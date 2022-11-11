TRIPSITTER CLINIC LTD. ANNOUNCES THE CLOSING OF ASSETS ACQUISITION DEAL WITH RECONCIOUS MEDIAL AND APPOINTMENT OF DR. MARK BRAUNSTEIN AS CHAIRMAN

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - TripSitter Clinic Ltd. (CSE: KETA) (FSE: UY0) ("TripSitter" or the "Company"), further to the press release dated Mar 22, 2022, today announced the closing of the acquisition of assets of Insight Systems, PBC doing business as Reconscious Medical. The assets of Reconscious Medical will be instrumental in the future growth plans of the Company.

Reconscious Medical is a psychedelic psychotherapy company engaging in both in-clinic and online virtual care with safety, monitoring, and support provided through a proprietary technology platform. Reconscious Medical's primary focus and service to date has been combining psychedelic treatment with psychotherapy in both high and low doses of ketamine.

Highlights of acquisition of assets and future growth plans:

Improvement to current offerings. Current treatment offerings continue to be updated through enhanced tripsitting, preparation, and integration services for patients. Patients have access to integration specialists who have a solid background in mental health and advanced training in mindfulness and psychedelic integration.

New offerings: With TripSitter.Clinic, Reconscious Medical has offered unlimited psychedelic group integration sessions to active patients.

Upcoming offerings: Reconscious Medical will be instrumental in expanding TripSitter.Clinic services through ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, external training in tripsitting and psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy training programs, and single courses in psychedelic coaching and psychotherapy. Reconscious Medical will be vital in shaping safe and effective treatment protocols for patients in need of mental health treatment.

Technology platform. Reconscious Medical will be integrating their technology platform created specific to virtual psychedelic psychotherapy with TripSitter.Clinic's state of the art telehealth delivery system. The combined technology will be the foundation for safe and transformational healing for patients.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Mark Braunstein as Chairman of the Board of Directors replacing Mr. Richard Dolan who resigned on August 19, 2022. Dr. Braunstein commented: "I am thrilled to be joining Tripsitter board of directors as Chairman. The combination of Tripsitter's technology platform with the world class protocols of Reconcious Medical will allow us reach more people in need of healing."

Dr. Braunstein is a whole an integrative psychiatrist. He completed his residency in general psychiatry and his fellowship in child and adolescent psychiatry in 1997. Shortly thereafter, he began exploring the use of psychoactive plant-based medicines in the treatment of various psychiatric conditions in both children and adults. With over 22 years of clinical experience, Dr. B has pioneered a new path in psychiatric care that integrates wilderness programming, exercise, diet, spirituality, and natural medicines. All with a focus on psychedelic theory. Dr. B is the medical director for multiple psychedelic mental health clinics. His plant-based dosing protocols have made him a sought-after medical consultant, advisor, and educator. He runs inpatient and outpatient treatment programs focused on wellness. Driven by a passion to educate and elevate humanity to a healthier and happier place, Dr. B is involved in multiple projects focused on expanding access, awareness, research, and safety in the field of psychedelics.

ABOUT TRIPSITTER CLINIC LTD.

TripSitter Clinic LTD., through its wholly owned subsidiary TripSitter Clinic Corp, is at the forefront of two emerging sectors: telehealth and psychedelic medicine. The Company's consultative virtual clinic, TripSitter.Clinic, is an internationally recognized SaaS platform that provides care, monitoring, and coaching while connecting patients with licensed physicians in the United States who can evaluate for a prescribed psychedelic treatment program of therapeutic low-dose ketamine medication. TripSitter is not a primary care physician (PCP). TripSitter.Clinic requires prospective patients to provide a diagnosis from their PCP along with other health information to their chosen TripSitter physician during the initial intake process. When a patient is approved for treatment by their physician, TripSitter.Clinic connects the patient with experts who also use the platform to consult and coordinate with the patient and their physician. Learn more at https://www.tripsitter.clinic/

ABOUT RECONSCIOUS MEDICAL

Reconscious Medical (RM) is a psychedelic psychotherapy company established in 2020 with Dr. Mark Braunstein and Co-founder Matthew Campeau, LPC to expand access to psychedelic psychotherapies through technology. RM has three primary products. The first is in-clinic psychedelic psychotherapy intensives in utilizing high dose (IM and oral) ketamine-assisted psychotherapy sessions (KAP). The second is the most scalable being virtual lower dose (oral) ketamine-enhanced psychotherapy (KEP) sessions The third is a technology platform which acts as a delivery system for the virtual model as well as electronic health record (EHR) for virtual and in-clinic work. Reconscious Medical excels at the development and implementation of cutting-edge psychedelic therapy protocols as well proprietary screening and dosing algorithms. RM also trains therapists, sitters, integration specialists, and physicians.

