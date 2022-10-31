University of Denver Launches Leadership in Outdoor Recreation Industry Program

Partnership with The VF Foundation will help redefine the talent pipeline for the U.S. Outdoor Industry

DENVER, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Denver (DU) is partnering with The VF Foundation to create the Leadership in Outdoor Recreation Industry (LORI) program. This interdisciplinary program will feature coursework from three academic units at DU: Daniels College of Business, Sturm College of Law and Josef Korbel School of International Studies. A key goal of the program is to increase the diversity of the talent pipeline for the outdoor industry.

This program is made possible through the generous support of The VF Foundation, which is granting more than $3 million over three years. The grant represents the single largest contribution made by The VF Foundation.

"Denver is an important center for the outdoor industry, making DU the perfect home for such a program. Through the Foundation's targeted support of scholarships for underrepresented individuals, combined with DU's expansive offering of business and industry-relevant coursework, we hope to spark the next generation of diverse leadership in the outdoor industry," says Steve Rendle, Chairman, President & CEO of VF Corporation and Board Chairman of The VF Foundation. "This distinctive learning experience will attract both emerging and established leaders and we couldn't be more excited to partner with DU on this important endeavor as we continue to expand our I&D work beyond the VF walls."

There is an increasing demand for tailored workforce development and professional education to meet the demands of a rapidly growing industry and mounting challenges facing wilderness areas in the U.S.

"We're creating specialized, easy-to-access programming that will prepare students for outdoor industry jobs that are available now, and future careers that will change the field," says DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner. "We are grateful to The VF Foundation for this opportunity to partner in such a meaningful way."

To ensure access for outdoor industry professionals, coursework will be taught online. Topics covered will include: financial models, marketing, sustainability, ESG, legal issues in land use and access, supply chain, public policy, data-driven decision-making and more. The program will launch in 2023 with two 16-credit graduate certificates.

