Nelnet Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

LINCOLN, Neb., Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nelnet (NYSE: NNI) today reported GAAP net income of $104.8 million, or $2.80 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with GAAP net income of $53.1 million, or $1.38 per share, for the same period a year ago.

Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments1, was $64.5 million, or $1.73 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $47.6 million, or $1.23 per share, for the same period in 2021.

"During the third quarter, each of our core businesses performed at a high level and delivered strong results," said Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet. "Across Nelnet, our purpose is to serve. While there is a lot of activity and attention on government-owned student loans, our priority is to implement the guidance issued by the Department of Education to the best of our ability and provide our federal student loan customers with exceptional service throughout their loan experience, including debt relief and resumption of payments."

Nelnet currently operates four primary business segments, earning interest income on loans in its Asset Generation and Management (AGM) and Nelnet Bank segments, and fee-based revenue in its Loan Servicing and Systems and Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segments.

Asset Generation and Management

The AGM operating segment reported net interest income of $62.9 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared with $83.1 million for the same period a year ago. The company maintains an overall risk management strategy that incorporates the use of derivative instruments to reduce the economic effect of interest rate volatility. The company recognized income from derivative settlements of $10.3 million during the third quarter of 2022, compared with an expense of $5.9 million for the same period in 2021. Derivative settlements for each applicable period should be evaluated with the company's net interest income. Net interest income net of derivative settlements decreased to $73.2 million in the third quarter of 2022, compared with $77.2 million for the same period in 2021, due to the expected decrease in the average balance of loans outstanding from $19.1 billion to $15.5 billion, respectively. This decrease was partially offset by an increase in core loan spread.

Core loan spread2, which includes the impact of derivative settlements, increased to 1.58 percent for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared with 1.42 percent for the same period in 2021. Core loan spread was positively impacted for the three months ended September 30, 2022 by an increase in interest rates during the quarter. In an increasing interest rate environment, student loan spread increases in the short term because of the timing of interest rate resets on the company's assets occurring daily in contrast to the timing of the interest rate resets on the company's debt that occurs either monthly or quarterly.

AGM recognized a provision for loan losses in the third quarter of 2022 of $9.2 million ($7.0 million after tax), compared with $5.9 million ($4.5 million after tax) in the third quarter of 2021. In addition, in the third quarter of 2022, AGM recognized $53.0 million ($40.3 million after tax) in income related to changes in the fair value of derivative instruments that do not qualify for hedge accounting, compared with income of $7.3 million ($5.5 million after tax) for the same period in 2021.

Net income after tax for the AGM segment was $85.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $45.7 million for the same period in 2021.

Nelnet Bank

As of September 30, 2022, Nelnet Bank had a $429.5 million loan portfolio, consisting of $356.6 million of private education loans and $72.9 million of Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) Program loans, and had $751.4 million of deposits. Nelnet Bank's net income after tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $0.8 million, as compared to $0.6 million for the same period in 2021.

Loan Servicing and Systems

Revenue from the Loan Servicing and Systems segment increased to $134.2 million for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $112.4 million for the same period in 2021, due primarily to an increase in the number of borrowers serviced under the company's contracts with the Department of Education (Department).

As of September 30, 2022, the company was servicing $590.4 billion in government-owned, FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loans for 17.5 million borrowers, as compared to $513.5 billion in servicing volume for 15.8 million borrowers as of September 30, 2021.

The Loan Servicing and Systems segment reported net income after tax of $16.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with a net loss of $2.3 million for the same period in 2021. During the third quarter of 2021, the company recognized a $13.2 million ($10.1 million after tax) non-cash impairment charge on certain segment-owned buildings as employees continued to work remotely.

Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing

For the third quarter of 2022, revenue from the Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing operating segment was $106.9 million, an increase from $85.3 million for the same period in 2021. Revenue less direct costs to provide services for the third quarter of 2022 was $64.2 million, as compared to $54.0 million for the same period in 2021.

Net income after tax for the Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing segment was $14.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared with $10.6 million for the same period in 2021. Included in net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 was $3.7 million and $0.3 million of interest income, respectively. The company earns interest income on tuition funds held in custody for schools. The increase in interest income was due to an increase in interest rates in 2022 as compared to 2021.

Share Repurchases

During the nine months ended September 30, 2022, the company repurchased a total of 1,108,170 Class A common shares for $93.2 million ($84.12 per share), including 169,860 shares repurchased during the third quarter of 2022 for $14.3 million ($84.14 per share).

Board of Directors Declares Fourth Quarter Dividend

The Nelnet Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter cash dividend on the company's outstanding shares of Class A common stock and Class B common stock of $0.26 per share. The dividend will be paid on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. The words "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "scheduled," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions, as well as statements in future tense, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's current expectations as of the date of this release and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and other factors that may cause the actual results and performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks and uncertainties related to the duration, ultimate severity, and continuing impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, including changes in the macroeconomic environment and consumer behavior, restrictions on various activities intended to combat the pandemic, and volatility in market conditions resulting from the pandemic; risks related to the ability to successfully maintain and increase allocated volumes of student loans serviced by the company under existing and any future servicing contracts with the Department, which current contracts accounted for 29 percent of the company's revenue in 2021; risks to the company related to the Biden-Harris Administration's student debt relief plan announced on August 24, 2022 that may significantly decrease the number of borrowers serviced and revenue earned by the company under such contracts; risks to the company related to the Department's initiatives to procure new contracts for federal student loan servicing, including the pending and uncertain nature of the Department's procurement process, risks that the company may not be successful in obtaining any of such potential new contracts, and risks related to the company's ability to comply with agreements with third-party customers for the servicing of loans; risks related to the company's loan portfolio, such as interest rate basis and repricing risk and changes in levels of loan repayment or default rates; the use of derivatives to manage exposure to interest rate fluctuations; uncertainties regarding the expected benefits from purchased FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loans, or investment interests therein, and initiatives to purchase additional FFEL Program, private education, and consumer loans; financing and liquidity risks, including risks of changes in the interest rate environment, such as risks from the recent increases in interest rates resulting from inflationary pressures and the transition from LIBOR to an alternative reference rate, and changes in the securitization and other financing markets for loans; risks from changes in the terms of education loans and in the educational credit and services markets resulting from changes in applicable laws, regulations, and government programs and budgets, such as changes resulting from the CARES Act and the expected decline over time in FFEL Program loan interest income due to the discontinuation of new FFEL Program loan originations in 2010, and government initiatives or proposals to consolidate FFEL Program loans to Federal Direct Loan Program loans, otherwise encourage or allow FFEL Program loans to be refinanced with Federal Direct Loan Program loans, and/or create additional loan forgiveness or broad debt cancellation programs; risks and uncertainties of the expected benefits from the November 2020 launch of Nelnet Bank operations, including the ability to successfully conduct banking operations and achieve expected market penetration; risks and uncertainties related to other initiatives to pursue additional strategic investments (and anticipated income therefrom), acquisitions, and other activities, including activities that are intended to diversify the company both within and outside of its historical core education-related businesses; risks from changes in economic conditions and consumer behavior; and cybersecurity risks, including disruptions to systems, disclosure of confidential information, and/or damage to reputation resulting from cyber-breaches.

For more information, see the "Risk Factors" sections and other cautionary discussions of risks and uncertainties included in documents filed or furnished by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the cautionary information about forward-looking statements contained in the company's supplemental financial information for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022. All forward-looking statements in this release are as of the date of this release. Although the company may voluntarily update or revise its forward-looking statements from time to time to reflect actual results or changes in the company's expectations, the company disclaims any commitment to do so except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures

The company prepares its financial statements and presents its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. However, it also provides additional non-GAAP financial information related to specific items management believes to be important in the evaluation of its operating results and performance. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information, and a discussion of why the company believes providing this additional information is useful to investors, is provided in the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share data) (unaudited)



Three months ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

2022

June 30,

2022

September 30,

2021

September 30,

2022

September 30,

2021 Interest income:

















Loan interest $ 176,244

134,706

124,096

422,327

370,219 Investment interest 26,889

16,881

12,558

57,589

29,122 Total interest income 203,133

151,587

136,654

479,916

399,341 Interest expense on bonds and notes payable and bank

deposits 126,625

73,642

50,176

248,347

127,939 Net interest income 76,508

77,945

86,478

231,569

271,402 Less provision (negative provision) for loan losses 9,665

9,409

5,827

18,640

(10,847) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 66,843

68,536

80,651

212,929

282,249 Other income/expense:

















Loan servicing and systems revenue 134,197

124,873

112,351

395,438

335,961 Education technology, services, and payment

processing revenue 106,894

91,031

85,324

310,211

257,284 Solar construction revenue 9,358

—

—

9,358

— Other 2,225

12,647

11,867

24,750

30,183 Gain on sale of loans 2,627

—

3,444

5,616

18,715 Impairment expense and provision for beneficial

interests, net 121

(6,284)

(14,159)

(6,163)

(12,223) Derivative market value adjustments and derivative

settlements, net 63,262

45,024

1,351

251,210

28,868 Total other income/expense 318,684

267,291

200,178

990,420

658,788 Cost of services:

















Cost to provide education technology, services, and

payment processing services 42,676

30,852

31,335

109,073

80,063 Cost to provide solar construction services 5,968

—

—

5,968

— Total cost of services 48,644

30,852

31,335

115,041

80,063 Operating expenses:

















Salaries and benefits 147,198

141,398

128,592

438,010

363,351 Depreciation and amortization 18,772

18,250

15,710

53,978

56,129 Other expenses 43,858

36,940

38,324

120,297

107,611 Total operating expenses 209,828

196,588

182,626

612,285

527,091 Income before income taxes 127,055

108,387

66,868

476,023

333,883 Income tax expense (26,586)

(25,483)

(15,649)

(107,765)

(76,747) Net income 100,469

82,904

51,219

368,258

257,136 Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,329

2,225

1,919

8,315

3,467 Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 104,798

85,129

53,138

376,573

260,603 Earnings per common share:

















Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc.

shareholders - basic and diluted $ 2.80

2.26

1.38

9.99

6.74 Weighted average common shares outstanding -

basic and diluted 37,380,493

37,710,214

38,595,721

37,708,425

38,646,892

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (unaudited)



As of

As of

As of

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2021

September 30, 2021 Assets:









Loans and accrued interest receivable, net $ 15,876,251

18,335,197

19,304,203 Cash, cash equivalents, and investments 2,126,712

1,714,482

1,566,849 Restricted cash 980,131

1,068,626

1,059,142 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 242,401

194,121

197,268 Other assets 338,038

365,615

275,277 Total assets $ 19,563,533

21,678,041

22,402,739 Liabilities:









Bonds and notes payable $ 15,042,595

17,631,089

18,610,748 Bank deposits 580,825

344,315

200,651 Other liabilities 773,754

749,799

734,377 Total liabilities 16,397,174

18,725,203

19,545,776 Equity:









Total Nelnet, Inc. shareholders' equity 3,180,614

2,951,206

2,859,254 Noncontrolling interests (14,255)

1,632

(2,291) Total equity 3,166,359

2,952,838

2,856,963 Total liabilities and equity $ 19,563,533

21,678,041

22,402,739



Non-GAAP Disclosures

(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

Non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by management are meant to provide additional information and insight relative to business trends to investors and, in certain cases, to present financial information as measured by rating agencies and other users of financial information. These measures are not in accordance with, or a substitute for, GAAP and may be different from, or inconsistent with, non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The company reports this non-GAAP information because the company believes that it provides additional information regarding operational and performance indicators that are closely assessed by management. There is no comprehensive, authoritative guidance for the presentation of such non-GAAP information, which is only meant to supplement GAAP results by providing additional information that management utilizes to assess performance.

Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments



Three months ended September 30,

2022

2021 GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 104,798

53,138 Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a) (52,991)

(7,260) Tax effect (b) 12,718

1,742 Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market value adjustments $ 64,525

47,620







Earnings per share:





GAAP net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc. $ 2.80

1.38 Realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments (a) (1.42)

(0.19) Tax effect (b) 0.35

0.04 Net income attributable to Nelnet, Inc., excluding derivative market value adjustments $ 1.73

1.23





(a) "Derivative market value adjustments" includes both the realized portion of gains and losses (corresponding to variation margin received or paid on derivative instruments that are settled daily at a central clearinghouse) and the unrealized portion of gains and losses that are caused by changes in fair values of derivatives which do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP. "Derivative market value adjustments" does not include "derivative settlements" that represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms.





The accounting for derivatives requires that changes in the fair value of derivative instruments be recognized currently in earnings, with no fair value adjustment of the hedged item, unless specific hedge accounting criteria is met. Management has structured all of the company's derivative transactions with the intent that each is economically effective; however, the company's derivative instruments do not qualify for hedge accounting. As a result, the change in fair value of derivative instruments is reported in current period earnings with no consideration for the corresponding change in fair value of the hedged item. Under GAAP, the cumulative net realized and unrealized gain or loss caused by changes in fair values of derivatives in which the company plans to hold to maturity will equal zero over the life of the contract. However, the net realized and unrealized gain or loss during any given reporting period fluctuates significantly from period to period.





The company believes these point-in-time estimates of asset and liability values related to its derivative instruments that are subject to interest rate fluctuations are subject to volatility mostly due to timing and market factors beyond the control of management, and affect the period-to-period comparability of the results of operations. Accordingly, the company's management utilizes operating results excluding these items for comparability purposes when making decisions regarding the company's performance and in presentations with credit rating agencies, lenders, and investors.



(b) The tax effects are calculated by multiplying the realized and unrealized derivative market value adjustments by the applicable statutory income tax rate.



Core loan spread

The following table analyzes the loan spread on AGM's portfolio of loans, which represents the spread between the yield earned on loan assets and the costs of the liabilities and derivative instruments used to fund the assets. The spread amounts included in the following table are calculated by using the notional dollar values found in the "Net interest income, net of settlements on derivatives" table on the following page, divided by the average balance of loans or debt outstanding.



Three months ended September 30,

2022

2021 Variable loan yield, gross 5.05 %

2.61 % Consolidation rebate fees (0.84)

(0.85) Discount accretion, net of premium and deferred origination costs amortization 0.02

0.03 Variable loan yield, net 4.23

1.79 Loan cost of funds - interest expense (a) (3.11)

(0.99) Loan cost of funds - derivative settlements (b) (c) (0.03)

(0.02) Variable loan spread 1.09

0.78 Fixed rate floor income, gross 0.19

0.75 Fixed rate floor income - derivative settlements (b) (d) 0.30

(0.11) Fixed rate floor income, net of settlements on derivatives 0.49

0.64 Core loan spread 1.58 %

1.42 %







Average balance of AGM's loans $ 15,466,505

19,084,320 Average balance of AGM's debt outstanding 15,060,823

18,863,730





(a) In the third quarter of 2021, the Company redeemed certain asset-backed debt securities prior to their legal maturity, resulting in the recognition of $1.5 million in interest expense from the write-off of all remaining debt issuance costs related to the initial issuance of such bonds. This expense was excluded from the table above.



(b) Derivative settlements represent the cash paid or received during the current period to settle with derivative instrument counterparties the economic effect of the company's derivative instruments based on their contractual terms. Derivative accounting requires that net settlements with respect to derivatives that do not qualify for "hedge treatment" under GAAP be recorded in a separate income statement line item below net interest income. The company maintains an overall risk management strategy that incorporates the use of derivative instruments to reduce the economic effect of interest rate volatility. As such, management believes derivative settlements for each applicable period should be evaluated with the company's net interest income (loan spread) as presented in this table.





A reconciliation of core loan spread, which includes the impact of derivative settlements on loan spread, to loan spread without derivative settlements follows.



Three months ended September 30,

2022

2021 Core loan spread 1.58 %

1.42 % Derivative settlements (1:3 basis swaps) 0.03

0.02 Derivative settlements (fixed rate floor income) (0.30)

0.11 Loan spread 1.31 %

1.55 %





(c) Derivative settlements consist of net settlements received (paid) related to the company's 1:3 basis swaps.



(d) Derivative settlements consist of net settlements received (paid) related to the company's floor income interest rate swaps.



Net interest income, net of settlements on derivatives

The following table summarizes the components of "net interest income" and "derivative settlements, net" from the AGM segment statements of income.



Three months ended September 30,

2022

2021 Variable interest income, gross $ 196,910

126,270 Consolidation rebate fees (32,612)

(40,340) Discount accretion, net of premium and deferred origination costs amortization 737

1,230 Variable interest income, net 165,035

87,160 Interest on bonds and notes payable (118,135)

(48,549) Derivative settlements (basis swaps), net (a) (1,085)

(700) Variable loan interest margin, net of settlements on derivatives (a) 45,815

37,911 Fixed rate floor income, gross 7,585

35,850 Derivative settlements (interest rate swaps), net (a) 11,356

(5,209) Fixed rate floor income, net of settlements on derivatives (a) 18,941

30,641 Core loan interest income (a) 64,756

68,552 Investment interest 10,312

8,771 Intercompany interest (1,874)

(113) Net interest income (net of settlements on derivatives) (a) $ 73,194

77,210





(a) Core loan interest income and net interest income (net of settlements on derivatives) are non-GAAP financial measures. For an explanation of GAAP accounting for derivative settlements and the reasons why the company reports these non-GAAP measures, see footnote (b) to the table immediately under the caption "Core loan spread" above.





A reconciliation of net interest income (net of settlements on derivatives) to net interest income for the company's AGM segment follows.



Three months ended September 30,

2022

2021 Net interest income (net of settlements on derivatives) $ 73,194

77,210 Derivative settlements (1:3 basis swaps) 1,085

700 Derivative settlements (fixed rate floor income) (11,356)

5,209 Net interest income $ 62,923

83,119

____________________ 1 Net income, excluding derivative market value adjustments, is a non-GAAP measure. See "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" at the end of this press release and the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below for explanatory information and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information. 2 Core loan spread and the related net interest income net of derivative settlements are non-GAAP measures. See "Non-GAAP Performance Measures" at the end of this press release and the "Non-GAAP Disclosures" section below for explanatory information and reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial information.

