Envestnet Rolls Out Enhancements Across Its Ecosystem, Giving Advisors Greater Visibility Into Clients' Finances

Updates Throughout Q3 Include New Reporting Views, Prospecting Capabilities, Debt Consolidation Strategies, Portfolio Products & Partner Integrations, to Further Bolster the Intelligent Financial Life™

BERWYN, Pa., Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Envestnet implemented a series of technology enhancements during the third quarter to strengthen the user experience throughout its ecosystem. These updates, which were rolled out as part of Envestnet's ongoing commitment to giving advisors the power to help clients make sense of their finances, apply to the company's business lines—Envestnet WealthTech, Solutions, and Data and Analytics.

(PRNewswire)

"We continue to make enhancements across the Envestnet ecosystem so that advisors can better connect their clients' daily and long-term financial decisions, through solutions, technology and intelligence that help them achieve an Intelligent Financial Life™," said Tom Sipp, Executive Vice President, Business Lines at Envestnet.

Updates across the Envestnet ecosystem include:

WealthTech

Envestnet | MoneyGuide

New Views/Reports in Envestnet | MoneyGuide's Wealth Studios:

New "Prospecting Center" in MyBlocks™ by Envestnet | MoneyGuide : This new lead-generation feature enables advisors to attract new clients across demographics which are vital for the survival of their businesses.

New blocks in Envestnet | MoneyGuide's MyBlocks:

Envestnet | Tamarac

New Integration with FIDx: Independent registered investment advisers (RIAs) can now access annuity products, and annuity management and research tools, from the Envestnet Insurance Exchange powered by the Fiduciary Exchange LLC (FIDx) through single-sign-on via the Tamarac platform. This integration enables advisors to seamlessly provide clients with access to retirement protection and income solutions that are designed to help ensure they remain on track to, and through, retirement to meet their financial needs.



Independent registered investment advisers (RIAs) can now access annuity products, and annuity management and research tools, from the Envestnet Insurance Exchange powered by thethrough single-sign-on via the Tamarac platform. This integration enables advisors to seamlessly provide clients with access to retirement protection and income solutions that are designed to help ensure they remain on track to, and through, retirement to meet their financial needs.

New Integration with the Envestnet Credit Exchange: Independent RIAs can access advice-driven financing solutions to help their clients manage credit as strategically as they manage investments. Advisors utilizing the Tamarac platform can introduce clients to firms offering residential real estate, unsecured "signature", and non-purpose securities-backed loans for managing both sides of clients' balance sheets to help build net worth. Access to this capability can help advisors support additional client financial goals, including cash flow, education, home purchases and refinancing, business investments, and tax obligations. The Envestnet Credit Exchange is powered by the Advisor Credit Exchange (ACx) .



Independent RIAs can access advice-driven financing solutions to help their clients manage credit as strategically as they manage investments. Advisors utilizing the Tamarac platform can introduce clients to firms offering residential real estate, unsecured "signature", and non-purpose securities-backed loans for managing both sides of clients' balance sheets to help build net worth. Access to this capability can help advisors support additional client financial goals, including cash flow, education, home purchases and refinancing, business investments, and tax obligations. The Envestnet Credit Exchange is powered by the

New Integrations with Digital Asset Platforms: Advisors utilizing the Tamarac platform are now able to view their digital assets much like any other asset. This includes being able to view digital holdings in performance reporting and billing. This enhancement was made possible through two direct, custodial integrations with Flourish Crypto , Flourish's turnkey, direct-ownership cryptocurrency investing solution built for RIAs and their clients, and Gemini's BITRIA Wealth Management platform, fully integrated digital asset solution for wealth managers.

"Our most recent technology updates give advisors the ability to service clients even more holistically," said Molly Weiss, Chief Product Officer, WealthTech and Solutions at Envestnet. "The technology solutions across our platform are designed to work together to consolidate as many assets as possible under an advisor's purview, expanding and strengthening the advice they can deliver as heroes who help clients make proper sense of their finances."

Wealth Solutions

Fixed Income Quantitative Portfolios (QPs): This series is designed to provide consistent income and low sensitivity to rising interest rates through a diversified set of securities. The two products, which are now available to investors, are the "Fixed Income QPs: Corporate Bond Ladder" and "Fixed Income QPs: Municipal Bond Ladder."





Enhanced Overlay Capabilities: The next-generation proposal workflow in Envestnet's ecosystem now includes a new overlay feature—the Fund Strategist Tax Management Service developed by Envestnet | PMC, which enables advisors to provide Fund Strategist Portfolios, either third party or proprietary home office models, that are tax managed to client specific tax sensitivity levels. The service also illustrates within the proposal the tax consequences and potential tax savings at specific tax sensitivity levels of moving an account to a fund strategist model when using this service.

Envestnet Data & Analytics

Launch of Wealth Data Platform: Envestnet Envestnet recently unveiled its cloud-based data intelligence solution for wealth advisory firms, to enable home offices and financial advisors to connect and enrich all the data sources across their practices, and provide their clients with actionable insights at scale—all on one platform.

Advisors attending Schwab IMPACT 2022 can learn more about these updates to the Envestnet ecosystem by visiting the Envestnet booth #1206.

About Envestnet

Envestnet refers to the family of operating subsidiaries of the public holding company, Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE: ENV). Envestnet is Fully Vested™ in empowering advisors and financial service providers with innovative technology, solutions, and intelligence to help make financial wellness a reality for their clients through an intelligently connected financial life. More than 105,000 advisors and over 6,500 companies—including 16 of the 20 largest U.S. banks, 47 of the 50 largest wealth management and brokerage firms, over 500 of the largest RIAs, and hundreds of FinTech companies—leverage Envestnet technology and services that help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors, and their clients.

For more information, please visit www.envestnet.com , subscribe to our blog , and follow us on Twitter ( @ENVintel ) and LinkedIn .

The information, analysis, and opinions expressed herein are for general information only. Nothing contained in this document is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities, or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Envestnet