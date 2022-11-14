In a Position to Give Some Magic This Season?

WASHINGTON, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The season of giving is here, and the Postal Service is putting out the call for kind-hearted, generous people across the country to sign up to adopt letters to Santa.
Beginning today, those interested in adopting letters can go to USPSOperationSanta.com, create an account and have their identities verified to help fulfill the holiday wishes of children and families who have written to Santa.
Potential adopters must go to USPSOperationSanta.com, click on the registration link and follow the prompts. For security reasons, all prospective adopters must register to create an account and have their identities verified before they can participate. Even if someone adopted letters in the past, they must create a new account each year.
If a potential adopter is unable to have their identity verified online, they will be directed to get verified in person. The Postal Service will send the adopter a barcode and the location of the nearest Post Office location that can provide in-person ID verification. Once approved, the adopter will receive a welcome email with detailed information on how to participate in the program.
Beginning Nov. 28, verified adopters can visit USPSOperationSanta.com, read through the posted letters and choose one or more to fulfill. Once the letters are chosen, the adopters must follow the directions included in their welcome email to fulfill the holiday wishes.
Hundreds of thousands of letters are written to Santa every year. These letters are opened by Santa's elves and, for safety reasons, all personally identifiable information in the letter (such as last names, school names, addresses, ZIP Codes) is removed before the letters are uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com for adoption.
Santa's helpers are available to answer questions at operationsanta@usps.gov.
The complete program history can be found online at the USPS Holiday Newsroom, along with additional news and information, including all domestic, international, and military mailing and shipping deadlines.
Please Note: For U.S. Postal Service media resources, including broadcast quality video and audio and photo stills, visit the USPS Newsroom. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and LinkedIn. Subscribe to the USPS YouTube Channel and like us on Facebook. For more information about the Postal Service, visit usps.com and facts.usps.com
More USPS holiday news, including shipping deadlines and letters to Santa, can be found at usps.com/holidaynews. For reporters interested in speaking with a regional Postal Service public relations professional, please go to about.usps.com/news/media-contacts/usps-local-media-contacts.pdf.
Media Contact: Sue Brennan
Sue.Brennan@usps.gov
usps.com/news
All other questions:
OperationSanta@usps.gov
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE U.S. Postal Service