Pampa Energía announces third quarter 2022 results

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 7, 2022 -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), an independent company with active participation in Argentina's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2022.

Pampa's financial information adopts US$ as functional currency, expressed in AR$ at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX'). However, our affiliates, Transener and TGS, report in local currency. Hence, their figures are adjusted by inflation as of September 30, 2022, except for previous periods already reported.

Main results from the quarter1

17% year-on-year increase in sales, recording US$507 million2 in the third quarter 2022 ('Q3 22'), explained by natural gas peak seasonality and higher prices in petrochemical, Energía Plus and legacy energy, partially offset by the end of Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA') at Loma De La Lata Thermal Power Plant ('CTLL')'s steam turbine ('ST') and Piquirenda Thermal Power Plant ('CTP').

Outstanding operating performance in natural gas and oil production (+20% and +14% year-on-year, respectively).

Pampa's main operational KPIs Q3 22 Q3 21 Variation Power Generation (GWh) 3,767 4,512 -17 %

Gross margin (US$/MWh) 24.2 31.0 -22 %









Hydrocarbon Production (k boe/day) 68.5 57.4 +19 %

Gas over total production 92 % 92 % +0 %

Average gas price (US$/MBTU) 4.8 4.4 +9 %

Average oil price (US$/bbl) 70.2 61.6 +14 %









Petrochemicals Volume sold (k ton) 120 129 -7 %

Average price (US$/ton) 1,496 1,118 +34 %





















5% year-on-year decrease in the Adjusted EBITDA 3, recording US$246 million in Q3 22, explained by power generation (-US$36 million) and holding and others (-US$4 million), offset by oil and gas (+US$14 million), and petrochemicals (+US$12 million).

Profit attributable to the Company's shareholders of US$176 million, 35% higher than the third quarter 2021 ('Q3 21'), mainly due to operating performance plus higher gains from holding financial securities and depreciation over the passive monetary position in AR$, offset by higher income tax charge.

Net debt slightly grew to US$927 million, with a net leverage ratio of 1.3x.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 9.30.2022

As of 12.31.2021

AR$ US$ FX 147,32

AR$ US$ FX 102,72 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

282,322 1,916

170,390 1,659 Intangible assets

11,028 75

3,956 39 Right-of-use assets

1,207 8

1,231 12 Deferred tax asset

34,719 236

8,675 84 Investments in joint ventures and associates

134,244 911

79,500 774 Financial assets at amortized cost

14,960 102

10,821 105 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

4,299 29

2,998 29 Other assets

79 1

61 1 Trade and other receivables

3,540 24

3,379 33 Total non-current assets

486,398 3,302

281,011 2,736













Inventories

24,802 168

15,888 155 Financial assets at amortized cost

1,899 13

537 5 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

84,731 575

47,026 458 Derivative financial instruments

177 1

16 0 Trade and other receivables

67,816 460

40,892 398 Cash and cash equivalents

14,259 97

11,283 110 Total current assets

193,684 1,315

115,642 1,126













Assets classified as held for sale

1,816 12

- -













Total assets

681,898 4,629

396,653 3,861













EQUITY











Equity attributable to owners of the company

322,664 2,190

183,431 1,786













Non-controlling interest

1,217 8

609 6













Total equity

323,881 2,198

184,040 1,792













LIABILITIES











Investments in joint ventures

- -

386 4 Provisions

21,065 143

14,444 141 Income tax and presumed minimum income tax liabilities

47,823 325

19,287 188 Deferred tax liabilities

7,636 52

- - Defined benefit plans

3,597 24

2,419 24 Borrowings

195,733 1,329

139,630 1,359 Trade and other payables

2,648 18

1,340 13 Total non-current liabilities

278,502 1,890

177,506 1,728













Provisions

656 4

560 5 Income tax liabilities

34 0

2,098 20 Taxes payables

5,668 38

2,314 23 Defined benefit plans

395 3

515 5 Salaries and social security payable

4,018 27

2,876 28 Derivative financial instruments

- -

18 0 Borrowings

41,788 284

8,165 79 Trade and other payables

26,956 183

18,561 181 Total current liabilities

79,515 540

35,107 342













Total liabilities

358,017 2,430

212,613 2,070













Total liabilities and equity

681,898 4,629

396,653 3,861















Consolidated income statement

(For the nine-month periods and quarters ended on September 30, 2022 and 2021, in millions)





Nine-month period

Third quarter Figures in million

2022

2021

2022

2021



AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

168,748 1,381

103,740 1,102

69,225 507

42,529 435 Local market sales

136,862 1,114

88,575 942

58,154 426

35,135 359 Foreign market sales

31,886 267

15,165 160

11,071 81

7,394 76 Cost of sales

(104,797) (865)

(62,652) (666)

(43,538) (322)

(27,309) (280)

























Gross profit

63,951 516

41,088 436

25,687 185

15,220 155

























Selling expenses

(4,945) (41)

(1,752) (18)

(1,587) (11)

(669) (6) Administrative expenses

(12,389) (101)

(6,301) (67)

(5,063) (38)

(2,258) (23) Exploration expenses

(23) -

(50) -

(8) -

(6) - Other operating income

10,345 79

8,864 92

5,988 43

4,018 42 Other operating expenses

(4,209) (33)

(4,623) (50)

(1,577) (10)

(792) (8) Impairment of financial assets

(672) (5)

(229) (3)

(153) (1)

(33) (1) Impairment of PPE, int. assets & inventories

(4,260) (34)

(172) (2)

124 1

- - Results for part. in joint businesses & associates

13,610 100

8,131 85

6,749 43

5,030 51

























Operating income

61,408 481

44,956 473

30,160 212

20,510 210

























Financial income

597 6

619 7

147 1

282 4 Financial costs

(18,127) (148)

(14,128) (151)

(9,333) (70)

(6,287) (65) Other financial results

4,108 33

2,813 29

8,278 68

(118) - Financial results, net

(13,422) (109)

(10,696) (115)

(908) (1)

(6,123) (61)

























Profit before tax

47,986 372

34,260 358

29,252 211

14,387 149

























Income tax

(5,224) (26)

(7,786) (83)

(5,195) (32)

(1,680) (19)

























Net income for continuing operations

42,762 346

26,474 275

24,057 179

12,707 130

























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

- -

(7,129) (75)

- -

- -

























Net income (loss) for the period

42,762 346

19,345 200

24,057 179

12,707 130 Attributable to the owners of the Company

42,448 343

22,577 234

23,979 178

12,804 131 Continuing operations

42,448 343

26,303 273

23,979 178

12,804 131 Discontinued operations

- -

(3,726) (39)

- -

- - Attributable to the non-controlling interests

314 3

(3,232) (34)

78 1

(97) (1)

























Net income (loss) per share to shareholders

30.74 0.25

15.98 0.17

17.38 0.13

9.26 0.09 From continuing operations

30.74 0.25

18.62 0.19

17.38 0.13

9.26 0.09 From discontinued operations

- -

(2.64) (0.03)

- -

- -

























Net income (loss) per ADR to shareholders

768.43 6.21

399.45 4.14

434.40 3.23

231.45 2.36 From continuing operations

768.43 6.21

465.38 4.82

434.40 3.23

231.45 2.36 From discontinued operations

- -

(65.92) (0.68)

- -

- -

























Average outstanding common shares1

1,381 1,381

1,413 1,413

1,380 1,380

1,383 1,383.0 Outstanding shares by the end of period1

1,380 1,380

1,382 1,382

1,380 1,380

1,382 1,382.0

Note: 1 It includes shares from the Employee stock-based compensation plan, which as of September 30, 2022 and 2021 amounted to 3.9 million common shares.

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q3 22 results on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 p.m. Buenos Aires Time. The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Nicolás Mindlin, CFO, and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa3Q2022VC. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

For further information about Pampa:

1 The information is based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina. Only continuing operations are considered.

2 It does not include sales from the affiliates CTBSA, Transener and TGS, which at our ownership account for US$47 million. Greenwind was an affiliate until August 12, 2022, when Pampa fully owned the company and began to consolidate in FS. Under IFRS affiliates are not consolidated in Pampa, thus shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For further information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

