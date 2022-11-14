Barchart Launches Tickerized News Service Covering 100+ Global Sources

CHICAGO, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart announces the launch of their next-generation News APIs which provide global headline news from 100+ sources, 50+ countries, and in 47 different languages. This new service allows clients to easily add news from leading sources to websites, mobile apps, and brokerage platforms.

Built on the same infrastructure as Barchart's leading market data APIs and HTML5 charting , our News APIs offer advanced ticker normalization across publishers helping clients easily build products featuring market data, news, and charting.

"We're proud to announce this news service for our clients and partners - which was designed to make adding high-quality news to their products and services simple," says Matt Grossman, Director of Content Services. "Our coverage of global publications is extensive, and our focus on financial news and information differentiates our offering from other general News APIs."

Developed from the ground up, Barchart's news service covers both current and historical news, and was built to compliment other services our clients receive.

"This product was designed for our clients who can benefit from a news feed service that worked natively with the data feeds they already use from Barchart," said Keith Petersen, CSO at Barchart. "With our ticker mapping, you can easily link news to market data, charting and our alerts service."

Key features of Barchart's News APIs include:

Advanced freeform searches: Identify critical market events and stories with advanced freeform search capabilities.

Symbol tagging: Filter news by symbol to monitor and understand news trends for specific public companies.

Get news by organization: Narrow your search results to a single news organization or track news from multiple sources.

Filter by language: Filter your news search from over 47 different languages.

Thumbnails: Receive news thumbnails from your preferred headline feeds.

Combined with Barchart's market data solutions and digital tools, Barchart's News APIs provide clients with the opportunity to source comprehensive financial information and tools from a single source.

To learn more about Barchart's institutional news service, please visit our website or contact us at solutions@barchart.com .

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

