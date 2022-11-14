Local Listings
Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago

MINNETONKA, Minn., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

  • Third quarter revenue of $2,216,000, up 2.9% from prior-year period
  • Gross margin of 52.5%
  • Cash and investments of approximately $9.6 million

Selected Financial Information (unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)


Q3 2022

Q3 2021

Change

Net Sales


$

2,216


$

2,154


2.9

%

Gross Margin



52.5

%


55.9

%

-340

bps

Operating Income


$

119


$

20


495.0

%

Operating Income Margin



5.4

%


0.9

%

450

bps

Income Before Income Taxes


$

154


$

21


633.3

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)


$

0.04


$

0.00


100.0

%

Net sales in the third quarter increased 2.9% to $2,216,000 from $2,154,000 in the prior-year quarter.  For the first nine months of 2022, net sales increased 6.1% to $6,915,000 from $6,517,000 for the first nine months of the prior year.  The increase in net sales for the quarter was primarily due to increased sales of HazardPRO wireless hazard monitoring systems.  The increase for the nine month-period was primarily a result of increased domestic sales of traditional wired products for industrial automation and agricultural applications.

Gross margin for the 2022 nine-month period was 54.0%, down slightly from 54.8% in the corresponding nine months in 2021, primarily due to an increase in raw material costs across all product lines.

"Our third quarter revenue represents another solid quarter, with revenue growing 2.9% over the comparable prior-year period," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "While the macroeconomic environment has certainly become more challenging in recent quarters, our results demonstrate continued success in providing industry-leading sensors and hazard monitoring systems to customers for a broad range of applications."

A full analysis of results for the period ended September 30, 2022 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.
Statements of Income
For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 (unaudited)
(in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


Sales

$

2,216


$

2,154


Cost of goods sold


1,053



950


Gross profit


1,163



1,204









Operating expenses


1,044



1,184









Operating income


119



20









Non-operating income


35



1









Income before income taxes


154



21









Provision for income taxes


32



4









Net income

$

122


$

17









Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.04


$

0.00


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,482,996



3,439,377



Nine Months Ended September 30,


2022


2021


Sales

$

6,915


$

6,517


Cost of goods sold


3,178



2,947


Gross profit


3,737



3,570









Operating expenses


3,997



3,283









Operating income (loss)


(260)



287









Non-operating income


43



3









Income (loss) before income taxes


(217)



290









Provision for (benefit from) income taxes


(46)



61









Net income (loss)

$

(171)


$

229









Earnings (loss) per share – diluted

$

(0.05)


$

0.07


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,397,664



3,435,595


Electro-Sensors, Inc.
Balance Sheets
September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(in thousands)



September 30,


December 31,



2022


2021


Assets

(unaudited)











Current Assets







Cash and investments

$

9,574


$

9,769


Trade receivables, net


1,180



1,005


Inventories


1,790



1,663


Other current assets


231



191


Total current assets


12,775



12,628









Deferred income tax asset, long-term


223



208


Intangible assets, net


0



38


Property and equipment, net


955



1,017


Total assets

$

13,953


$

13,891









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Current maturities of financing lease

$

7


$

6


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


893



691


Total current liabilities


900



697









Long-term liabilities







Financing lease, net of current maturities


1



6


Total long-term liabilities


1



6









Stockholders' equity







Common stock


340



339


Additional paid-in capital


2,075



2,041


Retained earnings


10,637



10,808


Total stockholders' equity


13,052



13,188









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

13,953


$

13,891


About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Most standard products ship within one to two days and have an industry-leading 5-year warranty. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities.  These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions.  For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws.  Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact.  These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

For more information please visit our website at: www.electro-sensors.com.
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/electro-sensors-inc- 
Twitter: twitter.com/ESIsensors 
Facebook: facebook.com/ElectroSensors

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electro-sensors-inc-announces-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-301677321.html

SOURCE Electro-Sensors, Inc.

