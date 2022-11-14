Choice Hotels Recognized by Forbes as One of "America's Best Employers for Veterans" and "World's Top Female-Friendly Companies"

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) has once again been ranked as a top place to work. Around one month after making the list of the World's Best Employers 2022, the company was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Veterans 2022 as well as one of the World's Top Female-Friendly Companies 2022.

"These latest accolades, based in large part on feedback from our talented associates, are another powerful testament to our award-winning culture in action," said Patrick Cimerola, chief human resources officer, Choice Hotels. "Advancing opportunities for everyone has always been a cornerstone of our corporate philosophy and today remains an essential component in our continued ability to fuel the creativity, innovation and collaboration needed to drive success for our hotels, franchisees, and all who stay with Choice Hotels."

To identify the coveted lists of top companies, Forbes teamed with market research company Statista to survey workers from around the globe on their willingness to recommend their own employers to family and friends based on criteria related to working conditions, diversity and inclusion and opportunities for advancement. The magazine's annual list of top female friendly companies specifically evaluated organizations on pay equity and parental leave policies. For all rankings, respondents were also given the chance to evaluate other employers within their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Choice Hotels has a long history of creating and supporting a diverse associate and franchisee base, which is driven from the top and expands to every facet of the organization. The company supports 11 different employee resource groups to facilitate engagement among associates and shape the company's culture and values, including Women's Business Alliance, PRIDE (LGBTQ), CHAARGE (African Americans), VALOR (Veterans), Young Professionals Alliance, HOLA (Hispanic), ENABLE (Disability inclusion), CHAAMPs (Asian American), Noodle Group (Diversity of Thought), Choice Words (Communication and Public Speaking Skills), and Choice Working Parents.

To view Choice Hotels on Forbes' lists, visit https: www.forbes.com/lists/best-employers-for-veteran and www.forbes.com/lists/female-friendly-companies. To learn more about rewarding career opportunities at Choice Hotels, visit www.careers.choicehotels.com.

