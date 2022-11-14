OFF LEASE ONLY EXPANDS TO TEXAS

Trusted Florida Car Dealership Opens Flagship Store in Houston

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Off Lease Only, an award-winning high-volume, pre-owned car dealership group in Florida, today announces the expansion to their first location in Texas. Maintaining the iconic Off Lease Only brand in Florida, the company introduces CarSquad, a new brand for the Texas market. CarSquad's first flagship store is slated to open in early 2023, located at the intersection of I-10 and Highway 99 in Katy, Texas.

CarSquad's site area covers 15 acres, with the total building area occupying over 21,000 square feet. The building is comprised of the sales floor and detailing center, measuring more than 16,000 square feet and 4,800 square feet, respectively. At its maximum capacity, the inventory lot can accommodate up to 1,500 vehicles, making it one of the largest car dealership stores in the Houston area. Though the CarSquad brand is new to Houston and Texas, it carries the trusted reputation of Off Lease Only, which boasts 18 years of industry experience and over 350,000 cars sold.

"Harnessing the success of Off Lease Only in Florida, it was central to our strategic plan to expand geographically. The Texas market for used vehicles was the driving factor to open the first store in Houston," said Lee Wilson, CEO of Off Lease Only. "Without Jim Smith Sr. and Smithco Development, this expansion to a prime location in the heart of Katy would not have been possible. Our local partnerships with Smithco and Spirit Realty Capital were instrumental to CarSquad's opening."

CarSquad offers customers the opportunity to buy, sell or trade pre-owned vehicles online or on the lot with the guidance of experts helping them identify just the right vehicles. Dedicated to providing five-star customer service, CarSquad boasts a huge inventory of cars, trucks, SUVs and vans and offers customers access to the inventory in Texas and all five Florida locations. In addition, CarSquad prides itself on low prices and financing, refreshing transparency throughout the transaction and peace of mind when navigating the process of finding the perfect set of wheels.

"We are pleased to introduce the new CarSquad brand symbolizing the support we offer to our customers, which is a cornerstone of the Off Lease Only mission. Our process and experience are different from those of any other dealership," said Alan McLaren, COO of Off Lease Only. "We put the customer in the driver's seat, right at the center of the car-buying process, providing them support and autonomy as they browse our huge inventories. CarSquad exists to empower every driver on their journey to finding their perfect vehicle."

About CarSquad

Opening in early 2023, CarSquad is the sister brand of Off Lease Only, an award-winning, pre-owned car dealership group in Florida. The first flagship dealership under the new brand, CarSquad is located at the northwest intersection of I-10 and Highway 99. The extensive 15-acre campus is comprised of a building with sales floor and detailing areas, inventory lots, test drive area and additional customer and employee parking. CarSquad is built upon the trusted reputation of Off Lease Only, expanding upon its 18-years of industry experience and established foundation in the automotive business.

About Off Lease Only, LLC

Founded in 2004, Off Lease Only is a high-volume, pre-owned car dealership group based in Florida with stores in Palm Beach County, Broward County, Miami, Orlando and Bradenton. With more than 350,000 pre-owned cars sold, Off Lease Only is dedicated to providing five-star customer service while saving customers thousands of dollars on quality used cars, trucks, SUVs and vans. While serving the Florida community for over 18 years, Off Lease Only has been recognized with multiple awards from the automotive industry.

