GA Coalition for the People's Agenda Power of the Ballot Bus Tour Five-Day Itinerary

WHAT:

In an effort to encourage those who did not vote early to get out and vote on Election Day, Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda, Georgia Black Women's Roundtable, GA STAND UP, Black Youth Vote and other partners will host the five-day Power of the Ballot Bus Tour Friday Nov. 4 through Nov. 8, 2022. The bus will visit Macon, Augusta, Albany, Atlanta, and Clayton County to hold events, rallies, wave signs and canvass neighborhoods.

In addition to the bus tour, coalition members will conduct parties at the polls, sign waving and canvassing in communities from Atlanta to Savannah. To catch up with the Power of the Ballot Bus, or to locate a crew on the ground text Edrea at 818.613.9521.

WHEN/WHERE:

(subject to change)

BUS DEPARTS DAILY FROM: IBEW Building

501 Pulliam St SW

Atlanta, GA 30312

DATE Friday Nov. 4, 2022

DEPARTURE TIME: 10 AM Bus Departs from Atlanta

LOCATION: MACON, GA

Triangle Business Center

1343 Georgia Ave.

Macon, GA 31201

RETURN TO ATLANTA: 3:00 PM Bus Returns to IBEW

DATE Saturday Nov. 5, 2022

DEPARTURE TIME: 9:30 AM Bus Departs from Atlanta

LOCATION: AUGUSTA, GA

925 Laney Walker Blvd

Augusta, GA 30901

RETURN TO ATLANTA: 5:00 PM Bus Returns to IBEW

DATE Sunday Nov. 6, 2022

DEPARTURE TIME: 10 AM Bus Departs from Atlanta

LOCATION: ALBANY, GA

205 S. Westover Blvd.

Albany, GA 31707

RETURN TO ATLANTA: 4:00 PM Bus Returns to IBEW

DATE Monday Nov. 7, 2022

DEPARTURE TIME: 10 AM Bus Departs from IBEW

LOCATION #1: Kroger

2685 Metropolitan Blvd.

Atlanta, GA

DEPART LOCATION #1: 12:00 NOON

LOCATION #2 IBEW : 3:00 PM – 6 PM

IBEW Building

Pulliam St SW

Atlanta, GA 30312

DATE Tuesday Nov. 8, 2022 ELECTION DAY

DEPARTURE TIME: 10 AM Bus Departs from IBEW

LOCATION #1: Tara Discount Mall

6525 Tara Blvd.

Jonesboro, GA 30136

DEPART LOCATION #1: 12:00 PM

LOCATION #2 GOTV CLARK ATLANTA: 12:30 PM until

NCBCP Thomas W. Dortch Southern Institute

691 Beckwith Street

Atlanta, GA 30314

HOW:

Media is invited to attend. Contact Edrea via text: 818.613.9521 or email: edmedia@dogonvillage.com.

ABOUT THE PEOPLE'S AGENDA

Georgia Coalition for the People's Agenda (http://thepeoplesagenda.org) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization performing year-round voter registration, education, and mobilization in Black communities throughout Georgia. Led by board chair, Rev. J. A. Milner, and executive director, Helen Butler, the organization has headquarters in Atlanta and offices in Athens, Albany, Macon, Augusta, LaGrange and Savannah.

Contact:

Edrea Davis: 818.613.9521/edmedia@dogonvillage.com

Makeda Smith: 323.380.8819/jazzmynepr@gmail.com

