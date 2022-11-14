Red Roof® 'Room in Your Heart' Program Supports St. Jude Children's Research Hospital This Holiday Season

Travelers who book and complete a stay at any Red Roof property from Nov. 14 – Dec. 30 will save 15% and help support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude: Finding cures. Saving Children.

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Roof®, the leader in economy lodging, is once again opening its heart for holiday giving season. Through its latest 'Room in Your Heart' purpose program, travelers can help support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® in its mission to ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - so they can focus on helping their child live. From Nov. 14 – Dec. 30, 2022, guests will receive 15% off their stay at any Red Roof location, and Red Roof will donate 5% of revenue from those stays to St. Jude kids.

"Giving is embedded in our culture at Red Roof and it is truly heartwarming to help St. Jude because every child deserves a chance to live their best life and celebrate every moment," said Marina MacDonald, Red Roof Chief Marketing Officer.

St. Jude is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. And families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—so they can focus on helping their child live. When St. Jude opened in 1962, childhood cancer was considered incurable. Since then, St. Jude has helped push the overall survival rate from 20% to more than 80%, and they won't stop until no child dies from cancer.

"St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is a home away from home for families across the country and the world who often find themselves needing to stay on campus for months as their child receives care," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., president and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "Because of partners like Red Roof and dedicated guests who choose to give back to others while spending time together on the road, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food - so they can focus on helping their child live."

Through the 'Room in Your Heart' program, travelers who book and complete a stay between Nov. 14 – Dec. 30, 2022, can use VP code 628790 to receive a 15% discount at any Red Roof property, with 5% of revenue from each stay during the month benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Book at redroof.com, by calling 800.RED.ROOF, on the Red Roof mobile app, or at any Red Roof property.

About Red Roof®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry, recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 60,000 rooms in more than 675 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost*. Ranging from economy to midscale, the Red Roof portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less.® with enhanced amenities at a value price; HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay®; and The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® – a unique owner-operator experience establishing common ground with franchisees. To join the Red Roof industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com, call 800.RED.ROOF, or download Red Roof's free app that is available for both iOS and Android devices.

*Pet accommodations policy may vary at some locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20% to more than 80% since the hospital opened in 1962. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude shares the breakthroughs it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children.Because of generous donors, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food, so they can focus on helping their child live. Visit St. Jude Inspire to discover powerful St. Jude stories of hope, strength, love and kindness. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and TikTok, and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

