Healthcare Leaders Group Partners with Darena Solutions

BlueButtonPRO solution keeps providers compliant with Cures Act changes

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To help its clients comply with forthcoming changes to the 21st Century Cures Act, Healthcare Leaders Group has partnered with Darena Solutions to offer its BlueButtonPRO solution at a nominal cost.

Beginning Dec. 31, 2022, providers will be required to make nearly all patient health data available in FHIR® format to patients in a third-party app of their choice. FHIR® (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) is an interoperability standard created by the standards development organization, Health Level 7. FHIR® is designed to enable health data, including clinical and administrative data, to be exchanged quickly and efficiently.

BlueButtonPRO provides a simple and secure way to download, view, manage, and share healthcare data in FHIR® format for both providers and patients. This data can then be used for timely care delivery and care management.

"BlueButtonPRO was the perfect solution to help keep our clients Cures Compliant," HLG Chief Product and Technology Officer Steve Beier said. "We're pleased to be able to take compliance off their plates so they can continue to focus on providing the best possible care to their patients."

