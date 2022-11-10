KAR Global Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conference

CARMEL, Ind., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KAR Auction Services, Inc., d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), a leading operator of digital marketplaces for wholesale used vehicles, today announced its participation in the following investor conference:

Stephens Annual Investment Conference



KAR's Vice President Investor Relations, Mike Eliason and Chief Accounting Officer, Scott Anderson will be participating on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 11am ET .

Webcast of the presentation will be made available under the investor relations section of the company's website, karglobal.com.

KAR Contacts

Media Inquiries: Analyst Inquiries: Jill Trudeau Mike Eliason (317) 796-0945 (317) 249-4559 jill.trudeau@karglobal.com mike.eliason@karglobal.com

About KAR

KAR Auction Services, Inc. d/b/a KAR Global (NYSE: KAR), provides sellers and buyers across the global wholesale used vehicle industry with innovative, technology-driven remarketing solutions. KAR Global's unique end-to-end platform supports whole car, financing, logistics and other ancillary and related services. Our integrated physical, online and mobile marketplaces reduce risk, improve transparency and streamline transactions for customers in about 75 countries. Headquartered in Carmel, Indiana, KAR Global has employees across the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, Uruguay and the Philippines. For more information and the latest KAR Global news, go to www.karglobal.com and follow us on Twitter @KARspeaks.

