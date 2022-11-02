SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Yatsen Holding Limited of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 22, 2022 - (NYSE: YSG)

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Yatsen Holding Limited.

Shareholders who purchased shares of YSG during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities who purchased Yatsen Holding Limited American Depository Shares ("ADS") between November 19, 2020 and March 10, 2022 or acquired Yatsen ADS pursuant or traceable to documents issued in connection with Yatsen's November 2020 initial public stock offering.

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the registration statement and prospectus used to effectuate the Company's initial public offering ("IPO"), Yatsen and the other named defendants misled investors into believing that Yatsen's most significant brands, Perfect Diary and Little Ondine, were thriving, thereby driving Yatsen's "healthy" top-line growth at the time of its IPO and quarter after quarter thereafter. In truth, however, cosmetic and skincare sales of Perfect Diary and Little Ondine products were declining in the period leading up to (and including at the time of) the IPO and throughout 2021. Moreover, as the truth about Yatsen's business reached the market, the value of the Company's shares declined dramatically, causing Yatsen investors to suffer significant damages.

DEADLINE: November 22, 2022 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/yatsen-loss-submission-form/?id=33229&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of YSG during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is November 22, 2022. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: dg@securitiesclasslaw.com

Phone: (646) 453-8903

View original content:

SOURCE The Gross Law Firm