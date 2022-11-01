Amendola Communications Wins Three MarCom Awards

Boutique Healthcare & Health Tech PR Firm Wins Two Golds and an Honorable Mention for Campaigns for ABOUT, Verana Health and 4medica.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Amendola Communications, a nationally recognized healthcare and technology public relations and marketing firm, has won three MarCom Awards for work on behalf of clients.

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates PR, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry’s best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Visit www.acmarketingpr.com. (PRNewswire)

Amendola won Gold for campaigns for ABOUT and Verana Health and an Honorable Mention for work for 4medica. The annual international awards sponsored by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals honor excellence in marketing and communications.

"We're thrilled to win the MarCom Awards," said agency Chief Executive Officer Jodi Amendola. "While we measure our success in the results we produce for clients, recognition from your peers is gratifying because they, better than anyone, know how much work and creativity goes into a winning campaign."

Amendola won Gold for helping ABOUT (formerly Central Logic) raise awareness of the importance of care orchestration. Amendola created a 120-day plan that shaped the narrative with key stakeholders and established ABOUT's reputation as a thought leader in care access and orchestration. Tactics included press releases, byline articles, executive interviews, blog posts, and social media.

Amendola's second Gold was for its work promoting the launch of Verana Health's VeraQ™ population health data engine and curated, disease- and therapeutic-specific Qdata™ modules in three therapeutic areas. Amendola helped to position VeraQ and Qdata as a source for quality insights, specifically targeting trade press within three medical specialties. Tactics included: press releases, blog posts authored by clinical experts, targeted media outreach and interviews, social media promotion, and analyst meetings through which Amendola positioned Verana Health as a key innovator.

The Honorable Mention was for helping 4medica raise awareness among healthcare providers of patient safety problems caused by duplicate records and how 4medica can solve them. Amendola created and executed a comprehensive plan to put the problem squarely on the radar of the target audience and position 4medica as a solution. Tactics included: press releases, bylined articles in relevant media outlets, interviews, blog posts, social media and email campaigns.

Amendola also won two Golds and an Honorable Mention in the 2019 MarCom Awards.

Amendola has built a loyal customer base among the healthcare, health IT and life sciences industries by delivering significant, measurable results for healthcare, healthcare tech and pharma-focused organizations, many of whose leaders have hired us at successive companies. To see other awards Amendola has won and to learn more about the agency, click here.

About MarCom Awards

MarCom Awards honors excellence in marketing and communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals. Since its inception in 2004, MarCom has evolved into one of the largest, most-respected creative competitions in the world. Each year about 6,500 print and digital entries are submitted from dozens of countries. MarCom is administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). The international organization, founded in 1995, consists of several thousand marketing, communication, advertising, public relations, digital, and web professionals. AMCP administers recognition programs, provides judges, and rewards outstanding achievement and service to the community. Entrants are not charged entry fees for work they create pro bono for nonprofits. In the past few years alone, AMCP has contributed more than $250,000 to charitable causes.

About Amendola

Amendola is an award-winning, insights-driven public relations and marketing firm that integrates media relations, social media, content and lead gen programs to move healthcare, life sciences/pharma and healthcare IT decision-makers to action. The agency represents some of the industry's best-known brands as well as groundbreaking startups that are disrupting the status quo. Nearly 90% of its client base represents multi-year clients and/or repeat client executives. Amendola's seasoned team of PR and marketing pros understand the ongoing complexities of the healthcare ecosystem and provide strategic guidance and creative direction to drive positive ROI, boost reputation and increase market share. Making an impact since 2003, Amendola combines traditional and digital media to fuel meaningful and measurable growth. For more information about the industry's "A-Team," visit www.acmarketingpr.com , and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Marcia Rhodes

Amendola Communications

mrhodes@acmarketingpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Amendola Communications