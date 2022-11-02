Anuvia Plant Nutrients® Partners with PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad to Expand into Asia

PCG to market and produce Anuvia's bio-based fertilizer in Asia

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anuvia Plant Nutrients® today announced an agreement with PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG) to market and produce Anuvia's bio-based fertilizer technology in the Asia-Pacific region. This marks a significant advancement in deploying Anuvia's technology across the globe.

This partnership aims to assist PCG's venture into the sustainable fertilizer segment and contribute to its overall goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. For Anuvia, it opens its technology to one of the world's largest agricultural markets.

"This agreement is a good example of how the Anuvia technology can be used to improve nutrient management around the world" said Amy Yoder, CEO, Anuvia Plant Nutrients. "Working with PETRONAS, we can make immediate, significant impacts on food security and soil health, all while decreasing the environmental footprint of agriculture."

According to an environmental audit conducted by Environmental Resources Management [ERM], Anuvia's impact is substantial: for every million acres of crops that use Anuvia's products, the reduction of greenhouse gases is the equivalent of removing up to 30,000 cars from the roads in perpetuity.

"PCG is excited to be a part of this journey towards improving farmers' income and global food security. Tailored to the Asia Pacific market, Agrenas OEF™ meets the growing demands of the industry players and crop growers alike. We will continue to provide innovative solutions to expand our market share and capture future opportunities given the rising demand for sustainable products within the Asia Pacific region," said PCG Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer Mohd Yusri Mohamed Yusof.

Anuvia will be bringing a second production line into operation in Anuvia's Plant City, FL, facility, scaling from its current capacity of 400,000 tons to 800,000 by 2024.

Anuvia Plant Nutrients manufactures high-efficiency, sustainable field-ready fertilizers for the agriculture, turf, and lawncare industries. Located in Winter Garden, Florida, the company developed and uses a unique technology that not only optimizes nutrient availability and efficiency for plants, but also improves soil health, preserves natural resources, and reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Anuvia was recently recognized by the Financial Times as one of the Americas' fastest growing companies for the second consecutive year. Anuvia is committed to offering easily adoptable, profitable, and sustainable solutions to customers, their communities, and global agriculture. To learn more about Anuvia Plant Nutrients – GreenTRX for Turf and Lawn, SymTRX for Agriculture – visit www.anuviaplantnutrients.com.

PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (PCG) is the leading integrated chemicals producer in Malaysia and one of the largest in Southeast Asia. It operates a number of world-class production sites, which are fully vertically integrated from feedstock to downstream end-products. With a total combined production capacity of 12.8 million metric tons per annum (mtpa), it is involved primarily in manufacturing, marketing and selling a diversified range of chemical products, including olefins, polymers, fertilisers, methanol and other basic chemicals and derivative products. Listed on Bursa Malaysia in 2010 and with more than three decades of experience in the chemicals industry, PCG was established as part of the PETRONAS Group to maximise value from Malaysia's natural gas resources.

PCG is one of the top 10 companies in the FTSE4Good Bursa Malaysia (F4GBM) Index, out of 200 largest companies ranked by market capitalisation. In addition, PCG is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability™ World Index. This Index represents the top 10% of the largest 2,500 companies in the S&P Global BMI based on economic, environment and social criteria. PCG is committed to ensuring that its business practices are in line with globally recognised standards for Economic, Environment, Social & Governance (EESG) practices. Further details on PCG can be found at https://www.petronas.com/pcg/

