BEYOND TYPE 1 AND NICK JONAS LAUNCH #SeeTheSigns CAMPAIGN FOR WORLD DIABETES DAY 11/14

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today is World Diabetes Day and Beyond Type 1 , a global non-profit dedicated to the diabetes community, launches #SeeTheSigns, a campaign from the diabetes community to raise awareness about the signs of diabetes by sharing their personal stories.

#SeeTheSigns is a powerful campaign from Beyond Type 1 and Beyond Type 2 that encourages the diabetes community and everyone impacted by the illness to post a picture or video of themselves holding up their fingers to show the number of signs they or their loved one had prior to their diagnoses. The campaign will be in both English—#SeeTheSigns—and Spanish—#VeLasSeñales. (PRNewswire)

Nick Jonas and the diabetes community are encouraging everyone to #SeeTheSigns of diabetes by sharing personal stories.

Beyond Type 1 has the largest digital footprint of any diabetes non-profit, and #SeeTheSigns is a call to its 2 million strong diabetes community and everyone impacted by the illness to post a picture or video of themselves holding up their fingers to show the number of signs they or their loved one had prior to their diagnoses. The campaign will be in both English—#SeeTheSigns—and Spanish—#VeLasSeñales.

Some people are holding up four fingers to show four signs, others two and others zero. Nick Jonas, the multi-platinum recording artist, actor and Beyond Type 1's co-founder, kickstarted the campaign on Instagram to over 33 million followers, sharing that he had four signs. Jonas was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes (T1D) at 13 years old and will celebrate his "diaversary" on Nov. 15, one day after World Diabetes Day.

"I had lost 25 pounds in two weeks. I was always thirsty. I was constantly using the bathroom, and I was irritable. I knew something was wrong, but I didn't know what," says Jonas. "We want everyone to know the signs so they can #SeeTheSigns. I'm a fan of every person living with diabetes—they are the ones leading #SeeTheSigns by sharing their personal stories and showing the many faces of diabetes. Diabetes can happen to anyone, at any age, anywhere."

Knowing the signs—especially for T1D—can be the difference between life and death. According to the T1D Index, it's estimated that, globally, nearly 36,000 people have died of type 1 diabetes this year without ever receiving a diagnosis1. Not recognizing the signs can lead to a life-threatening condition called diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA), with symptoms potentially mistaken for those of the flu or another virus.

Type 1 diabetes differs from type 2 in that it is an autoimmune disorder, but the four key signs—excessive thirst, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss and exhaustion—can apply to both.

"One in 10 people around the world have diabetes. One in two go undiagnosed2. With type 1 diabetes in particular, that can be life-threatening," says Deborah Dugan, CEO, Beyond Type 1. "At Beyond Type 1 we provide dedicated spaces for both the type 1 and the type 2 communities, to gather and share, to learn and laugh, to cry and thrive. Every day I'm blown away by the resilience of this community."

People sharing their #SeeTheSigns story include people with diabetes—of any type—and their loved ones who saw the signs. The campaign also calls upon Beyond Type 1's nearly 1,000 volunteer advocates from all 50 states. Beyond Type 1's volunteers have actively been raising awareness of the signs of T1D for the last few years in a program supported by The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

If you #SeeTheSigns, immediately see a healthcare provider.

Learn more at beyondtype1.org/SeeTheSigns .

Follow the campaign at:

English: #SeeTheSigns @BeyondType1 @BeyondType2

Spanish: #VeLasSeñales @BeyondType1esp @ BeyondType2_es

About Beyond Type 1



Beyond Type 1 a global non-profit dedicated to the diabetes community. With 2 million strong, we serve the largest digital audience of any diabetes non-profit and our mission is to help people living with diabetes to survive and thrive. From content to community, platforms to programs, and apps to advocacy, Beyond Type 1 is uniting the global diabetes community across all types of diabetes, helping to change what it means to live with chronic illness. To learn more, visit beyondtype1.org .

1 T1D Index

2 IDF Diabetes Atlas

Contact: Kim Pace, kim@beyondtype1.org

