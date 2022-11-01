Smilebliss Orthodontics Grows to 15 Locations

The New Operational Model for Orthodontic Practice Ownership is Gaining Traction in the U.S.

METAIRIE, La., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smilebliss Orthodontics™ is an operational model that allows orthodontists to retain full ownership of their practices and access DSO-level strategy and operational support to accelerate growth.

Smilebliss Orthodontics - Kissimmee, FL (PRNewswire)

"Smilebliss allows an orthodontist to be in business for themself, but not by themself. An experienced team of experts supporting a practice shouldn't be a benefit exclusive to a DSO. We've seen practices convert to this model and double their starts within one month of implementation," explains Angela Weber, President of Smilebliss™."

Smilebliss™ helps orthodontic practice owners identify underserved markets, select profitable office locations, execute proven marketing strategies, implement efficient revenue cycle management systems, secure quality supplies at a discount, and lay the foundation for accelerated growth.

"We've received an incredible response from orthodontists interested in the model. There's a sense of urgency and desire to make an impactful change right now," said Angela Weber. "It's time for this industry to fill the gap for practice ownership, and Smilebliss™ will be the answer for many looking to increase their profits while retaining ownership in 2023."

For more information, visit www.joinsmilebliss.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smilebliss Orthodontics