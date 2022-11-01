Sectra's highlights at RSNA 2022--tackle growing volumes and complexity in radiology workloads

LINKÖPING, Sweden, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Radiological Society of North America's 2022 annual meeting (RSNA), international medical imaging and cybersecurity company Sectra will showcase solutions that help radiologists tackle workload challenges. At booth #8115, visitors can experience Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering and the latest innovations to continuously improve workflow efficiency in radiology and beyond.

"During this past year, we have helped a number of healthcare providers increase their efficiency within radiology. Many regards resource and workload sharing as critical in maintaining excellent patient care in a reality of increasing pressure on radiology," says Marie Ekström Trägårdh, President of Sectra Imaging IT Solutions.

She continues: "On top of that, a stable solution with efficient tools for radiology reading, ease-of-use and a multi-ology approach, especially within complex diseases such as cancer, are some of the factors that I believe are critical to tackle the challenges radiology is facing. I look forward to meeting healthcare providers at RSNA to discuss strategies within diagnostic imaging."

Selected highlights and new features at Sectra's booth #8115 at RSNA

Explore new features within oncology, such as lesion tracking and subtraction to further improve reading and follow-up efficiency.

Experience workflow features that help radiologists quickly find the most relevant cases to maximize their time.

Discover how Sectra's most recent chat functionality, with shareable image links and highlighted key measurements, facilitate collaboration and second opinions.

Learn how 2D and 3D tools facilitate measurements within the field of MSK radiology, resulting in significant time savings and faster diagnoses.

Discuss the path from radiology to full-scale enterprise imaging with the Sectra One subscription model, available as a cloud service or on-premises.

Discover Sectra's marketplace for AI applications and see how seamless integration via the Sectra Amplifier Service speeds up AI adoption in clinical use.

Find out how Sectra's newest business unit will drive innovation and product development within genomics—an area that is becoming increasingly important in precision medicine and integrated diagnostics.

Find out how you can reduce the complexity of eye-care workflows. Sectra Ophthalmology Imaging solution provides consolidated storage, fast and easy-to-use tools, and complete access to patients' images and reports from a single application.

Discover how Sectra's cloud-based education portal supports the curriculum for medical students and medical residents via visualization tools and an anatomical library.



Sectra's enterprise imaging solution, to be showcased at RSNA, provides a unified strategy for all imaging needs while lowering operational costs. The scalable and modular solution, with a VNA at its core, spans radiology, pathology, cardiology, ophthalmology and orthopaedics. It facilitates expansion into other specialties and allows for significant volume growth as a result of health system consolidation. Visit Sectra's website to read more about Sectra and why it's top-ranked in "Best in KLAS".

New podcast: Let's talk enterprise imaging

The three episodes launched focus on radiology imaging, featuring radiologists from the University of Michigan, the NHS Foundation Trust, Maastricht University Medical Center and Trillium Health Partners as well as product experts from Sectra. Together with market analysts from Signify Research, they share their perspectives, experiences, and advice on current radiology imaging topics. Listen to the first three episodes>>

Book your meeting with Sectra at RSNA 2022

Visitors to booth #8115, North Hall Level 3, can experience Sectra's complete enterprise imaging offering—over 80 solution specialists and executives are ready to show visitors the latest developments in action and have in-depth discussions regarding ongoing development projects. Pre-schedule a demo/meeting with Sectra at RSNA 2022>>

About Sectra

Sectra contributes to a healthier and safer society by assisting health systems throughout the world to enhance the efficiency of care, and authorities and defense forces in Europe to protect society's most sensitive information. The company, founded in 1978, is headquartered in Linköping, Sweden, with direct sales in 19 countries, and distribution partners worldwide. Sales in the 2021/2022 fiscal year totaled SEK 1,949 million. The Sectra share is quoted on the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange. For more information, visit Sectra's website.

For further information, please contact:

Dr. Torbjörn Kronander, CEO and President Sectra AB, 46 (0) 705 23 52 27

Marie Ekström Trägårdh, Executive Vice President Sectra AB and President Sectra Imaging IT Solutions, 46 (0)708 23 56 10

