Allied Electronics & Automation Bids Farewell to Current President Ken Bradley and Welcomes Interim President Douglas Moody

RS Group's Chief Services Officer is expanding his role on an interim basis while the company identifies a permanent replacement.

FORT WORTH, Texas, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Electronics & Automation, a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions, bid farewell to President Ken Bradley, who left the company to pursue a new opportunity at the end of October. RS Group's Chief Services Officer, Douglas Moody, is expanding his role on an interim basis while the company identifies a permanent replacement.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc (formerly Electrocomponents plc), a global omni-channel provider of product and service solutions for designers, builders and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. (PRNewswire)

Ken joined the company in early 2004 and held roles in supply chain and sales before being promoted to President of Allied in 2019.

"During his tenure as President, Ken built a talented leadership team that led the transformation of the Americas business," said Lindsley Ruth, CEO, RS Group. "People and culture have been placed at the heart of the organization, and the results speak for themselves, as we've seen a strong growth across the board."

"As I step away from this business after a phenomenal 18-year run, I am proud to have had the opportunity to work with the finest team in the business and am thankful for the great support and partnerships we continue to have with our customers and suppliers," said Ken. "I leave Allied positioned for growth and in capable hands with my good friend and colleague Doug Moody, and I'm looking forward to seeing what's coming next for this great company."

Doug joined RS Group as the Chief Services Officer, reporting to CEO Lindsley Ruth, in January of this year. In this role, Doug has worked to accelerate the development and execution of a value-added services strategy to better serve customer needs and drive business growth. His previous experience includes large profit and loss leadership across multiple industries and diverse markets worldwide. He is also well versed in bringing businesses together and harmoniously leveraging their product and service offerings to deliver exceptional customer success and business performance.

"Since joining Allied and RS Group a year ago, I have witnessed the company's incredible culture, vision for the future, and resulting growth," said Doug. "I'm looking forward to strengthening the outstanding partnerships Allied has with its suppliers and customers by expanding and delivering our solutions efficiently, effectively, and digitally. I want to thank Ken for his inspiring leadership and wish him continued success in his next role."

Allied Electronics & Automation, part of RS Group

Allied Electronics & Automation is a trading brand of RS Group plc, a leading global omni-channel industrial product and service solutions provider to customers who are involved in designing, building, and maintaining industrial equipment and operations, safely and sustainably. RS Group plc stocks more than 700,000 industrial and electronic products, sourced from over 2,500 leading suppliers, and provides a wide range of product and service solutions to over 1.2 million industrial customers. With operations in 32 countries, we trade through multiple channels and ship nearly 60,000 parcels daily.

We support customers across the product life cycle, whether via innovation and technical support at the design phase, improving time to market and productivity at the build phase, or reducing purchasing costs and optimizing inventory in the maintenance phase. We offer our customers tailored product and service propositions that are essential for the successful operation of their businesses and help them save time and money.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the fiscal year that ended March 31, 2022, reported revenue of $3.3 billion.

For more information about Allied Electronics & Automation, please visit www.alliedelec.com/ or connect with us via social media on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Please note that in Q1 2023, Allied will rebrand to "RS." The new global RS brand will establish a better connection across RS Group's products and services and deliver efficiency, value, and scalability to stakeholders worldwide.

