


43 %


$        6.83


$        2.01


NM


(1)Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.

* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial
measures and limitations on their use.

NM = Not meaningful.


A-2


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended September 30, 2022


Three Months

Ended

September 30,

2021


Change



As
Reported


Impact of Alignment


As

Adjusted*



As

Reported


As

Adjusted*




Revenue


Reserve


Combined





Vacation Ownership


$        299


$     (39)


$       (5)


$           (44)


$        255


$         215


39 %


19 %

Exchange & Third-Party Management


39





39


35


7 %


7 %

Segment Adjusted EBITDA*


338


(39)


(5)


(44)


294


250


35 %


17 %

General and administrative


(54)





(54)


(45)


(17 %)


(17 %)

Adjusted EBITDA*


$        284


$     (39)


$       (5)


$           (44)


$        240


$         205


38 %


17 %









Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022


Nine Months

Ended

September 30,

2021


Change



As

Reported


Impact of Alignment


As

Adjusted*



As

Reported


As

Adjusted*




Revenue


Reserve


Combined





Vacation Ownership


$        772


$     (39)


$       (5)


$           (44)


$        728


$         465


66 %


57 %

Exchange & Third-Party Management


117





117


113


2 %


2 %

Segment Adjusted EBITDA*


889


(39)


(5)


(44)


845


578


54 %


46 %

General and administrative


(162)





(162)


(140)


(15 %)


(15 %)

Adjusted EBITDA*


$        727


$     (39)


$       (5)


$           (44)


$        683


$         438


66 %


56 %


* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial
 measures and limitations on their use.


A-3


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022


September 30,

2021



As

Reported


Impact of

Alignment


As

Adjusted*


REVENUES









Sale of vacation ownership products


$               444


$               (27)


$               417


$               330

Management and exchange


198



198


225

Rental


165



165


130

Financing


74



74


69

Cost reimbursements


371



371


298

TOTAL REVENUES


1,252


(27)


1,225


1,052

EXPENSES









Cost of vacation ownership products


76


(2)


74


71

Marketing and sales


207



207


166

Management and exchange


101



101


138

Rental


126



126


84

Financing


5


19


24


22

General and administrative


62



62


54

Depreciation and amortization


33



33


35

Litigation charges


2



2


2

Royalty fee


28



28


26

Impairment


1



1


Cost reimbursements


371



371


298

TOTAL EXPENSES


1,012


17


1,029


896

Losses and other expense, net


(2)



(2)


(31)

Interest expense


(34)



(34)


(41)

Transaction and integration costs


(34)



(34)


(27)

Other


(1)



(1)


1

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND









NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS


169


(44)


125


58

Provision for income taxes


(59)


11


(48)


(47)

NET INCOME (LOSS)


110


(33)


77


11

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests


(1)



(1)


(1)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO



COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$               109


$               (33)


$                 76


$                 10










EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO









COMMON SHAREHOLDERS









Basic


$              2.76


$            (0.80)


$              1.96


$              0.24

Diluted


$              2.53


$            (0.74)


$              1.79


$              0.23









* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons
for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

NOTE: Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.

A-4


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022


September 30,

2021



As

Reported


Impact of

Alignment


As

Adjusted*


REVENUES









Sale of vacation ownership products


$            1,179


$               (27)


$            1,152


$               789

Management and exchange


623



623


638

Rental


438



438


340

Financing


217



217


196

Cost reimbursements


1,011



1,011


827

TOTAL REVENUES


3,468


(27)


3,441


2,790

EXPENSES









Cost of vacation ownership products


216


(2)


214


178

Marketing and sales


603



603


439

Management and exchange


330



330


381

Rental


294



294


247

Financing


49


19


68


64

General and administrative


187



187


166

Depreciation and amortization


98



98


112

Litigation charges


7



7


8

Royalty fee


84



84


78

Impairment


1



1


5

Cost reimbursements


1,011



1,011


827

TOTAL EXPENSES


2,880


17


2,897


2,505

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net


39



39


(27)

Interest expense


(91)



(91)


(128)

Transaction and integration costs


(99)



(99)


(75)

Other





2

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND









NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS


437


(44)


393


57

Provision for income taxes


(134)


11


(123)


(63)

NET INCOME (LOSS)


303


(33)


270


(6)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests





(6)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO



COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$               303


$                (33)


$               270


$               (12)










EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO









COMMON SHAREHOLDERS









Basic


$              7.39


$            (0.78)


$              6.61


$            (0.28)

Diluted


$              6.68


$            (0.69)


$              5.99


$            (0.28)









* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons
for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

NOTE: Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Earnings (loss) per share - Diluted are calculated using whole dollars.

A-5


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT

for the three months ended September 30, 2022

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




Reportable Segment


Corporate

and

Other


Total



Vacation Ownership


Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



As

Reported


As

Adjusted*



As

Reported


Impact of

Alignment


As

Adjusted*





REVENUES















Sales of vacation ownership products


$      444


$         (27)


$       417


$               —


$           —


$      444


$      417

Management and exchange(1)















Ancillary revenues


63



63


1



64


64

Management fee revenues


41



41


7


(1)


47


47

Exchange and other services revenues


32



32


47


8


87


87

Management and exchange


136



136


55


7


198


198

Rental


154



154


11



165


165

Financing


74



74




74


74

Cost reimbursements(1)


374



374


5


(8)


371


371

TOTAL REVENUES


$   1,182


$         (27)


$    1,155


$               71


$           (1)


$   1,252


$   1,225
















PROFIT















Development


$      161


$         (25)


$       136


$               —


$           —


$      161


$      136

Management and exchange(1)


72



72


27


(2)


97


97

Rental(1)


24



24


11


4


39


39

Financing


69


(19)


50




69


50

TOTAL PROFIT


326


(44)


282


38


2


366


322
















OTHER















General and administrative






(62)


(62)


(62)

Depreciation and amortization


(23)



(23)


(8)


(2)


(33)


(33)

Litigation charges


(2)



(2)




(2)


(2)

Royalty fee


(28)



(28)




(28)


(28)

Impairment


(1)



(1)




(1)


(1)

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net


1



1


(1)


(2)


(2)


(2)

Interest expense






(34)


(34)


(34)

Transaction and integration costs


(2)



(2)



(32)


(34)


(34)

Other


(1)



(1)




(1)


(1)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME















TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING















INTERESTS


270


(44)


226


29


(130)


169


125

Provision for income taxes



11


11



(59)


(59)


(48)

NET INCOME (LOSS)


270


(33)


237


29


(189)


110


77

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)






(1)


(1)


(1)

NET INCOME (LOSS)



ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS


$      270


$         (33)


$       237


$               29


$      (190)


$      109


$        76

SEGMENT MARGIN(2)


34 %




31 %


44 %





















(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and
represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.

(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues
less cost reimbursement revenues.

* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative
financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-6


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT

for the three months ended September 30, 2021

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




Reportable Segment


Corporate and

Other


Total



Vacation

Ownership


Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES









Sales of vacation ownership products


$                330


$                  —


$                   —


$                330

Management and exchange(1)









Ancillary revenues


55


1



56

Management fee revenues


40


10


(4)


46

Exchange and other services revenues


31


48


44


123

Management and exchange


126


59


40


225

Rental


121


9



130

Financing


69




69

Cost reimbursements(1)


328


9


(39)


298

TOTAL REVENUES


$                974


$                  77


$                    1


$             1,052










PROFIT









Development


$                  93


$                  —


$                  —


$                  93

Management and exchange(1)


71


26


(10)


87

Rental(1)


24


9


13


46

Financing


47




47

TOTAL PROFIT


235


35


3


273










OTHER









General and administrative




(54)


(54)

Depreciation and amortization


(24)


(11)



(35)

Litigation charges


(1)



(1)


(2)

Restructuring


1


(1)



Royalty fee


(26)




(26)

Losses and other expense, net




(31)


(31)

Interest expense




(41)


(41)

Transaction and integration costs


(1)



(26)


(27)

Other


1




1










INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND









NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS


185


23


(150)


58

Provision for income taxes




(47)


(47)

NET INCOME (LOSS)


185


23


(197)


11

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)




(1)


(1)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS


$               185


$                  23


$               (198)


$                 10

SEGMENT MARGIN(2)


29 %


35 %













(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant
accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.

(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable
segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-7


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT

for the nine months ended September 30, 2022

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




Reportable Segment


Corporate

and

Other


Total



Vacation Ownership


Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



As

Reported


As

Adjusted*



As

Reported


Impact of

Alignment


As

Adjusted*





REVENUES















Sales of vacation ownership products


$   1,179


$         (27)


$    1,152


$               —


$           —


$   1,179


$   1,152

Management and exchange(1)















Ancillary revenues


183



183


3



186


186

Management fee revenues


124



124


28


(5)


147


147

Exchange and other services revenues


95



95


146


49


290


290

Management and exchange


402



402


177


44


623


623

Rental


405



405


33



438


438

Financing


217



217




217


217

Cost reimbursements(1)


1,026



1,026


19


(34)


1,011


1,011

TOTAL REVENUES


$   3,229


$         (27)


$    3,202


$             229


$          10


$   3,468


$   3,441
















PROFIT















Development


$      360


$         (25)


$       335


$               —


$          —


$      360


$      335

Management and exchange(1)


224



224


84


(15)


293


293

Rental(1)


94



94


33


17


144


144

Financing


168


(19)


149




168


149

TOTAL PROFIT


846


(44)


802


117


2


965


921
















OTHER















General and administrative






(187)


(187)


(187)

Depreciation and amortization


(67)



(67)


(24)


(7)


(98)


(98)

Litigation charges


(7)



(7)




(7)


(7)

Royalty fee


(84)



(84)




(84)


(84)

Impairment


(1)



(1)




(1)


(1)

Gains (losses) and other income (expense), net


36



36


15


(12)


39


39

Interest expense






(91)


(91)


(91)

Transaction and integration costs


(3)



(3)



(96)


(99)


(99)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME



TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING



INTERESTS


720


(44)


676


108


(391)


437


393

Provision for income taxes



11


11



(134)


(134)


(123)

NET INCOME (LOSS)


720


(33)


687


108


(525)


303


270

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)








NET INCOME (LOSS)



ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS


$      720


$         (33)


$       687


$             108


$      (525)


$      303


$      270

SEGMENT MARGIN(2)


33 %




32 %


52 %






















(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant accounting guidance, and
represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.

(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable segment's total revenues
less cost reimbursement revenues.

* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these alternative
financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-8


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

REVENUES AND PROFIT BY SEGMENT

for the nine months ended September 30, 2021

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




Reportable Segment


Corporate and

Other


Total



Vacation

Ownership


Exchange &

Third-Party

Management



REVENUES









Sales of vacation ownership products


$                789


$                  —


$                  —


$                789

Management and exchange(1)









Ancillary revenues


135


2



137

Management fee revenues


117


24


(15)


126

Exchange and other services revenues


91


153


131


375

Management and exchange


343


179


116


638

Rental


308


32



340

Financing


196




196

Cost reimbursements(1)


882


38


(93)


827

TOTAL REVENUES


$             2,518


$                249


$                  23


$             2,790










PROFIT









Development


$                172


$                  —


$                  —


$                172

Management and exchange(1)


207


80


(30)


257

Rental(1)


20


32


41


93

Financing


132




132

TOTAL PROFIT


531


112


11


654










OTHER









General and administrative




(166)


(166)

Depreciation and amortization


(66)


(40)


(6)


(112)

Litigation charges


(7)



(1)


(8)

Restructuring



(1)


1


Royalty fee


(78)




(78)

Impairment




(5)


(5)

Losses and other expense, net




(27)


(27)

Interest expense




(128)


(128)

Transaction and integration costs


(2)



(73)


(75)

Other


2




2

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND









NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS


380


71


(394)


57

Provision for income taxes




(63)


(63)

NET INCOME (LOSS)


380


71


(457)


(6)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests(1)




(6)


(6)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON



SHAREHOLDERS


$               380


$                  71


$              (463)


$                (12)

SEGMENT MARGIN(2)


23 %


34 %














(1) Amounts included in Corporate and other represent the impact of the consolidation of certain owners' associations under the relevant
accounting guidance, and represent the portion attributable to individual or third-party vacation ownership interest owners.

(2) Segment margin represents the applicable segment's net income or loss attributable to common shareholders divided by the applicable
segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues.

A-9


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND

ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED

(In millions, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2022


September 30,

2021


September 30,

2022


September 30,

2021

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders


$                109


$                 10


$               303


$               (12)

Provision for income taxes


59


47


134


63

Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders


168


57


437


51

Certain items:









Litigation charges


2


2


7


8

Losses (gains) and other expense (income), net(1)


2


31


(39)


27

Transaction and integration costs


34


27


99


75

Impairment charges


1



1


5

Purchase accounting adjustments


5


5


13


7

COVID-19 related adjustments





(2)

Other


(5)


(4)


(10)


(6)

Adjusted pretax income*


207


118


508


165

Provision for income taxes


(76)


(48)


(165)


(78)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*


$                131


$                 70


$               343


$                 87

Diluted shares(2)


43.4


43.7


45.9


43.2

Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*


$               3.02


$              1.60


$              7.53


$              2.01










Excluding the Impact of Alignment:









Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*


$                  98


$                 70


$               310


$                 87

Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*


$               2.28


$              1.60


$              6.83


$              2.01










(1) See further details on A-10.

(2) Diluted shares for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 reflects the dilutive impact of the adoption of Accounting Standards Update

2020-06 – "Debt — Debt With Conversion and Other Options (Subtopic 470-20) and Derivatives and Hedging — Contracts in Entity's Own

Equity (Subtopic 815-40): Accounting for Convertible Instruments and Contracts in an Entity's Own Equity."

* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for
providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-10


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2022


September 30,

2021


September 30,

2022


September 30,

2021

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO









COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$                109


$                  10


$                303


$                (12)

Interest expense


34


41


91


128

Provision for income taxes


59


47


134


63

Depreciation and amortization


33


35


98


112

Share-based compensation


10


11


30


33

Certain items:









Litigation charges


2


2


7


8

Losses (gains) and other expense (income), net









Dispositions


(1)



(50)


Hurricane business interruption net insurance proceeds




(3)


Various non-income related tax matters


(1)


(8)


2


(6)

Redemption premium from debt repayment



36



36

Foreign currency translation


3


2


10


(4)

Other


1


1


2


1

Transaction and integration costs


34


27


99


75

Impairment charges


1



1


5

Purchase accounting adjustments


5


5


13


7

COVID-19 related adjustments





(2)

Other


(5)


(4)


(10)


(6)

ADJUSTED EBITDA*


$                284


$                205


$                727


$               438

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*


32 %


27 %


30 %


22 %










Excluding the Impact of Alignment:









ADJUSTED EBITDA*


$               240


$               205


$                683


$               438

ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*


28 %


27 %


28 %


22 %










* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing
these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.










A-11


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



September 30, 2022


September 30,

2021



As

Reported


Impact of

Alignment


As

Adjusted*


Consolidated contract sales


$               483


$                 —


$               483


$               380

Less resales contract sales


(10)



(10)


(7)

Consolidated contract sales, net of resales


473



473


373

Plus:









Settlement revenue


10



10


8

Resales revenue


5



5


5

Revenue recognition adjustments:









Reportability


54


(46)


8


2

Sales reserve


(64)


19


(45)


(31)

Other(1)


(34)



(34)


(27)

Sale of vacation ownership products


444


(27)


417


330

Less:









Cost of vacation ownership products


(76)


2


(74)


(71)

Marketing and sales


(207)



(207)


(166)

Development Profit


161


(25)


136


93

Revenue recognition reportability adjustment


(43)


39


(4)


(1)

Purchase accounting adjustments


5



5


6

Other


(5)



(5)


Adjusted development profit*


$               118


$                 14


$               132


$                 98

Development profit margin


36.1 %




32.6 %


28.0 %

Adjusted development profit margin*


29.9 %




32.0 %


29.5 %










(1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments to
Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.

* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons
for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-12


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED CONTRACT SALES TO ADJUSTED DEVELOPMENT PROFIT

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022


September 30,

2021



As

Reported


Impact of

Alignment


As

Adjusted*


Consolidated contract sales


$            1,383


$                 —


$            1,383


$               968

Less resales contract sales


(30)



(30)


(19)

Consolidated contract sales, net of resales


1,353



1,353


949

Plus:









Settlement revenue


26



26


21

Resales revenue


13



13


8

Revenue recognition adjustments:









Reportability


7


(46)


(39)


(51)

Sales reserve


(130)


19


(111)


(73)

Other(1)


(90)



(90)


(65)

Sale of vacation ownership products


1,179


(27)


1,152


789

Less:









Cost of vacation ownership products


(216)


2


(214)


(178)

Marketing and sales


(603)



(603)


(439)

Development Profit


360


(25)


335


172

Revenue recognition reportability adjustment


(8)


39


31


38

Purchase accounting adjustments


14



14


9

Other


(5)



(5)


Adjusted development profit*


$               361


$                 14


$               375


$               219

Development profit margin


30.5 %




29.1 %


21.8 %

Adjusted development profit margin*


30.8 %




31.6 %


26.2 %










(1) Adjustment for sales incentives that will not be recognized as Sale of vacation ownership products revenue and other adjustments
to Sale of vacation ownership products revenue.

* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons
for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-13


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(In millions)

(Unaudited)


VACATION OWNERSHIP SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2022


September 30,

2021


September 30,

2022


September 30,

2021

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO









COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$               270


$               185


$          720


$               380

Depreciation and amortization


23


24


67


66

Share-based compensation expense


2


1


5


4

Certain items:









Litigation charges


2


1


7


7

(Gains) losses and other (income) expense, net:









Dispositions




(33)


Hurricane business interruption net insurance proceeds




(3)


Foreign currency translation


(1)




Transaction and integration costs


2


1


3


2

Impairment charges


1



1


Purchase accounting adjustments


5


5


13


7

COVID-19 related restructuring



(1)



Other


(5)


(1)


(8)


(1)

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*


$               299


$               215


$          772


$               465

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*


37 %


33 %


35 %


28 %










Excluding the Impact of Alignment:









SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*


$               255


$               215


$          728


$              465

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*


33 %


33 %


34 %


28 %



EXCHANGE & THIRD-PARTY MANAGEMENT SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA




Three Months Ended


Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2022


September 30,

2021


September 30,

2022


September 30,

2021

SEGMENT FINANCIAL RESULTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO









COMMON SHAREHOLDERS


$                 29


$                 23


$               108


$                 71

Depreciation and amortization


8


11


24


40

Share-based compensation expense


1



2


1

Certain items:









        Gain on disposition of VRI Americas


(1)



(17)


       Foreign currency translation


2



2


        COVID-19 related restructuring



1



1

        Other




(2)


SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA*


$                 39


$                 35


$               117


$               113

SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN*


58 %


53 %


55 %


54 %










* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our reasons for providing these
alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-14


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In millions, except share and per share data)




Unaudited





September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021

ASSETS





Cash and cash equivalents


$                          294


$                        342

Restricted cash (including $67 and $139 from VIEs, respectively)


249


461

Accounts receivable, net (including $12 and $12 from VIEs, respectively)


248


279

Vacation ownership notes receivable, net (including $1,662 and $1,662 from VIEs,





respectively)


2,142


2,045

Inventory


668


719

Property and equipment, net


1,136


1,136

Goodwill


3,117


3,150

Intangibles, net


924


993

Other (including $68 and $76 from VIEs, respectively)


459


488

TOTAL ASSETS


$                       9,237


$                    9,613






LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Accounts payable


$                          221


$                        265

Advance deposits


178


160

Accrued liabilities (including $2 and $2 from VIEs, respectively)


342


345

Deferred revenue


346


453

Payroll and benefits liability


248


201

Deferred compensation liability


130


142

Securitized debt, net (including $1,830 and $1,877 from VIEs, respectively)


1,809


1,856

Debt, net


2,749


2,631

Other


212


224

Deferred taxes


374


350

TOTAL LIABILITIES


6,609


6,627

Contingencies and Commitments





Preferred stock — $0.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or





outstanding



Common stock — $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 75,744,121 and





75,519,049 shares issued, respectively


1


1

Treasury stock — at cost; 37,036,447 and 33,235,671 shares, respectively


(1,882)


(1,356)

Additional paid-in capital


3,968


4,072

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


6


(16)

Retained earnings


533


275

TOTAL MVW SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY


2,626


2,976

Noncontrolling interests


2


10

TOTAL EQUITY


2,628


2,986

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


$                       9,237


$                    9,613






The abbreviation VIEs above means Variable Interest Entities.

A-15


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2022


September 30,

2021

OPERATING ACTIVITIES





Net income (loss)


$                   303


$                     (6)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash, cash equivalents and





restricted cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization of intangibles


98


112

Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs


20


41

Vacation ownership notes receivable reserve


130


73

Share-based compensation


30


33

Impairment charges


1


5

Gains and other income, net


(48)


Deferred income taxes


64


10

Net change in assets and liabilities:





Accounts and contracts receivable


6


54

Vacation ownership notes receivable originations


(728)


(545)

Vacation ownership notes receivable collections


469


532

Inventory


74


59

Other assets


(21)


(29)

Accounts payable, advance deposits and accrued liabilities


(28)


(44)

Deferred revenue


(5)


119

Payroll and benefit liabilities


52


35

Deferred compensation liability


8


14

Other liabilities


7


23

Deconsolidation of certain Consolidated Property Owners' Associations


(48)


(87)

Purchase of vacation ownership units for future transfer to inventory


(12)


(99)

Other, net


8


3

Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating



activities


380


303

INVESTING ACTIVITIES





Acquisition of a business, net of cash and restricted cash acquired



(157)

Proceeds from disposition of subsidiaries, net of cash and restricted cash





transferred


94


Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)


(36)


(19)

Issuance of note receivable to VIE


(47)


Proceeds from collection of note receivable from VIE


47


Purchase of company owned life insurance


(14)


(11)

Other, net


5


Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by (used in)



investing activities


49


(187)

Continued


A-16


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED)

(In millions)

(Unaudited)




Nine Months Ended



September 30,

2022


September 30,

2021

FINANCING ACTIVITIES





Borrowings from securitization transactions


609


425

Repayment of debt related to securitization transactions


(655)


(602)

Proceeds from debt


505


1,061

Repayments of debt


(505)


(1,039)

Purchase of convertible note hedges



(100)

Proceeds from issuance of warrants



70

Finance lease payment


(3)


(2)

Payment of debt issuance costs


(10)


(17)

Repurchase of common stock


(528)


(4)

Payment of dividends


(75)


Payment of withholding taxes on vesting of restricted stock units


(23)


(17)

Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash used in financing activities


(685)


(225)

Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(4)


(1)

Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash


(260)


(110)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period


803


992

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period


$                   543


$                   882

A-17


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

(In millions, except per share amounts)


2022 ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS AND ADJUSTED

EARNINGS PER SHARE - DILUTED OUTLOOK




Fiscal Year

2022 (low)


Fiscal Year

2022 (high)

Net income attributable to common shareholders


$                     390


$                     400

Provision for income taxes


174


179

Income before income taxes attributable to common shareholders


564


579

Certain items(1)


96


106

Adjusted pretax income*


660


685

Provision for income taxes


(205)


(210)

Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders*


$                     455


$                     475

Earnings per share - Diluted


$                    8.76


$                    8.98

Adjusted earnings per share - Diluted*


$                  10.20


$                  10.64

Diluted shares


45.0


45.0






2022 ADJUSTED EBITDA OUTLOOK




Fiscal Year

2022 (low)


Fiscal Year

2022 (high)

Net income attributable to common shareholders





$                     390


$                     400

Interest expense


123


123

Provision for income taxes


174


179

Depreciation and amortization


128


128

Share-based compensation


39


39

Certain items(1)


96


106

Adjusted EBITDA*


$                     950


$                     975


(1) Certain items adjustment includes $120 to $130 million of anticipated transaction and integration costs,
$17 million of anticipated purchase accounting adjustments, and $7 million of litigation charges, partially offset
by $48 million of miscellaneous other adjustments, including the disposition of the VRI Americas business and
a hotel in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in the second quarter of 2022.

* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information
about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-18


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


2022 ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OUTLOOK

(In millions)




Fiscal Year 2022

(low)


Fiscal Year 2022

(high)

Net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by operating activities


$                         575


$                         590

Capital expenditures for property and equipment (excluding inventory)


(55)


(45)

Borrowings from securitization transactions


870


890

Repayment of debt related to securitizations


(958)


(973)

Securitized Debt Issuance Costs


(12)


(12)

Free cash flow*


420


450

Adjustments:





Net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible





vacation ownership notes receivable(1)


164


197

Certain items(2)


96


103

Change in restricted cash


(10)


(20)

Adjusted free cash flow*


$                         670


$                         730


(1) Represents the net change in borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable
between the 2021 and 2022 year ends.

(2) Certain items adjustment consists primarily of the after-tax impact of anticipated transaction and integration costs.

* Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for additional information about our
reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and limitations on their use.

A-19


MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION


QUARTERLY OPERATING METRICS

(Contract sales in millions)




Year


Quarter Ended


Full Year




March 31


June 30


September 30


December 31


Vacation Ownership













Consolidated contract sales















2022


$              394


$              506


$              483







2021


$              226


$              362


$              380


$              406


$           1,374



2020


$              306


$                30


$              140


$              178


$              654














VPG















2022


$           4,706


$           4,613


$           4,353







2021


$           4,644


$           4,304


$           4,300


$           4,305


$           4,356



2020


$           3,680


$           3,717


$           3,904


$           3,826


$           3,767














Tours















2022


78,505


102,857


104,000







2021


45,871


79,900


84,098


89,495


299,364



2020


79,131


6,216


33,170


44,161


162,678














Exchange & Third-Party Management











Total active members (000's)(1)















2022


1,606


1,596


1,591







2021


1,479


1,321


1,313


1,296


1,296



2020


1,636


1,571


1,536


1,518


1,518














Average revenue per member(1)















2022


$           44.33


$           38.79


$           38.91







2021


$           47.13


$           46.36


$           42.95


$           42.93


$         179.48



2020


$           41.37


$           30.17


$           36.76


$           36.62


$         144.97














(1) Includes members at the end of each period for the Interval International exchange network only.

A-20

MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE CORPORATION

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not prescribed by GAAP. We discuss our reasons for reporting these non-GAAP financial measures below, and the financial schedules included herein reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to each non-GAAP financial measure that we report (identified by an asterisk ("*") on the preceding pages). Although we evaluate and present these non-GAAP financial measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenues, net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, earnings or loss per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, other companies in our industry may calculate these non-GAAP financial measures differently than we do or may not calculate them at all, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Certain Items Excluded from Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We evaluate non-GAAP financial measures, including those identified by an asterisk ("*") on the preceding pages, that exclude certain items as further described in the financial schedules included herein, and believe these measures provide useful information to investors because these non-GAAP financial measures allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of these items. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate the comparison of results from our on-going core operations before these items with results from other vacation ownership companies.

Adjusted Development Profit and Adjusted Development Profit Margin

We evaluate Adjusted development profit (Adjusted sale of vacation ownership products, net of expenses) and Adjusted development profit margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted development profit margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted development profit by revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products. Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin adjust Sale of vacation ownership products revenues for the impact of revenue reportability, include corresponding adjustments to Cost of vacation ownership products associated with the change in revenues from the Sale of vacation ownership products, and may include adjustments for certain items as necessary. We evaluate Adjusted development profit and Adjusted development profit margin and believe they provide useful information to investors because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of revenue reportability and certain items to our Development profit and Development profit margin.

Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA, a financial measure that is not prescribed by GAAP, is defined as earnings, or net income or loss attributable to common shareholders, before interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions), income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA reflects additional adjustments for certain items, as itemized in the discussion of Adjusted EBITDA in the preceding pages, and excludes share-based compensation expense to address considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use share-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted. For purposes of our EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA calculations, we do not adjust for consumer financing interest expense associated with term loan securitization transactions because we consider it to be an operating expense of our business. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an indicator of operating performance, which we use to measure our ability to service debt, fund capital expenditures, expand our business, and return cash to shareholders. We also use Adjusted EBITDA, as do analysts, lenders, investors and others, because this measure excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA also exclude depreciation and amortization because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We believe Adjusted EBITDA is useful as an indicator of operating performance because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations before the impact of the excluded items. Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison by us, analysts, investors, and others, of results from our on-going core operations before the impact of these items with results from other companies.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA Margin

We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin as indicators of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by the Company's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Segment Adjusted EBITDA divided by the applicable segment's total revenues less cost reimbursement revenues. We evaluate Adjusted EBITDA margin and Segment Adjusted EBITDA margin and believe it provides useful information to investors because it allows for period-over-period comparisons of our on-going core operations.

Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow

We evaluate Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow as liquidity measures that provide useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash provided by operating activities after capital expenditures for property and equipment and the borrowing and repayment activity related to our term loan securitizations, which cash can be used for, among other purposes, strategic opportunities, including acquisitions and strengthening the balance sheet. Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which reflects additional adjustments to Free Cash Flow for the impact of transaction and integration charges, impact of borrowings available from the securitization of eligible vacation ownership notes receivable, and changes in restricted cash, allows for period-over-period comparisons of the cash generated by our business before the impact of these items. Analysis of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Free Cash Flow also facilitates management's comparison of our results with our competitors' results.

Results As Adjusted

In our press release and schedules we provide As Adjusted results for comparison. The As Adjusted results exclude any impacts to the Company's reported results on a GAAP basis due to the Alignment. We provide this As Adjusted information because we believe that it facilitates the comparison of results from our on-going core operations before the impact of the Alignment. We believe that the As Adjusted results provide useful information to assist with period-over-period comparisons of our on-going operations excluding any impact from the Alignment.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/marriott-vacations-worldwide-mvw-reports-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301663821.html

SOURCE Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.