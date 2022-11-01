NAPA Aligns with Qmerit for Comprehensive Electric Vehicle Charging Solutions

NAPA becomes first in automotive aftermarket to offer Qmerit's turnkey charging installation solutions, simplifying EV switch

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Automotive Parts Association LLC ("NAPA") is helping drivers and partners nationwide make the transition to an electric future through a unique collaboration with Qmerit , North America's leading provider of installation services for EV charging and other electrification technologies. NAPA, with America's largest network of parts and care, will be the first in the automotive aftermarket space to offer Qmerit's turnkey EV charging installation services to buyers, ensuring a simple and seamless experience from the point of sale to the customer's home or business.

As the number of electric vehicles on the road steadily grows, this new collaboration will help NAPA deliver on its initiative to increase the availability of EV charging stations from coast to coast. Charger buyers can now access Qmerit's installation services directly from NAPAonline.com , where customers can easily research and purchase the charger that's right for them.

"Alongside our existing commitments to increasing education and training for new technicians, NAPA is also committed to sourcing and ramping up resources that provide our network with the parts and accessories most crucial to maintaining an electric vehicle," said Susan Starnes, vice president of emerging markets at Genuine Parts Company. "This effort with Qmerit expands the ways we're bringing needed change for the aftermarket industry, while honoring the road we've traveled to get here. We're excited to further serve this growing segment of drivers and maintain the level of service the existing NAPA customers have come to expect."

This integration allows buyers to conveniently request an online estimate for their installation and connect with one of Qmerit's certified installers. Qmerit's certified network spanning the U.S. and Canada is comprised exclusively of licensed electricians who are insured, background-checked, trained, and monitored for safety and service quality.

"Qmerit is thrilled to align with a quality brand like NAPA in the effort to accelerate the electrification of transportation in our society," said Ken Sapp, Qmerit senior vice president of business development. "Combining our platform with the NAPA Network and its services in the aftermarket space will create a whole new channel for reaching consumers and businesses with the suite of services they need to make the transition to electrification easier and more affordable."

Within the automotive aftermarket, the EV and advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) space is expected to grow significantly. That's why NAPA is focused on its efforts to lead the category in the progression toward an electric future through global data and insights, talent attraction and training, products and equipment and strategic partnerships. Similarly, Qmerit is working to accelerate the energy transition by connecting the full spectrum of stakeholders including home and business owners, automakers, charger manufacturers and vendors, utility companies and electrical contractors.

ABOUT NAPA :

Through nearly 6,000 auto parts stores and over 17,000 auto care and collision centers in the U.S., NAPA has America's largest network of parts and care. The NAPA Network is supported by nationwide distribution centers with more than 700,000 available parts, accessories, and supplies. Widely recognized for quality parts, rapid availability and knowledgeable people, NAPA Auto Parts stores serve automotive service professionals, do-it-yourselfers and everyday drivers with quality parts, accessories and supplies to keep cars, trucks and equipment performing safely and efficiently. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com .

ABOUT QMERIT:

Qmerit is North America's leading provider of implementation solutions for EV charging and other energy transition technologies, simplifying the adoption of electrification for residential and business markets. Qmerit's value-driven services are delivered through a network of company-owned contractors, independent Certified Solutions Partners, and Certified Installers skilled in system implementation and integration. For more information, visit https://qmerit.com/, and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

