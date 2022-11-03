NOBLE CORPORATION PLC ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS AND SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

Business combination with Maersk Drilling closed on October 3, 2022 . Consolidated results for the quarter reflect legacy Noble Corporation prior to the business combination.

Initiates shareholder return program with share repurchase authorization of up to $400 million .

Q3 Net Income of $34 million , EPS of $0.41 and Adjusted EBITDA of $97 million .

Q3 Cash Flow from Operations of $74 million and Free Cash Flow of $44 million .

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (NYSE: NE, CSE: NOBLE, "Noble", or the "Company") today reported third quarter 2022 results.



Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts) September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

June 30,

2022 Total Revenue $ 306

$ 250

$ 275 Contract Drilling Services Revenue 289

231

262 Net Income (Loss) 34

(24)

37 Adjusted EBITDA* 97

47

84 Adjusted Net Income (Loss)* 41

7

33 Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share 0.41

(0.36)

0.45 Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share* 0.50

0.10

0.40











* A Non-GAAP supporting schedule is included with the statements and schedules attached to this press release.

Robert W. Eifler, President and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Corporation plc, stated "Our third quarter financial results showed continued improvement, driven by rising dayrates and consistently strong utilization. We are excited to have closed the business combination between Noble and Maersk Drilling in early October and are well underway with integration activities. Ensuring seamless service excellence for our customers, maintaining leadership in innovation and sustainability, and capturing $125 million in synergies within two years remain key priorities. We anticipate that the combination of our robust financial profile and high-quality backlog will position Noble very well going forward, and we are pleased to deliver on a key transaction rationale with today's announcement of a $400 million share repurchase authorization."

Third quarter results

Third quarter financial highlights for legacy Noble Corporation on a standalone basis are as follows. Contract drilling services revenue for the third quarter of 2022 totaled $289 million compared to $262 million in the second quarter. Marketed fleet utilization was 89% in the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to 85% in the previous quarter. Contract drilling services costs for the third quarter were $186 million, up from $178 million in the second quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $97 million compared to $84 million in the second quarter of 2022. Capital expenditures totaled $41 million in the third quarter and $117 million through the nine months ending September 30, 2022. Net cash provided by operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $74 million and free cash flow was $44 million.

For additional reference, unaudited historical-basis financial highlights for legacy Maersk Drilling during the third quarter of 2022 included total revenue of $283 million, adjusted EBITDA of $63 million, and capital expenditures of $35 million.

Shareholder return authorization

Noble's Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program that allows the Company to repurchase up to $400 million of outstanding Company stock or warrants. The $400 million authorization does not have a fixed expiration, and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time. The program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of shares.

Balance sheet

The company's pro forma balance sheet as of September 30, 2022 when taking into consideration the Business Combination and proceeds from the sale of the five jackups had a net debt balance of approximately $190 million. In November, we expect to complete the Compulsory Purchase for the remaining shares of Maersk Drilling that were not acquired during the voluntary tender exchange.

As recently disclosed, Noble has received preliminary commitments from a group of banks to enter into a $350 million, 3-year term loan to replace the existing Maersk Drilling syndicated facilities. Additionally, Noble has received a preliminary commitment for a $150 million, 3-year term loan to replace the existing Maersk Drilling loan with Danish Ship Finance. Each loan has an indicative initial interest rate of Term SOFR (secured overnight funding rate) plus 3.50%, with margin increases beginning in year two. The loans remain subject to final documentation and customary closing conditions, which Noble anticipates will be completed during the fourth quarter.

Operating highlights and backlog

Noble's marketed fleet of nine floaters was 96% contracted through the third quarter, similar to the legacy Maersk Drilling floater fleet which had full contracted utilization across seven marketed floaters. Contracting activity remains firm, reflecting the tight condition of the high-end drillship market segment, with leading edge dayrates for deepwater rigs well into the low to mid $400,000s per day range.

Noble's jackup utilization was 82% in the third quarter, and current utilization (following the significant transaction-related changes to the composition of our jackup fleet) is now 92% with 12 out of 13 jackups currently under contract. The jackup Noble Resilient was recently awarded a contract for a four well intervention scope in the UK North Sea at a dayrate of $87,500.

Per our fleet status report dated November 2, 2022, Noble's current backlog stands at $3.9 billion.

Outlook

For the fourth quarter of 2022, Noble today announces a guidance range for Adjusted EBITDA of $155 to $175 million. Capital expenditures are expected to range between $65 and $85 million. These estimates reflect the October 3, 2022 closing date of the Maersk Drilling business combination and the October 5, 2022 sale of five jackups to Shelf Drilling.(1)

Commenting on Noble's outlook, Mr. Eifler stated, "Our leadership team's extensive worldwide travel to meet with employees and customers in recent weeks has only reinforced our confidence in the talent that we have assembled and the tremendous opportunity at hand for Noble. Despite global macroeconomic uncertainty, the fundamentals in our business, particularly in the deepwater segment, remain very promising, and Noble is poised and ready to execute as a new and dynamic leader in offshore drilling."

1 Due to the forward-looking nature of Adjusted EBITDA, management cannot reliably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measure. Accordingly, the company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measure without unreasonable effort.

Conference call

Noble will host a conference call related to its third quarter 2022 results on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Central Time. Interested parties may dial +1 929-203-0901 and refer to conference ID 31391 approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Additionally, a live webcast link will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website. A webcast replay will be accessible for a limited time following the scheduled call.

For additional information, visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com

About Noble Corporation plc

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

Successor reporting

Upon emergence from our restructuring on February 5, 2021, Noble adopted fresh-start accounting which resulted in Noble becoming a new reporting entity for accounting and financial reporting purposes. Accordingly, financial statements and notes after February 5, 2021 are not comparable to financial statements and notes prior to that date. As required by GAAP, results are labelled as "Predecessor" for the period up to February 5, 2021 and "Successor" for all dates after.

Cautionary and Forward-looking statements

The shares may be repurchased under the new repurchase program in open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, through plans, instructions or contracts established under applicable rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, through block trades, by effecting a tender offer, by way of accelerated share repurchase transactions or other derivative transactions, or by any combination of the foregoing. The manner, timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases will determined by the Company at its discretion and may be based upon a number of factors, including market conditions, the Company's stock price, earnings, capital requirements, financial conditions, available liquidity and competing uses for cash that may arise in the future, compliance with the Company's debt and other agreements, applicable legal requirements, and other considerations. Noble will effect a capital reduction connection with the repurchase program through a legal sanctioning process that is expected to conclude in November.

This communication includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this communication, including those regarding future guidance, the offshore drilling market and momentum, contract commitments, commencements, novations, extensions or renewals, contract tenders, share repurchases, plans and objectives of management for future operations, rig mobilizations and scheduling, industry conditions, capital reductions, worldwide economic conditions, and benefits or results of acquisitions or dispositions are forward-looking statements. When used in this communication, the words "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "prepare," "project," "schedule," "should," "shall" and "will" and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that such expectations will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this communication and we undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law. We have identified factors, including, but not limited to, the business combination with Maersk Drilling (including but not limited to the effect of the announcement or the completion of the Business Combination on Noble's business relationships, performance and business generally, the risk that the Business Combination disrupts current plans and potential difficulties in employee retention as a result of the Business Combination, the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against related to the Business Combination, requirements, conditions or costs that may be imposed in connection with obtaining regulatory approvals in connection with the Business Combination, the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations (including with respect to synergies and financial and operational metrics, such as EBITDA and free cash flow) in connection with the Business Combination, and to identify and realize additional opportunities, the failure to realize anticipated benefits of the Business Combination, the impact of the consummation of the Business Combination on relationships with third parties, and risks associated with assumptions that parties make in connection with the parties' critical accounting estimates and other judgments), the effects of public health threats, such as the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, and the adverse impact thereof on our business, financial condition and results of operations (including but not limited to our operating costs, supply chain, availability of labor, logistical capabilities, customer demand for our services and industry demand generally, our liquidity, the price of our securities, our ability to access capital markets, and the global economy and financial markets generally), the effects of actions by, or disputes among OPEC+ members with respect to production levels or other matters related to the price of oil, market conditions, factors affecting the level of activity in the oil and gas industry, supply and demand of drilling rigs, factors affecting our drilling contracts, including duration, downtime, dayrates, operating hazards and delays, risks associated with operations outside the US, actions by regulatory authorities, credit rating agencies, customers, joint venture partners, contractors, lenders and other third parties, legislation and regulations affecting drilling operations, compliance with regulatory requirements, violations of anti-corruption laws, shipyard risk and timing, delays in mobilization of rigs, hurricanes and other weather conditions, and the future price of oil and gas, that could cause actual plans or results to differ materially from those included in any forward-looking statements. These factors include those "Risk Factors" referenced or described in the Company's most recent Form 10-K, Form 10-Q's, and other filings with the SEC. We cannot control such risk factors and other uncertainties, and in many cases, we cannot predict the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. You should consider these risks and uncertainties when you are evaluating us.

NOBLE CORPORATION plc (formerly known as Noble Finco Limited) AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)



Successor



Three Months Ended September 30,



2022

2021 Operating revenues







Contract drilling services

$ 289,494

$ 231,154 Reimbursables and other

16,378

19,217



305,872

250,371 Operating costs and expenses







Contract drilling services

186,482

188,552 Reimbursables

13,284

16,462 Depreciation and amortization

24,868

25,248 General and administrative

18,089

14,982 Merger and integration costs

9,338

5,033 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

354

3,146 Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

1,896

10,441



254,311

263,864 Operating income (loss)

51,561

(13,493) Other income (expense)







Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(7,943)

(8,870) Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

(196)

— Interest income and other, net

3,235

973 Income (loss) before income taxes

46,657

(21,390) Income tax provision

(13,072)

(2,275) Net income (loss)

$ 33,585

$ (23,665) Per share data







Basic:







Net income (loss)

$ 0.48

$ (0.36) Diluted:







Net income (loss)

$ 0.41

$ (0.36)

NOBLE CORPORATION plc (formerly known as Noble Finco Limited) AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - CONTINUED

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)





Successor



Predecessor







Period from



Period from







February 6, 2021



January 1, 2021



Nine Months Ended

through



through



September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



February 5, 2021 Operating revenues













Contract drilling services

$ 746,992

$ 515,680



$ 74,051 Reimbursables and other

44,263

46,467



3,430



791,255

562,147



77,481 Operating costs and expenses













Contract drilling services

530,710

456,853



46,965 Reimbursables

37,095

41,577



2,737 Depreciation and amortization

77,109

64,831



20,622 General and administrative

52,300

47,939



5,727 Merger and integration costs

27,916

13,786



— (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

(3,105)

3,146



— Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

4,701

10,441



—



726,726

638,573



76,051 Operating income (loss)

64,529

(76,426)



1,430 Other income (expense)













Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(23,338)

(23,628)



(229) Gain on bargain purchase

—

64,479



— Loss on extinguishment of debt, net

(196)

—



— Interest income and other, net

4,766

7,490



399 Reorganization items, net

—

—



252,051 Income (loss) before income taxes

45,761

(28,085)



253,651 Income tax benefit (provision)

(11,775)

6,631



(3,423) Net income (loss)

$ 33,986

$ (21,454)



$ 250,228 Per share data













Basic:













Net income (loss)

$ 0.49

$ (0.35)



$ 1.00 Diluted:













Net income (loss)

$ 0.42

$ (0.35)



$ 0.98

NOBLE CORPORATION plc (formerly known as Noble Finco Limited) AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)





Successor



September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021 ASSETS







Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 422,486

$ 194,138 Accounts receivable, net

274,175

200,419 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

57,965

61,089 Total current assets

754,626

455,646 Intangible assets

25,324

61,849 Property and equipment, at cost

1,341,132

1,555,975 Accumulated depreciation

(119,442)

(77,275) Property and equipment, net

1,221,690

1,478,700 Assets held for sale

299,016

— Other assets

84,853

77,247 Total assets

$ 2,385,509

$ 2,073,442 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Current liabilities







Accounts payable

$ 144,498

$ 120,389 Accrued payroll and related costs

36,402

48,346 Other current liabilities

87,919

79,659 Total current liabilities

268,819

248,394 Long-term debt

434,368

216,000 Other liabilities

133,761

108,421 Total liabilities

836,948

572,815 Commitments and contingencies







Total shareholders' equity

1,548,561

1,500,627 Total liabilities and equity

$ 2,385,509

$ 2,073,442

NOBLE CORPORATION plc (formerly known as Noble Finco Limited) AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Successor



Predecessor





Period from



Period from

Nine Months Ended

February 6, 2021



January 1, 2021



through



through

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



February 5, 2021 Cash flows from operating activities











Net income (loss) $ 33,986

$ (21,454)



$ 250,228 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash flow from operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization 77,109

64,831



20,622 Amortization of intangible assets 36,525

37,127



— Gain on bargain purchase —

(64,479)



— Reorganization items, net —

—



(280,790) Changes in components of working capital











Change in taxes receivable 118

13,810



(1,789) Net changes in other operating assets and liabilities (37,932)

(5,807)



(33,719) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 109,806

24,028



(45,448) Cash flows from investing activities











Capital expenditures (109,235)

(117,750)



(14,629) Cash acquired in stock-based business combination —

54,970



— Proceeds from disposal of assets, net 15,756

31,247



194 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (93,479)

(31,533)



(14,435) Cash flows from financing activities











Issuance of second lien notes —

—



200,000 Borrowings on credit facilities 220,000

40,000



177,500 Repayments of debt (1,828)

(27,500)



(545,000) Debt issuance costs —

—



(23,664) Warrants exercised 784

647



— Taxes withheld on employee stock transactions (4,926)

—



(1) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 214,030

13,147



(191,165) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 230,357

5,642



(251,048) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 196,722

113,993



365,041 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 427,079

$ 119,635



$ 113,993

NOBLE CORPORATION plc (formerly known as Noble Finco Limited) AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATIONAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)



Average Rig Utilization













Successor

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Floaters 78 %

81 %

73 % Jackups 82 %

68 %

75 % Total 80 %

76 %

74 %

























Operating Days













Successor

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Floaters 792

813

806 Jackups 606

495

828 Total 1,398

1,308

1,634

























Average Dayrates













Successor

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021 Floaters $ 285,362

$ 266,887

$ 214,304 Jackups 118,209

120,824

87,972 Total $ 212,958

$ 211,626

$ 150,287

NOBLE CORPORATION plc (formerly known as Noble Finco Limited) AND SUBSIDIARIES

CALCULATION OF BASIC AND DILUTED NET INCOME/(LOSS) PER SHARE

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

The following tables presents the computation of basic and diluted income (loss) per share:





Successor



Predecessor















Period from



Period from



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months

February 6, 2021



January 1, 2021





Ended

through



through



2022

2021

September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021



February 5, 2021 Numerator:





















Basic





















Net income (loss)

$ 33,585

$ (23,665)

$ 33,986

$ (21,454)



$ 250,228 Diluted





















Net income (loss)

$ 33,585

$ (23,665)

$ 33,986

$ (21,454)



$ 250,228 Denominator:





















Weighted average shares outstanding - basic

70,318

66,623

69,260

61,847



251,115 Dilutive effect of share-based awards

3,388

—

3,388

—



5,456 Dilutive effect of warrants

8,220

—

8,718

—



— Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted

81,926

66,623

81,366

61,847



256,571























Per share data





















Basic:





















Net income (loss)

$ 0.48

$ (0.36)

$ 0.49

$ (0.35)



$ 1.00 Diluted:





















Net income (loss)

$ 0.41

$ (0.36)

$ 0.42

$ (0.35)



$ 0.98

NOBLE CORPORATION plc (formerly known as Noble Finco Limited) AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND RECONCILIATION

Certain non-GAAP measures and corresponding reconciliations to GAAP financial measures for the Company have been provided for meaningful comparisons between current results and prior operating periods. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. The Company defines "Adjusted EBITDA" as net income (loss); interest income and other, net; gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt, net; interest expense, net of amounts capitalized; loss on impairment; reorganization items, net; certain corporate projects and legal matters; certain infrequent operational events; and depreciation and amortization expense. We believe that the Adjusted EBITDA measure provides greater transparency of our core operating performance. We prepare Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share by eliminating from Diluted Earnings per Share the impact of a number of non-recurring items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance. We prepare Adjusted Net Income (Loss) by eliminating from Net Income (Loss) the impact of a number of non-recurring items we do not consider indicative of our on-going performance.

In order to fully assess the financial operating results, management believes that the results of operations, adjusted to exclude the following items, which are included in the Company's press release issued on November 2, 2022, are appropriate measures of the continuing and normal operations of the Company:

(i) In the second and third quarter of 2022 and the third quarter of 2021, merger and integration costs; (gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net; hurricane losses and (recoveries), net; intangible contract amortization and discrete tax items.



(ii) In addition, the third quarter of 2022 included loss on extinguishment of debt.



(iii) The quarters also included professional services costs related to corporate initiatives.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, the Company disclosed free cash flow as a non-GAAP liquidity measure. Free cash flow of $44 million was calculated as Net cash provided by operating activities of $74 million less cash paid for capital expenditures of $30 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

These non-GAAP adjusted measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, contract drilling revenue, contract drilling cost, contract drilling margin, average daily revenue, operating income, cash flows from operations, or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please see the following non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations for a complete description of the adjustments.

NOBLE CORPORATION plc (formerly known as Noble Finco Limited) AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP MEASURES

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Successor



Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2022

2021

June 30, 2022 Net income (loss)

$ 33,585

$ (23,665)

$ 37,057 Income tax provision

13,072

2,275

3,908 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

7,943

8,870

7,715 Interest income and other, net

(3,235)

(973)

(1,081) Depreciation and amortization

24,868

25,248

26,636 Intangible contract amortization

8,170

14,412

14,256 Loss on extinguishment of debt

196

—

— Professional services - corporate projects

400

1,787

145 Merger and integration costs

9,338

5,033

9,057 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

354

3,146

1,103 Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

1,896

10,441

(14,407) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 96,587

$ 46,574

$ 84,389



Reconciliation of Income Tax (Provision) Benefit

Successor



Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2022

2021

June 30, 2022 Income tax provision

$ (13,072)

$ (2,275)

$ (3,908)













Adjustments











Intangible contract amortization

(1,716)

(3,027)

(2,994) Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

(398)

—

(164) Discrete tax items

(10,628)

(1,483)

(11,105) Total Adjustments

(12,742)

(4,510)

(14,263) Adjusted income tax provision

$ (25,814)

$ (6,785)

$ (18,171)

NOBLE CORPORATION plc (formerly known as Noble Finco Limited) AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss)

Successor



Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2022

2021

June 30, 2022 Net income (loss)

$ 33,585

$ (23,665)

$ 37,057













Adjustments











Intangible contract amortization, net of tax

6,454

11,385

11,262 Professional services - corporate projects

400

1,787

145 Merger and integration costs

9,338

5,033

9,057 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

354

3,146

1,103 Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

1,498

10,441

(14,571) Loss on extinguishment of debt

196

—

— Discrete tax items

(10,628)

(1,483)

(11,105) Total Adjustments

7,612

30,309

(4,109) Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 41,197

$ 6,644

$ 32,948













Reconciliation of Diluted EPS

Successor



Three Months Ended September 30,

Three Months Ended



2022

2021

June 30, 2022 Unadjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.41

$ (0.36)

$ 0.45













Adjustments











Intangible contract amortization

0.08

0.17

0.14 Professional services - corporate projects

—

0.02

— Merger and integration costs

0.12

0.08

0.11 (Gain) loss on sale of operating assets, net

—

0.05

0.01 Hurricane losses and (recoveries), net

0.02

0.16

(0.18) Loss on extinguishment of debt

—

—

— Discrete tax items

(0.13)

(0.02)

(0.13) Total Adjustments

0.09

0.46

(0.05) Adjusted diluted EPS

$ 0.50

$ 0.10

$ 0.40













Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow

Successor



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended



September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022 Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 73,507

$ 88,112

$ 109,806 Capital expenditures

(29,710)

(32,480)

(109,235) Free cash flow

$ 43,797

$ 55,632

$ 571

View original content:

SOURCE Noble Corporation plc