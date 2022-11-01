IPX Retirement Hosts Plan Governance Summit

New governance program benefits 403(b)/457 retirement plan advisors and their clients

CENTENNIAL, Colo., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IPX Retirement®, a leading retirement plan services provider, recently hosted the first Plan Governance Program Summit in Fort Worth, Texas on October 24-25, 2022. The PGP Summit served as a forum to review and discuss proven methods to improve plan governance for public sector retirement plans and to introduce the IPX Plan Governance Program to consultants and advisors.

Across the nation, prudent employers, including school districts and governments, want to implement solutions like a Plan Governance Program (PGP) to provide better retirement benefits for their employees, reduce the burden of plan administration, and increase the fiduciary protection for the employer.

"As the foremost provider of retirement plan services to public sector employees, particularly teachers and municipal employees, IPX is always collaborating with retirement plan experts to examine current practices and try to improve them" said Bill Mueller, CEO. "By publishing and distributing the PGP, consultants, advisors and plan sponsors can follow a roadmap to improve plan compliance and reduce audit risk, all while ensuring that participants receive beneficial advice and education from vetted investment providers and vendors."

The PGP Summit agenda included an overview of the history of governance, how regulatory changes in 2009 affected the design and implementation of 403(b) plans, and the impact of current litigation on non-ERISA plans. An interactive panel with industry representatives led a lively discussion around participant engagement and sources of plan sponsor frustration.

The PGP empowers advisors and consultants as they work with plan sponsors and school business officials in the non-ERISA 403(b)/457 space. The Plan Governance Program consists of five components essential to a well-governed plan. IPX partners with plan consultants and advisors to implement the program with employers such as school districts, colleges and universities, and municipal governments.

IPX has created the industry's only master recordkeeping platform for non-profit and governmental plans that centralizes multiple investment providers on a single platform, streamlining plan administration while offering custom-designed, permission-based plans with access to multiple investment providers and multiple products, including legacy account data.

About IPX Retirement

IPX Retirement is a leading provider of trust, custody, IRA, and recordkeeping services to the retirement plan industry. Our innovative multi-vendor, multi-provider approach delivers superior value for financial advisors, plan sponsors, investment providers, TPAs, and the investors they serve.

