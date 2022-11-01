Plan a Good4u Thanksgiving with Natural Grocers®

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The beginning of November often signals the unofficial start to the excitement and preparation for the holiday season. Natural Grocers®, the largest family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., has all the fixings needed for a delicious, price-conscious, good4uSM holiday feast. With turkey pre-orders, scrumptious holiday recipes and over $749 worth of potential savings through November 26th, customers are invited to knock out some of the planning and save on premium-quality products that are sure to wow every guest at the table.

A NATURAL GROCERS GOOD4U® THANKSGIVING

Some of the best holiday memories revolve around sharing good food with the people you love most. It's that coming together for a home-cooked approach that's at the very heart of Natural Grocers. Co-founder, Margaret Isely, loved the holidays and sharing her homemade dishes with family, friends and neighbors. It was just one way she showed her gratitude to those around her. Customers will enjoy savings throughout every department to plan the perfect Thanksgiving meal and stock up early on those baking essentials for the holidays.

LESS STRESS, MORE YUM WITH MARY'S FREE-RANGE TURKEY®

With a convenient and easy pre-order process, Natural Grocers' customers can choose from six types of turkeys at various sizes to fit their budgets and taste preferences—including Mary's Free-Range Pre-Cooked, Oven-Roasted Turkey, for those who wish to save time and oven space.

Since its start in 1954, Mary's Free-Range Turkey has been dedicated to humane and sustainable poultry farming practices, emphasizing quality over quantity and prioritizing animal welfare. Mary's adheres to the same high-quality standards as Natural Grocers: no antibiotics, Non-GMO Project Verified, free range, Non-GMO vegetarian fed, no additives (including MSG, salt, and basting solutions), no preservatives, gluten-free and raised in the USA. Mary's Free-Range Turkeys are never frozen, they arrive fresh and deep chilled to 28 degrees.

[i] Pre-order the bird that's right for you, while supplies last.

Click here for more information about Mary's Free-Range Turkeys.

Not sure how to prepare, roast and carve your turkey? Click here.

HOLIDAY OPTIONS FOR EVERY DIET

Natural Grocers also offers spectacular discounts on holiday options for non-traditional diets. Customers can choose from Field RoastTM Celebration Roasts, Tofurky® Stuffed Vegan Roasts, and QuornTM Turk'y Style Roasts. Find these items plus other tasty additions for your guests who prefer plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free or grain-free options, all on sale through November 30, 2022.[ii]

RECIPES

Whether you're hosting this year, or you've been "assigned a side", Natural Grocers has created 14 fabulous recipes with Thanksgiving options for every diet—gluten-free, Keto-friendly, Paleo, dairy-free, vegan, and traditional. From starters to sides, to main courses and desserts, Natural Grocers makes it easy to find the best meal combinations for every guest.

NOVEMBER SAVINGS AT NATURAL GROCERS

Through Nov. 26 : Customers can save up to 48% off Always Affordable SM prices on select products in every department. [iii]

Nov. 19 – 22: Enjoy four days of Thanksgiving Hot Deals [iv] with even deeper discounts on popular products to help elevate their celebrations such as:

{N}POWER® FAMILY PERKS

Thanksgiving at Natural Grocers means a bit of extra gratitude in the form of exclusive discounts, benefits and rewards for members of {N}power, Natural Grocers' free loyalty program.

Nov. 17 – 23: Enter for a chance to win a free Mary's Turkey . When {N}power members spend $55 or more between November 17 – 22, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a Mary's Non-GMO Turkey (8-12 lb). [v] Each store will randomly select one winner from eligible entries, who can pick up their turkey just in time for the December holidays. Winners will be notified by December 6 and must pick up their turkey by December 17 . When {N}power members spendor more between– 22, they will automatically be entered for a chance to win a Mary's Non-GMO Turkey (8-12 lb).Each store will randomly select one winner from eligible entries, who can pick up their turkey just in time for the December holidays. Winners will be notified byand must pick up their turkey by

Through Nov. 26 : Natural Grocers good4u® Meal Deals / Thanksgiving Edition. {N}power members can enjoy special discounts on [vi] {N}power members can enjoy special discounts on Thanksgiving side dishes that are sure to please a crowd.

Nov. 19 – 22: 10% off in-store alcohol purchases at participating locations. {N}power members can choose from a wide selection of organic, non-GMO, and/or gluten-free, local varieties of beer and wine to put the finishing touch on the holiday table.[vii]

Customers can get more information on holiday deals, discounts and recipes from Natural Grocers by picking up the November edition (Vol. 64) of the Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® at their local store or view the digital version here.

Follow Natural Grocers on Instagram Facebook and TikTok for fabulous recipes and holiday cooking hacks.

Click here for Natural Grocers' good4u Thanksgiving Media Kit.

