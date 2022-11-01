First Reliance Bancshares Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 Highlights

Net income for the third quarter of 2022 increased 95.8% to $2.5 million , or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million , or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.

Return on average assets increased to 1.06% for September 30, 2022 compared to 0.45% at June 30, 2022 and 0.60% for the third quarter of 2021. Return on average equity increased to 15.60% for September 30, 2022 compared to 6.60% at June 30, 2022 and 7.29% for the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the quarter was $8.2 million , which represents an increase of $0.9 million , or 12.4%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $2.0 million , or 31.6% compared to the same period in 2021.

Net interest margin expanded during the quarter to 3.71% at September 30, 2022 compared to 3.39% for the second quarter of 2022.

In the third quarter, $4.9 million of the mortgage servicing right assets were sold for a net gain of $632 thousand .

Total loans increased $8.7 million , or 5.4% annualized, to $646.6 million at September 30, 2022 from $638.0 million at June 30, 2022 .

Total deposits increased $9.4 million , or 4.5% annualized, to $840.4 million at September 30, 2022 from $831.0 million at June 30, 2022 . This growth was primarily driven by noninterest-bearing deposits and transaction accounts.

The Company had net charge-offs of $34 thousand , or annualized 0.02% of average loans during the quarter compared to net recoveries of $178 thousand , or annualized 0.12% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 . Asset quality remains unchanged with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.06% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022 .

Cost of funds for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 0.33% from 0.21% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.24% for the same period in 2021.

Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "We had another quarter of increased core bank profitability, highlighted by a 32 basis point expansion in Net Interest Margin and improving expense management. In the face of rising interest rates, we have benefited from the strong deposit franchise that our team has cultivated. As we continue to execute our growth strategies, we are committed to ensuring that we remain disciplined in our approach to credit underwriting and pricing."

Financial Summary





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30

Sep 30 Sep 30 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

2022 2021 Earnings:















Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,522 $ 1,064 $ 852 $ 932 $ 1,288

$ 4,438 $ 4,344 Earnings per common share, diluted 0.31 0.13 0.11 0.12 0.16

0.55 0.53 Total revenue(1) 11,103 9,404 9,097 9,253 9,570

29,604 29,655 Net interest margin 3.71 % 3.39 % 3.12 % 3.10 % 3.12 %

3.41 % 3.30 % Return on average assets(2) 1.06 % 0.45 % 0.37 % 0.41 % 0.60 %

0.63 % 0.72 % Return on average equity(2) 15.60 % 6.60 % 4.85 % 5.28 % 7.29 %

8.91 % 8.34 % Efficiency ratio(3) 69.40 % 84.49 % 87.50 % 88.45 % 83.83 %

79.76 % 80.98 %



As of

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Balance Sheet:









Total assets $ 946,437 $ 946,853 $ 953,784 $ 910,797 $ 911,057 Total loans receivable 646,634 637,953 592,089 586,446 564,738 Total deposits 840,392 830,992 837,663 780,833 787,501 Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits 51.42 % 51.14 % 52.71 % 50.19 % 48.25 % Loans to deposits 76.94 % 76.77 % 70.68 % 75.11 % 71.71 % Bank Capital Ratios:









Total risk-based capital ratio 13.47 % 12.97 % 13.67 % 14.07 % 15.80 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.45 % 11.98 % 12.65 % 13.03 % 14.64 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.84 % 9.66 % 9.67 % 9.66 % 10.24 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 12.45 % 11.98 % 12.65 % 13.03 % 14.64 % Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets as a percentage of

total assets 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.15 % Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of

total loans receivable 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.20 % 1.23 %











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited





Three Months Ended





Nine Months Ended

Sep 30 Jun 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30

Sep 30 ($ in thousands, except per share data) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

2022 2021 Interest income















Loans $ 7,555 $ 6,781 $ 6,380 $ 6,663 $ 6,382

$ 20,716 $ 18,623 Investment securities 1,097 840 571 359 294

2,508 844 Other interest income 321 176 73 79 58

570 155 Total interest income 8,973 7,797 7,024 7,101 6,734

23,794 19,622 Interest expense















Deposits 446 212 197 224 257

855 798 Other interest expense 283 252 252 256 213

787 740 Total interest expense 729 464 449 480 470

1,642 1,538 Net interest income 8,244 7,333 6,575 6,621 6,264

22,152 18,084 Provision for loan losses 170 110 85 95 100

365 208 Net interest income after provision for loan

losses 8,074 7,223 6,490 6,526 6,164

21,787 17,876 Noninterest income















Mortgage banking income 1,721 897 1,420 1,407 2,151

4,038 8,124 Service fees on deposit accounts 343 357 362 356 315

1,062 865 Debit card and other service charges,

commissions, and fees 536 559 498 543 532

1,593 1,495 Income from bank owned life insurance 91 89 88 93 94

268 281 Gain on sale of securities, net - - - - 42

- 81 Gain on sale of loans - - - - -

- 326 (Loss) Gain on disposal of fixed assets (10) - 10 69 -

(1) - Other income 178 168 144 164 172

492 399 Total noninterest income 2,859 2,070 2,522 2,632 3,306

7,452 11,571 Noninterest expense















Compensation and benefits 4,505 5,059 5,079 4,965 5,268

14,642 15,777 Occupancy and equipment 923 890 893 862 784

2,707 2,359 Data processing, technology, and communications 846 789 837 920 852

2,473 2,634 Professional fees 185 180 180 202 234

544 715 Marketing 206 184 74 150 113

464 270 Other 1,040 843 897 1,085 772

2,781 2,259 Total noninterest expense 7,705 7,945 7,960 8,184 8,023

23,611 24,014 Income before provision for income taxes 3,228 1,348 1,052 974 1,447

5,628 5,433 Income tax expense 706 284 200 42 159

1,190 1,089 Net income available to common shareholders $ 2,522 $ 1,064 $ 852 $ 932 $ 1,288

$ 4,438 $ 4,344

















Weighted average common shares - basic 7,777 7,782 7,784 7,785 7,750

7,781 7,737 Weighted average common shares - diluted 8,073 8,094 8,100 8,096 8,084

8,088 8,160 Basic income per common share $ 0.32 $ 0.14 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.17

$ 0.57 $ 0.56 Diluted income per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.13 $ 0.11 $ 0.12 $ 0.16

$ 0.55 $ 0.53



















Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $4.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.9 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from $3.3 million for the same period in 2021. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $1.7 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022. During the third quarter, the Company sold mortgage servicing rights related to approximately $503.8 million of underlying mortgages for a $0.6 million net gain on sale mortgage servicing rights. Additionally, mortgage sales volume decreased $67.4 million to $56.6 million compared to third quarter 2021 due to the effect of rising mortgage rates.

Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $7.7 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from $8.0 million for the same period in 2021. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in core bank and mortgage compensation and benefits somewhat offset by an increase in other noninterest expense compared to third quarter 2021.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited



For the Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 66,503 $ 317 1.89 %

$ 159,307 $ 51 0.13 % Investment securities 163,843 1,097 2.66 %

55,049 294 2.12 % Nonmarketable equity securities 522 4 3.61 %

837 7 3.38 % Loans held for sale 10,073 152 5.98 %

32,181 244 3.01 % Loans 639,929 7,403 4.59 %

548,028 6,138 4.44 % Total interest-earning assets 880,870 8,973 4.04 %

795,402 6,734 3.36 % Allowance for loan losses (7,570)





(6,764)



Noninterest-earning assets 81,448





75,650



Total assets $ 954,748





$ 864,288



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 152,444 $ 29 0.08 %

$ 133,577 $ 16 0.05 % Savings & money market 304,629 321 0.42 %

246,212 101 0.16 % Time deposits 108,258 95 0.35 %

132,972 140 0.42 % Total interest-bearing deposits 565,331 445 0.31 %

512,761 257 0.20 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 11,264 5 0.16 %

19,839 48 0.96 % Subordinated debentures 25,679 279 4.31 %

18,144 165 3.61 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 602,274 729 0.48 %

550,744 470 0.34 % Noninterest bearing deposits 274,832





231,993



Other liabilities 12,967





10,903



Shareholders' equity 64,675





70,648



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 954,748





$ 864,288



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 8,244 3.56 %



$ 6,264 3.02 % Net Interest Margin



3.71 %





3.12 %



















For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021

Average Income/ Yield/

Average Income/ Yield/ (dollars in thousands) Balance Expense Rate

Balance Expense Rate Assets













Interest-earning assets













Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits $ 97,344 $ 552 0.76 %

$ 128,926 $ 109 0.11 % Investment securities 141,479 2,508 2.37 %

50,139 844 2.25 % Nonmarketable equity securities 552 17 4.16 %

909 46 6.75 % Loans held for sale 17,402 564 4.33 %

34,653 740 2.85 % Loans 611,679 20,153 4.40 %

517,512 17,883 4.62 % Total interest-earning assets 868,456 23,794 3.66 %

732,139 19,622 3.58 % Allowance for loan losses (7,331)





(6,478)



Noninterest-earning assets 80,919





74,404



Total assets $ 942,044





$ 800,065



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity













Interest-bearing liabilities













NOW accounts $ 161,932 $ 69 0.06 %

$ 129,834 $ 45 0.05 % Savings & money market 288,708 507 0.23 %

210,738 263 0.17 % Time deposits 113,460 280 0.33 %

136,221 490 0.48 % Total interest-bearing deposits 564,100 856 0.20 %

476,793 798 0.22 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 13,044 34 0.35 %

17,665 141 1.06 % Subordinated debentures 25,671 752 3.92 %

19,901 599 4.03 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 602,815 1,642 0.36 %

514,359 1,538 0.40 % Noninterest bearing deposits 260,426





205,531



Other liabilities 12,376





10,695



Shareholders' equity 66,427





69,480



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 942,044





$ 800,065



















Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest

rate spread

$ 22,152 3.30 %



$ 18,084 3.18 % Net Interest Margin



3.41 %





3.30 %

















Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $8.2 million compared to $6.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest-earning assets, as well as an increase in interest rates. Yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.04% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.36% for the same period in 2021. The company expects deposit betas to increase beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022 from historically low levels thus far in the rate tightening cycle which should be at least partially offset by continued increases in interest earning asset yields.

Net interest income was $22.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $4.1 million over the same period in 2021. Increases in average loans and investments contributed to a majority of the increase in interest income as well as a reduction in yield on interest bearing liabilities.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited



As of

Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents:









Cash and due from banks $ 4,147 $ 7,702 $ 4,672 $ 5,299 $ 4,930 Interest-bearing deposits with banks 60,537 45,683 116,192 144,825 184,739 Total cash and cash equivalents 64,684 53,385 120,864 150,124 189,669 Time deposits in other banks

257 257 257 257 Investment securities:









Investment securities available for sale 160,504 164,440 144,422 81,917 58,470 Other investments 917 657 521 837 837 Total investment securities 161,421 165,097 144,943 82,754 59,307 Mortgage loans held for sale 4,599 19,648 23,528 23,844 33,667 Loans receivable:









Loans 646,634 637,953 592,089 586,446 564,738 Less allowance for loan losses (7,630) (7,494) (7,206) (7,040) (6,934) Loans receivable, net 639,004 630,459 584,883 579,406 557,804 Property and equipment, net 22,868 23,100 23,222 22,805 22,364 Mortgage servicing rights 10,182 14,893 14,536 14,057 13,785 Bank owned life insurance 18,744 18,653 18,564 18,476 18,383 Deferred income taxes 8,629 7,376 5,862 4,128 2,798 Other assets 16,306 13,985 17,125 14,946 13,023 Total assets 946,437 946,853 953,784 910,797 911,057 Liabilities









Deposits $ 840,392 $ 830,992 $ 837,663 $ 780,833 $ 787,501 Federal Home Loan Bank advances - - - 10,000 10,000 Federal funds and repurchase agreements 3,726 13,805 11,886 11,372 6,353 Subordinated debentures 15,373 15,365 15,357 15,349 15,498 Junior subordinated debentures 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 14,472 12,412 11,937 12,131 10,983 Total liabilities 884,273 882,884 887,153 839,995 840,645 Shareholders' equity









Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par

value 1 1 1 1 1 Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares

authorized 88 88 88 88 88 Treasury stock, at cost (4,364) (4,333) (4,419) (4,323) (4,281) Nonvested restricted stock (2,291) (2,500) (2,572) (2,668) (2,737) Additional paid-in capital 54,013 54,088 53,980 53,856 53,765 Retained earnings 28,423 25,901 24,837 23,985 23,053 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (13,706) (9,276) (5,284) (137) 523 Total shareholders' equity 62,164 63,969 66,631 70,802 70,412 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 946,437 $ 946,853 $ 953,784 $ 910,797 $ 911,057













COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited







As of





30-Sep June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 (shares in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Voting common shares outstanding 8,793 8,801 8,782 8,793 8,784 Treasury shares outstanding (575) (571) (545) (535) (530) Total common shares outstanding 8,218 8,230 8,237 8,258 8,254











Tangible book value per common share(5) $ 7.46 $ 7.66 $ 7.98 $ 8.46 $ 8.41











Stock price:









High $ 10.20 $ 10.20 $ 10.20 $ 10.74 $ 10.50 Low $ 9.00 $ 9.25 $ 9.75 $ 9.95 $ 9.80 Period end $ 9.14 $ 9.25 $ 9.85 $ 10.20 $ 10.30

ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited



As of

Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Nonperforming Assets









Commercial









Owner occupied RE $ 135 $ 140 $ 144 $ 152 $ 526 Non-owner occupied RE - - 295 - - Construction - - - - - Commercial business 146 81 - - - Consumer









Real estate 2 3 343 341 346 Home equity - - - - - Construction - - - - - Other 130 160 104 84 121 Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings 160 173 190 205 220 Total nonaccrual loans $ 573 $ 557 $ 1,076 $ 782 $ 1,213 Other real estate owned - - - 135 150 Total nonperforming assets $ 573 $ 557 $ 1,076 $ 917 $ 1,363 Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:









Total assets 0.06 % 0.06 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.15 % Total loans receivable 0.09 % 0.09 % 0.18 % 0.16 % 0.24 % Accruing troubled debt restructurings $ 1,312 $ 1,349 $ 1,393 $ 1,405 $ 1,444













Three Months Ended

Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Allowance for Loan Losses









Balance, beginning of period $ 7,494 $ 7,206 $ 7,040 $ 6,934 $ 6,323 Loans charged-off 76 11 19 5 72 Recoveries of loans previously charged-off 42 189 100 16 583 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 34 (178) (81) (11) (511) Provision for loan losses 170 110 85 95 100 Balance, end of period $ 7,630 $ 7,494 $ 7,206 $ 7,040 $ 6,934 Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable 1.18 % 1.17 % 1.22 % 1.20 % 1.23 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 1331.59 % 1345.42 % 669.70 % 900.26 % 571.64 %

Our asset quality remained strong through September 30, 2022, with nonperforming assets remaining at $0.6 million, which represents 0.06% of total assets. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans receivable increased slightly to 1.18% at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.17% at June 30, 2022. The Company had net charge-offs of $34 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net recoveries of $0.5 million for the same period in 2021.

LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Commercial real estate $ 378,589 $ 368,316 $ 334,508 $ 333,060 $ 318,849 Consumer real estate 147,110 142,711 123,908 120,079 107,651 Commercial and industrial 67,200 67,239 66,285 60,687 61,778 Consumer and other 53,735 59,687 67,388 72,620 76,460 Total loans, net of deferred fees 646,634 637,953 592,089 586,446 564,738 Less allowance for loan losses 7,630 7,494 7,206 7,040 6,934 Total loans, net $ 639,004 $ 630,459 $ 584,883 $ 579,406 $ 557,804

DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited



As of

Sept 30 June 30 Mar 31 Dec 31 Sept 30 (dollars in thousands) 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021 Noninterest-bearing $ 277,587 $ 265,049 $ 273,118 $ 238,019 $ 246,534 Interest-bearing:









DDA and NOW accounts 154,550 159,939 168,401 153,889 133,474 Money market accounts 232,711 230,840 217,812 204,432 216,243 Savings 71,929 66,727 61,246 58,566 59,941 Time, less than $250,000 76,530 78,735 84,874 99,059 103,126 Time, $250,000 and over 27,085 29,702 32,212 26,868 28,183 Total deposits $ 840,392 $ 830,992 $ 837,663 $ 780,833 $ 787,501













Footnotes to tables:



(1) Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (2) Annualized for the respective period. (3) Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income. (4) Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts. (5) The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.

ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE

Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $946 million. The company employs more than 175 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Contact:

Robert Haile

SEVP & Chief Financial Officer

(843) 656-5000

rhaile@firstreliance.com

