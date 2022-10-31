US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism Launches Bold, New Sensory Immersive Marketing Campaign

Campaign Features New Tagline and Includes a New Advertising and Social Media Campaign and Website Relaunch

ST. CROIX, ST. JOHN, and ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This fall, the U.S. Virgin Islands (USVI) Department of Tourism is launching a bold, new marketing campaign that includes a distinctive tagline, a social media campaign and the relaunch of its website. Focusing on cultural travel in the U.S. Territory rather than conventional tourism, the campaign showcases the tag line: "Naturally in Rhythm" accompanied by a print advertising campaign, billboards along the highways, a reimagined website, online giveaways, in person pop-up events, and a social media influencer program.

USVI Logo (PRNewswire)

"Our new campaign seeks to continue to fuel our exponential growth as we emerge beyond the pandemic," said USVI Tourism Commissioner Joseph Boschulte. "Proportionally, we are a leader in tourism recovery both globally and in the Caribbean. We want to remind visitors that they can come again to escape the stresses of city lifestyles and to invite newcomers to imagine tasting our unique cuisine, laying on our powdery beaches, swimming in our pristine waters, and exploring our historic cobblestone streets and protected national parks. Our new branding and tagline, 'Naturally in Rhythm," is an invitation to travelers searching for authenticity to come and connect with our people and land."

The marketing campaign can be described as National Geographic meets Vibe with a bit of glamour thrown in. It focuses on the real stars of St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas: The people. The images and music will invite visitors to use their five senses - seeing, hearing, tasting, feeling and smelling - when exploring the islands. The campaign includes a newly produced 30-second video reflecting fresh tones and themes of the brand's concept.

"Our tourism marketing campaign is designed to inspire visitors to fall "naturally in rhythm" with the three islands' diverse cultures and natural wonders," Boschulte said. "It speaks to travelers seeking an authentic Caribbean experience comprising food, heritage, culture, and nature without having to leave U.S. soil," he continued. "Vacationers already know our islands for their unadorned beauty, temperate weather, unparalleled beaches and turquoise waters. But we want to tap more into our most precious resources – our people and culture."

Among other aspects of the campaign is the revamped USVI tourism website, which contains a more comprehensive trip-planning section that highlights restaurants, shops, services, and other businesses that cater to tourists in the destination. In addition to dynamic content, the site uses new imagery that keeps it authentic and enthralling at the same time.

"The entire world has been through a rough three years, and our destination offers visitors a way back to getting in touch with themselves, inspiring them to connect with our islands through their senses," Boschulte said.

The campaign dovetails with the much-anticipated reopening of two renovated and rebranded Frenchman's Reef properties: The Westin Beach Resort and Spa at Frenchman's Reef and The Seaborn at Frenchman's Reef, an Autograph Collection. The $425 million renovation will bring back 500 rooms to St. Thomas.

See the new website and learn more about the USVI HERE .

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

The U.S. Virgin Islands is a United States Territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea and consists of three main islands – St. Croix, St. John and St. Thomas. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to www.VisitUSVI.com, follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook (www.facebook.com/VisitUSVI).

