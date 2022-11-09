New discount furniture and mattress store opening in Laurel, MD

Discount furniture and mattress retailer offers customers incredible Grand Opening savings just in time for the holidays

BALTIMORE, Md., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Surplus Furniture & Mattress Warehouse is excited to bring unbeatable furniture and mattress savings to Laurel MD. As an established discount furniture and mattress retail chain, Surplus Furniture is excited to offer their customers unbelievable LOW prices on all the top major furniture and mattress brands. Now with 45 locations across the US and Canada, Surplus Furniture is excited to announce the opening of their 46th store location in Laurel MD at: 14260B Baltimore Avenue, Laurel MD.

Beginning Friday, November 11th, eligible customers can purchase brand name living room sets, bedroom sets, mattress sets for just $1 down. Plus, customers can take advantage of Same Day Delivery or FREE instore pickup on all in stock furniture and mattresses. Surplus Furniture's regular retail price is significantly less than our competitor's sale price. Offering unbeatable pricing on a huge selection of sofas, loveseats, sectionals, bedroom sets, mattresses, and reclining furniture (even leather!).

"We are excited to offer Laurel residents incredible savings on furniture with our limited time dollar down promotion, just in time for the holiday. Customers will choose from hundreds of brand name upholstery and mattress sets, " said Haris Buljina, vice president of store operations, Surplus Furniture and Mattress.

To celebrate, all Surplus Furniture locations will be offering exclusive grand opening doorbusters while supplies last.

Customers can expect deals across the store such as:

Serta mattress sets as low as $348

Sectionals as low as $398

3 piece living room packages as low as $448

Beds as low as $168

Dining room sets starting at just $298

To learn more about Surplus Furniture & Mattress Warehouse or to receive exclusive offers please visit: Surplusfurniture.com/us

